A reminder for those who want to remarry, being single elegantly is also a good choice

Susan has married again. This result is expected. Several people advised her not to remarry impulsively. After all, there is a big difference between the second marriage and the first marriage. If she doesn't think well, she may face another divorce, but unfortunately, she is too stubborn, and no one can stop her.

Based on Susan's experience, I would like to remind those who want to remarry: If you have not thought about the following 4 points, I suggest you be single elegantly.

Second marriage requires people to know each other completely

Susan and her second husband John met on the same city dating site. Susan was in a bad mood when she first got divorced. She often talked to a few good friends, but all of them had their affairs, and no one could accompany her every day.

So she went online to chat with strangers. That's how she met John.

John told her: "No matter a man or a woman, if you are not loyal to your partner, the marriage will be difficult to maintain, and the ending can only split."

When Susan heard this, she thought that if her ex-husband could be loyal to the marriage, they wouldn't be able to get to the stage of divorce.

Susan feels that the two have similar experiences and can understand each other's difficulties. In less than half a year, the two lived together.

If she can learn more about the real reason for John's divorce at this time, and realistically judge whether John is suitable for her, I believe she will never get a marriage certificate.

John's divorce was not what he said. He is lazy and doesn't work well. The ex-wife couldn't bear it and led the child away.

It's a pity that Susan, who is caught in sweet talk, never thought about knowing this at all. She just wanted to marry this unknowing man. As she wished, she got married, but the relationship after marriage made Susan feel cold.

Second marriage is real,reality first, love is second

Susan thought that she had escaped the sea of suffering and finally found her life's favorite, but John was not the kind of man who could be entrusted to live. The real side was revealed after the marriage, and it was not good for Susan.

Susan is falling into so-called love. How can he be treated like this? She didn't know the man who would coax people before marriage. Why did he change after marriage? Could it be that she did not do a good job?

John snorted coldly and said, "Cooking and washing clothes is what you should do."

Susan said: "Perhaps second-married couples are more realistic. They all hope that each other can meet their own needs, but no one wants to actively pay in exchange for it."

Attitudes between adults and children

When Susan and John received the certificate, John personally promised her that he would treat Susan's child as his own. The result is cold, even angered at the child because of the loss.

It is not easy for women to go out of the house and enter the house again. Even if they are uncomfortable, they don’t want to get divorced again, so Susan often coordinates in the middle and tells her 12-year-old son that it’s not easy for her mother to marry again.

The children's world is black and white. They don't understand the affairs between adults, but they know who treats themselves well and who treats themselves badly. The little guy hates John and hates the mother's tolerance and cowardice.

Plan to divorce again

Susan remarried with a longing for love but was hit hard by reality.

It was at that time that she knew that John had a bad gambling habit, but she still had no idea of giving up, hoping to change this man through her efforts.

It's a pity that when they quarreled again, John said viciously, "I can't live this life, and we will get a divorce tomorrow."

Susan thinks about the two years of remarrying, suffering herself and her children. The two divorced the next day.