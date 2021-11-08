After three years of divorce, he found out that he had a two-year-old daughter

Parents' Friend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vAaH_0coKP70M00
Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash

Nick divorced his wife three years ago. In March of this year, Nick discovered that his ex-wife had a two-year-old daughter. He calculated based on the child's birth time and found that his wife had been pregnant for more than two months at the time of the divorce.

Later, Nick tried to collect the little girl's hair and nails for a paternity test, and the results showed that Nick was the little girl's biological father. Nick said that he didn't know his wife was pregnant at the time of the divorce.

When I first learned about this, I thought it was very strange, and it was a fate of mixed results. If a man has a heart and a sense of guilt, he will want to make up for the mother and daughter. But it was infuriating that this man wanted to return custody of the child directly.

Men should give alimony instead of fighting for custody.

From pregnancy until the child was two years old, as a child's father, he did not pay any responsibility. How embarrassed to have custody now. Raising a child before the age of three is the most tiring, and my mother has survived it alone. I thought that this man would be ashamed to chase his wife and children back when he found out the truth, but I didn't expect that he wanted to pick up a baby for nothing.

The child is only two years old and has always lived with his mother. Mother is the child's greatest spiritual food and sense of security. The child has also adapted to life with his mother. If this man only thinks about his interests and takes the child's custody right by strong means and destroys the child's original living environment, this is a secondary injury to the child. It hurts both mother and daughter. Such a man is not worthy of being a father. If he wants to make up for the regret of missing the child’s growth, he can discuss this with the child’s mother, give the child support, and have more time to spend with the child. In this way, the child can get double love.

She was going to get a divorce when she was pregnant, which shows how desperate this woman was for this marriage.

It is common in life for two people to get married because of pregnancy. Or the two had divorced, but the woman got pregnant unexpectedly, and the two got back together again. It can be said that children are the best bond between two people. Although I don't know what happened between them, I can see how desperate and chill the woman was about this marriage.

Women would rather endure the hardships of ten months of pregnancy and the hardships of raising children alone after giving birth, rather than telling men about pregnancy. She just wanted to completely break with the man and didn't want to have any entanglement with the man anymore. This shows that the woman had completely despaired of this man and had no hope for this marriage.

Although admire the courage of this mother. She secretly gave birth to a child without telling the man. But this kind of thing can't be concealed for a while. It will be a bomb sooner or later. When the truth comes to light in the future, it will also be a troublesome matter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 143

Published by

Focus on childcare, help children grow, and resolve family conflicts

Los Angeles, CA
1397 followers

More from Parents' Friend

Children's perception of gender may wake up when they grow up

When the child is three years old, there are many things that parents can no longer do in front of the child. Otherwise, it will affect the child's future development. When a child is three years old, what are the things that parents cannot do in front of the child?

Read full story

Working mothers face many difficulties

Alma is the company's human resources director. Once there was an activity in the child's kindergarten, she could only ask for leave from the company's regular meeting. At the regular meeting, the boss wondered where she was, knowing that she asked for leave to accompany the child. The male boss was very upset and said: "It seems that children are more important than work."

Read full story
4 comments

The "not absent" dad is an indispensable part of the education of girls

Dad is indispensable for the growth of the daughter ‍. In the process of family education, we will always face some practical problems, such as the absence of fathers in children's education. As we all know, the role of the father plays an irreplaceable role in the growth of children. However, due to the pressure of life, fathers rarely have the time and energy to accompany their children and are often busy with work.

Read full story

A reminder for those who want to remarry, being single elegantly is also a good choice

Susan has married again. This result is expected. Several people advised her not to remarry impulsively. After all, there is a big difference between the second marriage and the first marriage. If she doesn't think well, she may face another divorce, but unfortunately, she is too stubborn, and no one can stop her.

Read full story
15 comments

The girl saved $200,000, her husband kept staring at it

Livy and her husband were introduced to each other by a friend. The man was a highly paid architect with a bright future. He was young and good-looking. The two fell in love soon, and Livy got pregnant by accident, and the two put their marriage on the agenda.

Read full story
5 comments

Single fathers are easier to remarry than single mothers, not because men are lonely and intolerable

Since the first marriage and re-marriage of men and women are different, it is easy for a woman to marry for the first time, but it is not easy for a man to marry a wife for the first time. Getting married again is easy for men but not easy for women.

Read full story
20 comments

Her boyfriend dropped out of high school for her. After graduating from college, she wanted to break up.

Mary and her boyfriend met in high school. Mary was from a bad family and failed the first time during the college entrance examination. The family didn't want her to continue studying and asked her to go out to subsidize the family.

Read full story
53 comments

A single mother raised her child alone, but the son went to college and turned to find his rich dad

"If your parents are divorced, do you want to be with dad or mom?". Many children have been asked such questions intentionally or unintentionally. Many parents also ask their children such hypothetical questions. When the husband and wife are not divorced, it is just a joke in the eyes of adults.

Read full story

Parents mistakenly regard their children's psychological defects as advantages

In an interview, a mother said that she was fortunate to have a returning baby and healed herself who was hurt by her native family. The mother said that because of the influence of her native family, her temperament and personality became irritable, and she was in a bad mood. When there is a conflict with her family, she vents her anger at her daughter.

Read full story
2 comments

The street interview: are you willing to let your husband experience the pain of childbirth

It is precise because of too many negative emotions such as marriage that many young people are discouraged from marriage. They cannot easily enter into marriage and start their own family.

Read full story
68 comments

Parents may help their children play less with mobile phones

Many children are inseparable from mobile phones, computers, and televisions. "The child used the lunch break to secretly play games and watch movies. After being discovered by his mother, he not only did not bear the corresponding consequences but also held the computer. Later, his mother brought the computer to the company and forced it to stop. But the child and his mother are now stunned. "Does your child have a similar situation?

Read full story

Parents may help correct their children's procrastination

Children are always "procrastinating" and "giving up halfway" when doing things? This may be caused by insufficient internal drive capacity. How to wake up the child's drive? Simply put, whether it is learning book knowledge or a certain skill, children need to have a certain internal drive to help them quickly improve their state, to show their true level. But this kind of internal drive startup is not easy to wake up too often.

Read full story

Let the child be a trustworthy person

To help their children better plan their studies and life, many mothers and fathers have gradually become aware of helping their children with their plans. But after the plan was made, it seemed that it was just a formality, and the child did not implement his plan.

Read full story

The father’s character affects the child’s destiny

Only when parents hold half the sky in the family can they create a stable and harmonious family environment for their children. The father's words and deeds often leave a shadow in the child's growth process, and may even be copied and imitated by the child. Because fathers are relatively strong, they generally become subconscious idols of many children, and fathers' words and deeds become more important as a result.

Read full story
7 comments

Parents and children are not close, and most of the responsibility lies with parents

A few days ago, I heard a mother say sadly that the child is the closest to himself. As long as he doesn't see himself for a day, he can't eat or sleep. Once, she was delayed outside for a day because of something, so she listened to the child's grandmother. The child cried several times at night, and finally, the child fell asleep with her clothes. But it hurt her. However, I don't know what's going on. Now the child seems to be not close to himself. Often feel impatient with yourself and quarrel with yourself when you are unhappy. Why?

Read full story
13 comments

"I'm her sister, not her mother." The sister couldn't bear younger brother who had lived with her for three years

"I'm his sister, not her mother, I have no obligation to keep him like this!" The 28-year-old Linda can't stand her 25-year-old brother. Her younger brother has been to Lin's city since graduating from college at the age of 22. Lin is also a white-collar worker working outside, so he rented a two-bedroom and one-living house again for convenience.

Read full story

In order to protect her daughter, she refused to remarry

When Sara's daughter was 6 years old, the two divorced peacefully and custody belonged to her because of the disagreement with her husband in all aspects. His father paid monthly support. After the divorce, Sara took her daughter to live independently, thinking that her daughter was still young and did not consider remarrying. For so many years, she has been dependent on her daughter for life. Later, when her daughter stayed in high school, Sara felt lonely at home, so she wanted to think about her life and plan to start her second spring.

Read full story
81 comments

Some parents may try to love their children

In the process of taking care of and accompanying the children, I feel particularly lonely, and I always want to push the children away, hoping to have my own space. However, I feel that this cannot be done.

Read full story
2 comments

Communicate well with teachers and let them help take care of the children

As a parent, how to establish a good interaction with the teacher and achieve effective communication?. Three sentences with high emotional intelligence will help parents and teachers establish more efficient dialogue and communication, and help you to establish a more intimate connection.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy