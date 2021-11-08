After three years of divorce, he found out that he had a two-year-old daughter

Photo by Michał Parzuchowski on Unsplash

Nick divorced his wife three years ago. In March of this year, Nick discovered that his ex-wife had a two-year-old daughter. He calculated based on the child's birth time and found that his wife had been pregnant for more than two months at the time of the divorce.

Later, Nick tried to collect the little girl's hair and nails for a paternity test, and the results showed that Nick was the little girl's biological father. Nick said that he didn't know his wife was pregnant at the time of the divorce.

When I first learned about this, I thought it was very strange, and it was a fate of mixed results. If a man has a heart and a sense of guilt, he will want to make up for the mother and daughter. But it was infuriating that this man wanted to return custody of the child directly.

Men should give alimony instead of fighting for custody.

From pregnancy until the child was two years old, as a child's father, he did not pay any responsibility. How embarrassed to have custody now. Raising a child before the age of three is the most tiring, and my mother has survived it alone. I thought that this man would be ashamed to chase his wife and children back when he found out the truth, but I didn't expect that he wanted to pick up a baby for nothing.

The child is only two years old and has always lived with his mother. Mother is the child's greatest spiritual food and sense of security. The child has also adapted to life with his mother. If this man only thinks about his interests and takes the child's custody right by strong means and destroys the child's original living environment, this is a secondary injury to the child. It hurts both mother and daughter. Such a man is not worthy of being a father. If he wants to make up for the regret of missing the child’s growth, he can discuss this with the child’s mother, give the child support, and have more time to spend with the child. In this way, the child can get double love.

She was going to get a divorce when she was pregnant, which shows how desperate this woman was for this marriage.

It is common in life for two people to get married because of pregnancy. Or the two had divorced, but the woman got pregnant unexpectedly, and the two got back together again. It can be said that children are the best bond between two people. Although I don't know what happened between them, I can see how desperate and chill the woman was about this marriage.

Women would rather endure the hardships of ten months of pregnancy and the hardships of raising children alone after giving birth, rather than telling men about pregnancy. She just wanted to completely break with the man and didn't want to have any entanglement with the man anymore. This shows that the woman had completely despaired of this man and had no hope for this marriage.

Although admire the courage of this mother. She secretly gave birth to a child without telling the man. But this kind of thing can't be concealed for a while. It will be a bomb sooner or later. When the truth comes to light in the future, it will also be a troublesome matter.