The Dark Side of Hollywood: Why So Many Child Stars Struggle With Their Mental Health As Adults

Demi Lovato in her music video "Dancing With The Devil". Photo by People

From addiction to eating disorders and suicide attempts, many child stars have shocked us with some pretty heavy transformations.

Britney Spears had a very public breakdown in 2008, in which she even locked herself in a bathroom with their kids. Now we know many disturbing things were happening behind the scenes.

Demi Lovato became an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery. However, amidst it all, she was still struggling herself — and she’d suffer a near-fatal overdose in 2018, after taking a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl.

Amanda Bynes found herself hospitalized and diagnosed with schizophrenia, as well as bipolar disorder. The majority of the people who witnessed her erratic behavior whether in person or on Twitter seemed to assume she was either on drugs or severely mentally ill.

There are many others like them. Shia LaBeouf, Lindsay Lohan, Macaulay Culkin, Orlando Brown, Miley Cyrus, Corey Haim… All of them have, somewhere along the line, chosen a somewhat self-destructive path.

From the outside looking in, it’s tempting to say “they have it all. The only problem is, they’ve let fame get to their head”. Is that the only problem? Or is there something deeper going on?

If they do have it all, why do they struggle so much?

Public Image, Parenting & Pressure From The Industry

The emotional, social and physical development of children has a direct effect on their overall development and the adult they will become.

Child stars grow up in the public eye under intense pressure. They don’t have a typical childhood. Instead, they spent their early years working 10, 12 hours a day. Many of them didn’t even choose to work in the entertainment industry — their parents submitted their applications when they were babies.

The Olsen twins, for instance, experienced separation anxiety for a very long time when they had to be taken away from their mother to film. Such experiences can be deeply traumatic for a baby, especially if they’re recurrent. Mary-Kate said in an interview,

“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all… I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.”

She’s not alone. Alyson Stoner has been very vocal about the devastating effects of child stardom. In her “The Toddler-To-Trainwreck Industrial Complex” YouTube video, she said:

“While traversing extreme peaks and valleys of global fame, hidden medical hospitalizations, artistic milestones, rapid adultification, and multi-layered abuse I wish on no one, I narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline. In fact, nothing was designed for me to end up… Normal. Stable. Alive.”

It’s important to have in mind that a child’s ability to deal with challenging situations and develop healthy coping mechanisms depends on their relationship with their parents. While certain circumstances will always be difficult to navigate, the parenting we received makes a huge difference.

There’s a great difference between having stage parents who aggressively manage everything and profit off every million the child makes and having emotionally healthy parents who provide a secure base while giving the child the freedom to be who they want to be.

Daniel Radcliffe is a perfect example of this. He credits his parents for guiding him through the trials of ‘Harry Potter’ fame, allowing him to stay calm and grounded regardless of the obstacles:

“I think a huge problem for a lot of people is they get into a situation where they start doing something when they’re 10. They are committed for several years, and they stop enjoying it. They are, by that point, the breadwinner for their family, so multiple people are reliant on them continuing to do this job and they feel pressured into it.”

Emotional And Sexual Abuse Behind The Scenes

There have been many cases and accusations of emotional and sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, particularly involving children and teenagers.

Corey Feldman, who you probably know from Gremlins and The Goonies, has been outspoken regarding his very personal experience as a former child star who became a victim of Hollywood pedophiles.

He’s not alone. Elijah Wood from The Lord of The Rings called out Hollywood higher-ups for engaging in an organized child sex ring. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said:

“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind. There is darkness in the underbelly. What burns me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power. That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people: they can’t be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”

Demi Lovato has also recently revealed she was raped at 15 by another Disney Channel actor while filming Camp Rock. Alyson Stoner, her co-star, has also touched on this problem. None of them wants to give more details, but it has become clear something was going on behind the scenes.

As we can see, this is a systemic problem.

This dark side of Hollywood has come up to the surface in 2017 when The New York Times published a story detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. Surprisingly, Weinstein — who is now a convicted criminal — worked for Disney for a decade:

“[Harvey Weinstein] made movies for Disney for a decade, a period of time in which, according to numerous accusations, Weinstein lured women into his hotel rooms, harassed them, propositioned them and, in some cases, raped them. While Disney and Miramax split on bad terms, that doesn’t erase the 11 years the studio spent paying Weinstein’s bills — including tabs for hotels that allegedly became the locations of Weinstein’s assaults and, potentially, crimes scenes. In fact, one of Weinstein’s accusers (an anonymous Canadian actress) included Disney as a defendant in her sexual assault lawsuit, as reported first by the Toronto Sun. The actress — named as Jane Doe in the suit — said she was introduced to a “serial sexual predator” on a Disney-owned set.” Anna Menta in Did Family-Friendly Disney Help Harvey Weinstein Get Away With Alleged Assault?

Although many women were brave enough to tell their stories (more than 100 actresses and models said they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein, and 20 accused him of rape), we can’t help but wonder: how many stories haven’t been told yet?

The entertainment industry is a notoriously difficult place for kids to be. Child exploitation — in its various forms — has been a problem in Hollywood for much longer than it seems.

It’s no wonder so many former child stars struggle with mental health issues and end up turning to substances. As Alyson Stoner said, the entire system is designed for them to fail sooner or later.

Fortunately, many actors and musicians have bravely begun to speak up about the abuse they endured as children in the industry. We can only hope this movement continues.