'My Unorthodox Life': The Narcissism Behind Julia Haart's Behavior

Julia Haart in her Netflix show "My Unorthodox Life". Photo by Hello Magazine/Netflix

In case you haven’t watched it yet, My Unorthodox Life is a Netflix reality series centered around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart.

In the show, Julia comes across as a very successful businesswoman that reinvented herself after escaping an ultra-orthodox Jewish community where she had no rights and no freedom.

Even more surprising is the fact that she only escaped when she was 42 years old, which means she built a million-dollar empire in approximately 8 years (with no prior knowledge). Her life motto is “If I could do it, anyone can do it”, and she appears to be a very independent and intelligent woman who now wants to help other women achieve success.

Her story sounds inspiring, right? Well, the truth is that there are many loopholes.

However, what bothered me the most was Julia’s relationship with her children. The way she controls and manipulates them is extremely dysfunctional.

So let’s dive into the narcissistic dynamics in Julia Haart’s behavior.

The Lack of Boundaries Between Julia And Her Children

When I first started watching the show, I was almost falling for the perfect image Julia tries to portray.

If you ignore the loopholes (like how exactly did she climb her way to the top in such a short amount of time? How did she go from a 40-year-old woman in a supposedly repressive community to a millionaire if she had no experience or education?), her story does sound inspiring.

And, if you don’t know how narcissistic families operate, you may even think she’s a loving and caring mother.

But we do know how they work, don’t we?

One of the first things that caught me off guard was a scene where Julia is discussing with her children how they feel about her book. She had given them an unedited manuscript and wanted to know their opinions.

Batsheva, her eldest daughter, expresses her discomfort and disappointment for entirely valid reasons. Julia had included intimate details about her sex life with her husband:

“It was time for Batsheva to start dating. She was 18 years old. It still hadn’t occured to me that marrying someone off at 18 or 19 was wrong. That was the way the Torah wanted, and that was that. I gave her a vibrator as a gift and told her that she should figure out how to have an orgasm. I wasn’t having any daughter of mine miss out on the pleasure of orgasm. When Batsheva met Ben, they were in love, and they were both 19 and super horny. (…) I was filled with inner sadness that these two young kids who didn’t even know how to have sex were forced to marry just to have sex. After they got married, Ben came to me with another issue. He looked me in the face and said, “can you help us? We can’t figure out how to do it. We tried last night, and nothing happened””.

Clearly, these details are intimate. If you want to tell another person’s story from your angle, you should at least ask them for their permission — especially if that person is one of your children. Anyone with a tiny bit of empathy would know that.

However, Julia didn’t see any problem with writing about her daughter’s sex life. When Batsheva expressed how she felt, Julia replied “ but you understand why I wrote it, right?”. So what she’s really saying is “your feelings don’t matter — you’re the one who should understand my perspective.

Classic narcissistic parenting. Everything revolves around her.

Another very disturbing scene was when they were all at a dinner party and Julia decided to tell everyone that both her daughters squirted. I’m sorry, but what kind of mother does that? How entitled and self-absorbed do you have to be to think you have the right to talk about your daughters’ sex life with others?

Narcissistic Family Roles: The Golden Child, The Scapegoat, And The Invisible Child

If you watch the show, the narcissistic family roles are quite obvious.

Miriam, the youngest daughter, is clearly Julia’s favorite. She prides herself on being always present and available for her mother, and she does everything Julia asks.

Batsheva is the scapegoat, especially in season 2 when she begins to be assertive and set some boundaries. She’s the only one who’s at least a bit aware of Julia’s manipulation tactics and is doing psychotherapy to work on herself and learn to meet her needs.

Shlomo is mostly an invisible child, although Julia also treats him as a golden child when he goes out of his way to please her (like Miriam).

Then there’s also Aaron, the youngest of the 4, but it’s still too early to say where he stands in the family dynamics (and his situation is quite different because he’s still living in the Jewish community). From what we see in the show, I’d say he’s probably a scapegoat like Batsheva (and they do have a special bond because Batsheva helped raised him).

In episode 3, Julia even gave Miriam the manuscript of her book before giving it to Batsheva and Shlomo and asked her not to tell her siblings.

Miriam said,

“One of the most important things for me is having my mom’s trust. And so she wants me not to tell my siblings that I’m reading the book, and I’m okay with that, because at the end of the day what’s most important to me is to keep my mom’s trust and loyalty.”

Julia Needs Everyone Around Her To Drop Everything They’re Doing And Prioritize Her Life

Narcissistic parents expect you to drop everything to help them, and that’s exactly what Julia does.

In season 2, Julia files for divorce. Her divorce gets quite heated and leads to many legal battles that become the focal point of the season.

Julia spends her days in fight mode, completely nervous and unable to rest. She has to be in constant communication with her lawyers to make sure they have all the information to defend her in court.

As the golden child, Miriam is always by her side, ready to save her. Shlomo is also very present and helpful during this phase.

On the other hand, Batsheva is also going through her own divorce. Her relationship with Ben was much longer than Julia’s relationship with Silvio, and therefore she’s in a lot of pain.

Batsheva does her best to be present for Julia, but she also needs her own space to process everything, deal with her own divorce and rebuild her life now that she’s single for the first time in her adulthood. It’s totally understandable that she can’t be with her mother 24/7.

However, Julia plays the victim card and tells Batsheva that she’s not as present as her siblings:

“This has been a very difficult time for me, you know? And Miriam has been here 20 hours a day helping me. I guess I just want us to be at that place where you’d feel “my mother needs me right now. It’s not time for me to date, go out, or have fun.”

This is a clear example of the codependent mess that is Julia. Her definition of love and support is unquestionable loyalty and dedication. She wants her children to be swallowed by her chaos (to prove they love her) when, in reality, she should be shielding them from the chaos.

When her children meet these expectations, she rewards them. When they don’t, she punishes them.

In episode 7, she rewarded Shlomo and punished Bat. They were all having lunch when Julia says:

“You have proven to be an extraordinarily loyal son. Shlomo stayed up with me and he would hang out until he saw I was okay to be by myself. You showed up, and I don’t forget that.”

This is very common in narcissistic families. This way, the children feel like they have to compete against each other to win the parent’s love — when, in reality, love should be given freely to both of them.

Anyone who understands narcissism can see the red flags in Julia Haart’s behavior.

Narcissistic families revolve around the needs of the narcissistic parent. They’re often characterized by enmeshed boundaries between family members, which is exactly what we see when we watch My Unorthodox Life.

I hope Miriam, Shlomo, and Aaron one day wake up to this reality and break up the enmeshment patterns they’ve been subjected to. Fortunately, Batsheva is doing that already.