Connecting India Past the Chicken Neck

When people think of India, they think of a triangular shape from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

While this area does cover 90% of the nation, it is a very dangerous notion that leaves out the 10% in the Northeast, connected to India through a very narrow strip of land called the Chicken Neck.

This 10% is called the Northeast States of India, a much neglected and contented piece of land. Because of the weak link between the Indian Mainland and the Northeastern States, “Anti-Nationals'' took advantage. The Anti-Nationals include Christian Missionaries, China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who use this separation of the Indian States, to sneak in bad actors and sometimes terrorists into this area to try and take the land from India (“Three” 1:30). However, there is one Organization that is using education and unity to fight against this issue: The Janakalyan Samiti's Purvanchal Vikas Project.

Me in front of a map of Northeast India in the Purvanchal Hostel Photo by Parth Pagar

The progenitor of the Purvanchal Vikas Project, Bhaiyaji Kane was an Indian Air Force veteran, a Hindu Preacher, and a traveling teacher. He went to the Purvanchal region in 1971 as a teacher and was shocked to learn of all of the problems in that region. Regional Conflicts, Communist Uprisings, and Christian Influences were turning the region into a hotbed of violence, all under the Government's nose. Selflessly taking up the helm to solve these issues, he worked to integrate all of the various native communities who lived in the Northeast to the mainland of India through education and cultural exchange. In 1973, the first 15 children from the Northeast were brought to Maharashtra for education. Slowly, the people there began to trust him, and he managed to bring about 500 children from Purvanchal to Maharashtra. The children stayed in sympathetic households, and finished their education in Maharashtra, (Photograph of Bhayyaji Kane Pamphlet 1, Photograph of Bhayyaji Kane Pamphlet 2) after which, they are expected to go back to the Northeast and use their education for the benefit of the people(“Four”).

Shankar Dinkar Bhaiyaji Kane, the man who started the Purvanchal Project Photo by Parth Pagar

The Janakalyan Samiti is the overarching committee that has the responsibility of doing RSS’s social work in Maharashtra. (RSS Janakalyan Samiti Maharashtra Prant) I visited the Nashik branch of the Purvanchal Vikas Project of the Janakalyan Samiti, which was expressly for Girls from Meghalaya (“Four” 0:10). The staff of the Purvanchal Vikas Project do not get paid for their work. They do it as a form of Seva (selfless service) for their country. Like-minded people like Rashtravadis, members of the Sangh, and other benefactors give them donations. Donations are given in two forms, one form is through direct payment, another form is through goods that they will need to run the hostel like pencils, groceries, and schoolbooks etc. (“Three” 8:00). The Parents of the students sent their children to study in the hostel for good education and exposure to the rest of India (“Three” 7:13). From the 5th grade to 12th grade, the girls did their education in Nashik. After 12th grade, the girls are sent to Pune for higher education. They have tie-ups with Bhonsala Military School, and other classes for competitive exams, and tutoring. One of the students there, Ibandhala, got 89 percent in 12th. The volunteers hire teachers who teach Marathi and Hindi reading, speaking, and writing to help the newer girls, who only know their native language, Khasi (“3” 18:18). The Northeast Indians are particularly talented at Sports and Arts, accustomed to working hard and thinking creatively in the deep rural areas where they live. Out of the 11 members of the Bhonsala Military College football team, 8 are from the Purvanchal Project residency that we visited.

Me and My Uncle at the entrance of the Purvanchal Vikas Project Hostel Photo by Parth Pagar

After getting to know general information on the Purvanchal Vikas project, I interviewed two of the girls, Ibandhala and Saini and two of the volunteers, Rahul Kelkar and Satish Mohore at the hostel. The girls that I interviewed, because they were the oldest, could understand Marathi and English. After talking with them, I learned that Ibandhala was studying in the 11th Science stream (“Ten” 2:03), while Saini had decided to take arts. When I asked them about what they planned on doing later in life, Ibandhala said that she wanted to be an environmental engineer back in her home state of Meghalaya (“Sixteen”, 0.55), while Saini wanted to be an artist. When I asked them what they liked about living in Nashik they said that they liked going to her school, living with her roommates, and taking part in traditional festivals. When I asked them what they liked to do in Nashik, they said that they liked going to Mangi Tungi for trekking because it reminded them of her home.

Out of the volunteers, I interviewed Rahul Kelkar and Satish Mohore. Sathish Mohore, like all of the volunteers there, was part of the RSS from a young age. After he retired in 2019 from a long career in the Bank of India working in Madhya Pradesh, Kolhapur, and Nashik, he found himself with a lot of time, and nothing to occupy it. That was when RSS asked him to join this project as the Pramukh(head) and he agreed. He said he enjoyed volunteering his time for this project as he is benefitting his country and doing good at the same time. (Video phone). He even invited me and my uncle to their Silver Jubilee celebration. However, we had to respectfully decline as I would have been back in the US by that time, and my uncle would not have been able to make it.

Rahul Kelkar, like Satish Mohore, was working for the RSS as a Swayamsevak since he was young. He currently works for a company and has to juggle his time between work, family, and volunteering at the hostel. He took the job because he always had a passion for social work and wanted to help his own country. He wanted to go to smaller villages as he thought that those who lived there had more motivation and talent to do good and he wanted to be the one who unearths it. (Pagar)

In conclusion, I can say that the Purvanchal Vikas Project is definitely helping to bring India together by educating the future of the Northeast in the hostels. The teachers at the hostel were hard workers and very committed to the project as they were saddled with the difficult task of raising up 12 girls at a time, and that too for free. The girls themselves in the hostel were cognizant of the effort that was being put into educating them, and always had high aspirations and tried to perform to the best of their potential. I very much believe that the Purvanchal Vikas Project will create leaders and pillars of the Northeast communities and will succeed in joining the multiethnic country that is India.

A selfie with all of the students and volunteers at the Purvanchal Vikas Project Hostel Photo by Parth Pagar

References:

“Three.” m4a file, created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XnwsolSDuLv_-3SymxWvYBopvgkk8Rmq/view?usp=sharing

“Four.” m4a file, created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gCQkosihXLv97jp7S0VcQxnMgEeeaB7I/view?usp=sharing

“Eleven.” m4a file, created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C5yZ-QA4JaH5erZYL_KAgd5lZCSKxU8c/view?usp=sharing

“Ten.” m4a file, created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/19AUo-JqMdzegECuRS7avuiZlfC-rPGPe/view?usp=sharing

“Sixteen.” m4a file, created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Kw5aSfJMN_M5bXDyeqQxytbCsQfTKK-/view?usp=sharing

Pagar, Parth. Photograph of Bhayyaji Kane Pamphlet 1. created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oxJZrg0c0FDolz-LDgi9irMDi_icuGM1/view?usp=sharing

Pagar, Parth. Photograph of Bhayyaji Kane Pamphlet 2. created 5 July, 2022. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xUkEiYQGsssu9mTCLkp2EVUSGHS79NoR/view?usp=sharing

RSS Janakalyan Samiti Maharashtra Prant. “About RSS Jankalyan Samitee Maharashtra Prant.” 1 Jan. 2016 About RSS Jankalyan Samitee Maharashtra Prant - RSS Janakalyan Samiti Maharashtra Prant