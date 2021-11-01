Let the child be a trustworthy person

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

To help their children better plan their studies and life, many mothers and fathers have gradually become aware of helping their children with their plans. But after the plan was made, it seemed that it was just a formality, and the child did not implement his plan.

Planning is a very good thing usually, but parents, as facilitators, must properly handle the goals and the process. Otherwise, the plan will be difficult to implement. Hurry and take a look at the specific content of the Raiders!

Create a plan that the child is willing to make

First, I would like to ask you a question. What is the core purpose of our plan for children?

Many parents may actively answer "for the better grades of the children", "for the children to live better and grow up", and so on.

But in fact, the core purpose of planning is very simple. That is, let the child complete the things stipulated in the plan willingly.

Many parents may ask again, if it is purely to complete the task, then why does the child always give up halfway? What brought them resistance?

At this time, we have to reflect on it together. The deviation is likely to be the unreasonable content of the plan.

Recall, is it right that most of the content in this plan is arranged by parents for their children, imposing their ideas and concepts on their children's behavior. This reverses the priority. A really good plan must be done willingly by the child, and the arrangements inside must be done by him at his discretion.

Many parents are confused again. What if a child makes an unreasonable request? For example, if a child proposes that he is only willing to start doing homework at ten o'clock, do we have to agree?

Remember one sentence: Parents can have ideas, but they still cannot change their children's wishes.

Therefore, for children to truly say and do what they want, parents should help them experience the feeling of doing what they say.

Speaking and doing is achieved step by step

The plan is unreasonable, and the child knows best in his heart. So from the beginning, let the child set a primary goal for himself.

The child said: "Mom, I decided to recite 10 words every day."

At this time, the average parent will respond and say: "Mom believes that you can achieve it, and I will help supervise you!" This kind of expression often ends up being that the parent cannot effectively detect that the child is not adapting to the plan. Maybe the child The mission was overloaded but was still going on with a head covering, and finally gave up immediately after being extremely distressed.

Parents must learn to say to their children: "Baby, mom heard your goal. Let's complete today's goal first."

The plan has to be realized step by step, and today is a day to be spent first. After the children have finished their goals for today, while encouraging, parents can ask the children: "How do you feel today? If it feels good, should we stick to it for three more days?" Generally speaking, if the children feel that they are beyond their ability Range, they will actively start to ask the mother if she can change her goal.

Of course, if children feel that they have done what they said on the first day, and achieved it with relative ease, they will be happy to "renew" again. Such a goal will become more feasible after a day of testing.

The arrangement for the next plan must not be one week, one month, even half a year, one year, and the progress of the plan should still be supervised step by step in three or five days. It's like a train piece by piece to help children complete the plan step by step.

This feeling of doing it, again and again, will not only help them complete the current plan. On many occasions in the future, children will be more proactive in keeping promises to complete tasks. For example, they may take on the responsibility of washing socks and doing housework at home, so persistence for three days, three days, or five days and five days can help them develop good hygiene habits.

Secondly, children can also adjust their abilities more flexibly. For example, some boys want to help move the chair, saying that they have to complete it all. Parents can ask him to try one first. If they can't take any of them, they will naturally know that the boundaries of their abilities are here. If the goal is too big, they will know how to shrink it.

In the same way, it was mentioned earlier that the child may say that he will write at ten o'clock. In less than a day or two, they found that they were writing so late, and they could only sleep until it was dark. They would ask themselves if they planned too late. At this time, there is no need for parental correction. He will try to accomplish the same thing in a more relaxed time, and then become self-disciplined.

Like many educational issues, helping children realize their plans is often the way we implement them, with too much parental thinking. Might as well return the initiative of the plan to the children. Let them experience the feeling of doing what they said.