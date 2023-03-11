This YouTube Channel Proves That Addiction Often Stems From Trauma

"Soft White Underbelly" logo, by Mark Laita. Photo by Mark Laita/ YouTube

More often than not, people have the idea that addiction is “a choice” or “a disease”.

The problem with these narratives is that we as a society don’t question what exactly leads people to abuse substances that they know are detrimental to their health and can potentially cause their death. We don’t get to the root of the problem, which is why it keeps getting bigger and bigger.

According to Dr. Gabor Maté, a world-renowned expert on addiction and trauma, addiction is a response to suffering — meaning, a coping mechanism that helps us deal with something we can’t fully process.

Sometimes, we’re not even aware of what we need to process, as our brain does a fantastic job at blocking painful memories and normalizing dysfunctional behavior. However, the trauma is still there.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I stumbled upon Soft White Underbelly. It’s not your average YouTube Channel — its content is not easily digestible, motivating, or entertaining. Yet, I went on a binge watch, and can’t stop watching the channel ever since.

If you want to explore the depths of the human condition and understand what trauma really is — and how it often leads to addiction — this is the channel you need to watch.

The Controversy Around “Soft White Underbelly”

Soft White Underbelly interviews mainly homeless individuals living in the infamous neighborhood of Skid Row. In case you don’t know, Skid Row is an area of Los Angeles that many people avoid at all costs due to its long history of violence, substance abuse, and homelessness.

Well, Mark Laita, the creator of SWU, is one of the few who doesn’t avoid it. In fact, he spends much of his time there, interviewing people from all sorts of backgrounds.

From drug addicts, prostitutes, pimps, and gang members, Mark interviews everyone in a non-judgemental way, with no exceptions. Sometimes, he doesn’t even need to ask questions: some people are so desperate to be heard and speak their truth that they can’t stop talking once they’re at his studio.

SWU forces you to look at the parts of humanity that many of us don’t even want to think about. According to Mark, that’s exactly the goal:

“These videos are meant to create awareness of things that are broken in our country. If we don’t look at some of these things, they’re just going to continue to grow and get worse and worse.”

Mark also says he views his channel as a “crash course on empathy”, in the sense that it forces us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.

However, there’s some controversy around it. Some people say Mark exploits the vulnerability of others and feeds their addiction (because he offers them money to film them and interview them). Others say he just gives a voice to people we’d otherwise judge or ignore.

From my perspective, it’s clear that he treats everyone with respect, and that people view his studio as a safe space to open up and tell their stories.

Regardless of your opinion, his interviews can indeed be a “crash course on empathy” — and that’s what we need to talk about.

Every Story Leads Back To Trauma

The more SWU interviews you watch, the more you realize there’s a common theme: a history of trauma.

More often than not, the parents were either missing, abusive, or highly dysfunctional. As children, most people were either abandoned, molested, kidnapped, or forced into prostitution.

Chad, a 32-year-old man from Florida, describes his childhood as “pretty rough”. He grew up with a neglectful and abusive father, and would often seek refuge at the neighbor’s — only to end up being molested by those who were supposed to help him. He’s been homeless for 6 years and is now addicted to fentanyl.

Kelly, a 13-year-old girl from Los Angeles, has been at 24 different foster homes. She was raped for the first when she was 5 by her foster parent. At 11, she eventually managed to run away and started prostituting and experimenting with drugs.

Nikki from Philadelphia, who’s also been struggling with a fentanyl addiction, was molested by two of her brothers when she was 6. Although she was brave enough to tell the school, her parents pretended nothing was going on. She says “I’m addicted to not feeling” — which pretty much summarizes the nature of addiction.

Shian, a twenty-year-old drug addict, also describes her childhood as “pretty shitty”:

“My mom let family members molest me so she could get her drugs for free. I was getting raped by my family at the age of seven… I came down here to find out she was trying to do it again, so I just volunteered and started doing it for her. Started selling my body for her.”

Shian has been using heroin and meth. When Mark asks her if the drugs help her forget what happened to her as a child, she says:

“Yeah, I’m running away from my past. It helps me forget stuff that happens. It makes me not wanna kill myself.”

If there’s anything to be learned from Soft White Underbelly, it’s that there’s a story behind everything.

Not everyone who experiences trauma ends up struggling with addiction; but behind most addiction stories, if not all, is a story of extreme suffering.

Addiction is a not weakness or a character flaw. It’s a coping mechanism.