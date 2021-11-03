Parents mistakenly regard their children's psychological defects as advantages

Photo by Charlein Gracia on Unsplash

In an interview, a mother said that she was fortunate to have a returning baby and healed herself who was hurt by her native family.

The mother said that because of the influence of her native family, her temperament and personality became irritable, and she was in a bad mood. When there is a conflict with her family, she vents her anger at her daughter.

However, no matter what she is, her daughter always loves her. She felt that her daughter was an angel baby sent by God to save her.

But in the description of this mother's complete post, I saw some character defects in this child. The child had a psychological defect, and the parents thought it was to repay her, which is sad.

Faced with the moody and irritable emotions of parents, the child also behaved very caringly and sensibly.

In this mother's description, she described herself as a choppy mother. Because of the influence of her native family, her personality is neurotic, moody, and irritable. She doesn't care about the child's feelings at all. It is commonplace to yell, throw things, and beat and scold the child.

But facing such a mother, her daughter is very strong, very easy to raise, does not like to cry, and is not naughty. Little people worry about their affairs and don't need their mother to worry about her at all.

In the description of this mother, the little girl is an angel baby who has come to repay her kindness. But I think the child may not repay the gratitude but may have psychological problems.

She learned how to watch her words early in an uneasy environment.

With such a moody, flammable, and explosive mother, the family atmosphere is extremely unstable. Children are forced to live in such an environment from an early age to find a stable environment for their growth.

They learned to observe people at a very young age, adjust their behavior and language according to their parents' faces and emotions, and learn to adapt and be sensible. The child thinks that as long as she saves parents' worries, their temperament will improve and their lives will be more stable.

Many children are forced to form a pleasing personality in this environment.

When they were young, to please the adults, they suppressed themselves and did everything according to the adult's wishes. This is a personality defect. The growth of the child will seriously affect the development of the child, and it will lead to a very painful life.

The child loves his parents too much.

In their hearts, the only people relying on trust are their parents. When parents vent their emotions on them, they will only feel that they are not doing well enough and make them angry.

In this way, children will stop loving themselves and just want to please their parents and love them.

The pain given to them by the native family is like a time bomb. When they can deal with their emotions, this bomb will explode at any time, and their lives will be unrecognizable.

To put it bluntly, the sensibility of such a child does not come from "enlightenment", but may come from "fear." The child's premature maturity may be forced by the parents. Think about it carefully. Will a person who has been dominated by fear since childhood still trust others when he grows up?

So in family education, we must avoid such things from happening.

Fortunately, the mother finally realized her character flaws and began to correct them. I hope that this baby will have a better childhood when her mother is healing herself.