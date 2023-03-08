Sharing of culture and traditions creates a better society – Porsche Middleton.

Black history is American history from the start of America; black African Americans were here helping to build this country. And we must recognize not only the struggles but the contributions they all have made, said Citrus Heights councilwoman Porsche Middleton. She was speaking as the chief guest and the speaker in the Black History Month celebration by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh in Folsom, California, on March 5th, 2023. Folsom City Vice Mayor YK Chalamcherla emphasized mingling and collaborating with other cultures and ethnicities.

Porsche Middleton addresses the HSS gathering in Folsom. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS or HSS USA), which translates to a Hindu volunteer organization of USA, is a volunteer-based social, educational, and cultural organization. The organization conducts regular values-based education programs for all age groups and organizes service activities and community outreach. The intent is to encourage discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selfless service to enable its mission of a vibrant Hindu American community capable of addressing its challenges and contributing to world welfare.

Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, is an annual event to remember and honor the contributions of African-Americans in the development and progress of the United States. It was initially started as "Negro History Week" in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson. Later, it expanded into Black History Month. In 1976, President Gerald Ford recognized the event during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. Since then, Black History Month has received an enthusiastic response from all walks of life. It is celebrated in February throughout the country in educational institutions, museums, libraries, theaters, and socio-cultural organizations and communities.

HSS understands the importance of bringing cultures to achieve its mission of world welfare. The organization believes connecting with all the communities and sharing about each other's experiences and challenges is essential to practice the Hindu teachings of Vasudeva kutumbakam - the world is one family and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah – May everyone be happy, may everyone be healthy, may everyone see what is favorable, and may no one suffer. In line with the organization's idea of cross-cultural collaboration, HSS celebrated Black History Month in February and early March in most of its 220 branches nationwide. These celebrations happened in the HSS' weekly gathering (aka Shakha). In these weekly gatherings, attendees recite Sanskrit rhymes, called Shlokas, practice yoga, play games, and engage in intellectual discourse, called baudhik.

The Folsom chapter of HSS organized the event in Folsom Taekwondo Center on the evening of March 5th, 2023. Porsche Middleton, Citrus Heights councilwoman and the only African-American woman who served as mayor in the Sacramento region, was invited as the chief guest. YK Chalamcherla, Folsom City's Indian-American Vice Mayor, graced the event with his presence. Over 90 people attended the event to learn about and honor the contributions of African-Americans.

Pandu Itagi, HSS Sacramento Director, welcomes Ms. Porsche. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

Ms. Porsche started her speech by sharing the immigration history of her family. Her great-grandparents emigrated from Nigeria and Madagascar to America. The councilwoman understands the importance of history and culture, so she seizes every opportunity to talk about the "importance of important history." Ms. Porsche shared her journey to become the only African American woman who served as mayor in the Sacramento region. She wanted to show her two young boys that there is more to the community, what pride and community look like, and how it helps to interact and make changes in our community so that they can become a beacon of light for others. Therefore, the councilwoman became a rotary and involved in the planning commission and her community.

She was often the only black woman in these organization's board rooms, but it never deterred her. Instead, the councilwoman bought other folks into the organizations to promote diversity. Ms. Porsche added, "when you share the richness of culture and tradition, you create a better community for everyone to be involved in."

The audience is listening to the chief guest. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

The councilwoman shared that she grew up in a very disciplined household where elders are respected, and all share work equitably amongst genders. When Ms. Porsche noticed that this culture was rare among other children at school, she brought those children to her home to work together and learn from each other. It helped them learn how to participate in sports and share their cultural experiences with others.

Women's history is the most important topic after black history for Ms. Porsche. She said that women also played a huge role in building this nation. They struggled for the right to vote; they struggled to make sure there were fair and equitable treatment and factors. Ms. Porsche mentioned that her father always believed in Sewa (i.e., selfless service) and giving back to society. His teachings were an inspiration to run for the city council.

HSS thanks Ms. Porsche. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

Ms. Porsche encouraged the audience by saying we can talk about these things, but I want you to think about what you can do. She asked them to get involved in the community not only by doing this (i.e., Shakha) every Sunday and talking amongst each other but also by going out of this room and sharing amongst other communities. It helps people to understand where you come from, why you are the way you are, and create those values we all share.

To motivate the woman audience, Ms. Porsche said, I would like to see many more women running my entire office because "women bring a sense of voice and a sense of pragmatism." She encouraged them to get involved in the community so that others can trust our voices and value our opinions because we know what it takes for our families to feel safe.

Mr. YK addresses HSS Folsom volunteers. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

Mr. Chalamcherla mentioned that mingling and collaborating with other cultures and ethnicities is important. He suggested inviting other communities to our facility and showing how we celebrate the event. The Vice Mayor thanked Ms. Porsche for her presence at the event and said, "we are so proud to honor you and a woman leadership."

Ms. Porsche and Mr. YK with HSS Folsom volunteers. Photo by HSS, Sacramento

Ms. Shruthi Rao, an active HSS volunteer, shared that the councilwoman's speech was inspirational and touched her. Ms. Rao as an engineer in the hardware industry, resonated with Ms. Porsche's experience as the only woman at her workplace. She added, "Nothing should stop women from climbing upright, so we have to try our level best with whatever work situations we have."

