They have children but no happy marriage

Photo by Ben McLeod on Unsplash

I always think that children are the crystallization of parents' love, and the arrival of children is the icing on the cake for the whole family. The husband and wife have a good relationship and manage their married life well. In this case, giving birth is a matter of course.

However, many women around me are in a mess in their marriage lives, and their relationship with their husbands is also a mess. They said that if they hadn't had children, they would have long been unable to live with their husbands. I thought that in such a situation, the woman should get divorced or she should raise this child well. But some women continue to have two and three children, I really can't figure it out.

This is the case with a mother I know. I hear her complain about the hardship of married life and her husband's domestic violence every day. I often see traces of being beaten on her body. However, after giving birth to her second child, she was pregnant with a third child less than a year later. Now she has three children, and she complains that all three children are brought by herself, and her husband doesn't care about anything. She didn't earn enough salary to spend it, and her life was too bad. Every time I heard her complaints like this, I was speechless. She chose her life by herself.

They think one more child can change the current status of marriage

The first explanation may be that these women feel that having more children will change the current status of marriage.

If there are many children in the family, the husband can care more about the family. In-laws can also take more care of themselves. Or there are other reasons why these women feel that having more children can help them change their current bad marriage.

Use children to persuade them to be trapped in marriage.

Many women also know in their hearts that according to the current state of life, they should stop their losses in time and start living again after a divorce. But they have no ability and no way out. After the divorce, they don't know where to go in their lives and fear leaving their current home. So they can only prove their worth by constantly having children.

With so many children, they can't make a living on their own. Although they have a bad relationship with their husbands, they always have to support their children. They are for the sake of their children, so even if they are wronged in this marriage, they have to endure it.

They didn't have the courage and the ability to leave this quagmire, but they brainwashed themselves to become the great mother of the child's sacrifice, dragging the child to sink together.

I don’t understand, I don’t understand! For such a woman, I have no sympathy at all. I only sympathize with the children born in this kind of family, the children are the most innocent.