The street interview: are you willing to let your husband experience the pain of childbirth

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

It is precise because of too many negative emotions such as marriage that many young people are discouraged from marriage. They cannot easily enter into marriage and start their own family.

I think today's low marriage rate and low fertility rate are also related to the common pessimistic view of marriage in society. However, a street interview gave everyone confidence in marriage.

There was a street interview where the reporter interviewed a couple.

The reporter first asked the woman: "Would you like to let your husband experience the pain of giving birth?" The woman glanced at her husband and replied, "No!"

The reporter wanted to know why. The woman replied: "Because my husband never let me experience his hardship as the head of the family"

When the woman said this, the eyes of the man who was originally listless immediately brightened. His eyes filled with pride, and the whole person came back to life.

The audience said that in just 14 seconds, how many men envied what this young lady said. Of course, it is precisely when she meets such a responsible husband that the young lady can proudly say such a thing.

I didn't want my husband to experience the pain of childbirth, because my husband didn't let me be the head of the family.

What affirmation of this sentence to men! Due to the different physiological structures of men and women, men and women can't be equal to infertility and raise a family forever. Therefore, many women in life often clamor about how hard it is to have children and feel that they are very wronged to have children. They look down on their husbands and in-laws all day long and let themselves live in great resentment and grievances.

There are even some women who feel that if a man marries himself, it is a great honor for a man to be willing to give birth to him. She feels that having a child is a big project. She just wants to enjoy her rights, but she doesn't want to give anything. She treats herself as a queen at home. Women with these two mentalities will not be happy in marriage.

It is undeniable that it is great and hard for a woman to conceive and have a child. This is something that a man can never replace, nor can he understand.

But since forming a family, having a child is also something that both men and women do together. A woman bears the pain of having a child due to the physiological structure, which is unavoidable. But it is still very hard for a man to support a family. In most families, a man is still the head of the family. After a man gets married, it is more stressful to have a wife and children, and they will also think about making more money so that their wives and children can lead a good life. Today, men are under more pressure to support their families and bear heavier responsibilities.

Yes, many women have to give birth and earn money to support their families, but this is all for their families and their children. A woman who knows how to be considerate of her husband's hard work will think about sharing more.

When encountering such a wife, a man will take care of his family and be more responsible. A good wife and a good man have mutual understanding and respect. When the two achieve each other, family life will get better and better.

