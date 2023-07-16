Elon Musk announces xAI

On July. 12, Elon Musk announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence company xAI. The company's website claims it's led by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and aims "to understand the true nature of the universe."

xAI further clarifies that it is "a separate company from X Corp, but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission." It was said to be built up by talents who previously worked for DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Tesla.

In a Tweet on the same day of xAI's launch, Musk revealed the reason for picking July. 12, 2023, to launch xAI. It is a direct nod to "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams.

He explained that 7+12+23=42. In Adams' book, a supercomputer named Deep Thought is asked to find the "Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, The Universe, and Everything," to which it famously replies - "42".

xAI's co-founder Greg Yang tweeted on July 12 that "developing the "theory of everything" for large neural networks will be central to taking AI to the next level" and "will enable everyone to understand our mathematical universe in ways unimaginable before."

Both Musk and Yang retweeted an invitation to an xAI Twitter. Space Chat today (Friday, July 14, PDT) for a meeting with the xAI team members and asking questions.

xAI’s first info session

The info session took place 13 minutes late than scheduled in the end. Musk started the session by explaining a need to “tweak the algorithm” to promote the chat to more users.

During the 90-minute Space session attended by over 30,000 listeners, Musk revealed that he quietly started xAI in April for a formal entry into the AI market. The enterprise's ultimate goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

The Overarching Goal Of XAI Is To Build A Good AGI [Artificial General Intelligence] With The Overarching Purpose Of Just Trying To Understand The Universe
Elon Musk

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) has long caused debate among AI experts. The safety and morality of AI have been at the center of the discussion. Elon Musk has been very vocal about the potential threat AI poses.

The billionaire signed in March an open letter calling for more regulation over the technology with more than 30,000 people, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and many other tech dignitaries.

In the Twitter Space session earlier today, Musk claimed that his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, could be better at building safe AI systems than the existing players.

He blamed Open AI for becoming “voracious for profits.” He hinted that “all these ESG [environmental, social and governance] mandates and stuff that push (public) companies (like Google or Microsoft) in questionable directions.”

He claimed that “A(a)s a company that’s not publicly traded, xAI is not subject to market-based incentives, or the non market-based, ESG incentives,” on the other hand, are “a little freer to operate.”

Twitter data training expected.

The Tesla CEO admits that xAI will use Twitter data to train its artificial intelligence systems and products. Musk did not specify whether and how much Twitter will charge xAI or his other companies for its data.

Only one week ago, he put rate limits on Twitter “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation” despite controversies. He said, “We had multiple entities scraping every tweet ever made and trying to do so in, like, basically a span of days.”

During the Friday session, Musk alleged that “Every AI organization on Earth” had used Twitter’s data for training without giving any evidence. Earlier the same month, Twitter sued four unknown parties for data scraping in Texas.

Collaboration with other Elon Musk companies

The Tesla CEO admitted that the xAI startup would collaborate with the auto company not only on the “silicon front” but also on the “AI software front” but denied that Tesla is building anything like a GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) or an equivalent of GPU.

He also mentioned Dojo, a supercomputer Tesla developing for AI machine learning and computer vision training. Tesla has been known for using video clips and data from its customers’ vehicles to improve existing software or develop new features.

The CEO concluded that the eventual xAI language model would not be a “politically correct” one. “I think our AI can give answers that people may find controversial even though they are actually true,” he said.

