Polygamy And Underage Wives: Is The FLDS Still Active In 2023?

Warren Jeffs and some of his wives. Photo by State of Texas/Showtime

In 2022, Netflix released Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a four-part docuseries that features several survivor stories from former members of the FLDS Church, a religious cult known for its polygamy practices.

As expected, the “polygamy” practiced by FLDS members is not even true polygamy — it’s polygyny, the kind that gives men the right to marry multiple women whereas women have no say in the matter.

In the FLDS, the ‘wives’ are supposed to do two things: obey their husbands and have babies.

It was estimated in 2018 that Warren Jeffs, its leader, might have over 79 wives — 24 of whom were underage. Regarded as the “one true prophet,” Warren spent years brainwashing the community into submission, promoting child abuse and unlawful marriage in the name of religion.

Yes, all of this happened in the United States, in the 21st century.

The question is, is the FLDS still active? And how exactly did Jeffs manage to control so many people?

Let’s find out.

How It All Began

The FLDS emerged in 1890 when the Mormon church discontinued polygamy and excommunicated those who kept practicing it.

Since polygamy was deemed illegal in the state of Utah (and nationwide), the group decided to settle in very remote locations on the Utah-Arizona border. This way, they could follow their customs with little to no backlash from state law enforcement agencies in either jurisdiction.

In 1986, Rulon T. Jeffs took over as prophet. At the time of his death in September 2002, it was reported that Rulon had more than 75 wives and fathered approximately 60 children. In Keep Sweet, one of his wives, Alicia, talks about how every night before bed, all of Rulon’s wives would form a line outside of his bedroom door so that they could give him a goodnight kiss.

When Rulon passed away, one of his sons, Warren, quickly assumed his position as prophet shortly after his father’s death. What was once Rulon’s now belonged to Warren, including Rulon’s 75 wives — yeah, he literally married all of his ‘mothers’.

A Structure of Systematized Abuse

Under Warren’s reign, rules became even stricter.

A lot of Warren’s rules targeted women specifically: their hair had to be done and braided; they were expected to wear long underwear covering their entire bodies to their wrists and feet; and they were forbidden to wear prints, denim, or the color red. Women listened because they thought this was their “path to salvation”, as they were told.

Warren also required children to be home-schooled, which meant they had no contact with the outside world, leaving them even more isolated and brainwashed.

Members of the FLDS were taught that men needed to have at least three wives in order to reach “the highest degree of the celestial kingdom”. Then, a man would “basically become a god”.

In 2011, Warren was sentenced to prison for several accounts of rape and other forms of sexual offenses, including fixing marriages of minors with older men. A raid in his compound also found evidence of teenage girls being sexually exploited, like audiotapes of “devout sessions” that clearly showed he had sex with minors.

Who Runs The FLDS Now?

Warren Jeff is still alive and continues to serve his life sentence in Louis C. Powledge Unit Prison in Texas.

In the many years post his conviction, many other cases have been registered against him. This is because previous FLDS members who were sexually abused have come forward filing civil lawsuits against him.

However, Jeffs is still managing day-to-day operations from jail, and still dictates things like which men the women are placed with. It’s estimated that between 6,000 to 10,000 people are still part of the church — many of which visit him in prison.

Meanwhile, Jeffs’ 44-room mansion in Short Creek was abandoned and later purchased by one of his former wives, Brielle Decker. According to The Guardian, Decker now uses the mansion as refuge for other women fleeing FLDS, as well as those dealing with substance abuse issues.

Former members who have left the FLDS claim in the Netflix documentary that they have been estranged from relatives still within the group.

“Three of us are out,” Lola Barlow, who was raised in the sect, claims. “The rest of everybody’s still in. I could just drive to their house and talk to them but they won’t talk to me.”

Mike Watkiss, a well-know journalist from Salt Lake City says “Anybody who thinks that Warren Jeffs’ incarceration ended his rule in this community has no idea what they’re talking about. He’s in many ways more powerful because now he’s martyred”.