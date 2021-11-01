The father’s character affects the child’s destiny

Only when parents hold half the sky in the family can they create a stable and harmonious family environment for their children. The father's words and deeds often leave a shadow in the child's growth process, and may even be copied and imitated by the child. Because fathers are relatively strong, they generally become subconscious idols of many children, and fathers' words and deeds become more important as a result.

The father is one of the best teachers for the child. The father's words and deeds inadvertently affect the development of the child's character. How can we influence the child's words, deeds, and character through the father's character?

The proportion of women in the workplace has slowly risen. The traditional concept of “men dominate the outside and women dominate the interior” has been broken. Many fathers have gradually returned to their families and played their due responsibilities.

For example, sharing housework is something that the whole family is responsible for. It is not a problem that can be solved by the mother alone. When the father begins to assume the same responsibilities as the mother at home, it may make a very significant difference in the career development of the girl. The equal relationship between father and mother is seen by the child as a sample of the pattern of getting along between the sexes.

When fathers are unwilling to take on housework responsibilities, daughters will feel the inequality between men and women. In the future, they will be more likely to choose professions such as teachers and nurses instead of challenging some so-called traditional male professions.

If fathers are willing to fulfill their obligations efficiently, daughters will realize that girls can also have the courage to achieve equality with boys, and some of them may become company bosses, military officers, and other traditionally male occupations.

Because our society is still patriarchal, we also call on dads who truly realize that their attitude determines their children’s choice, to change their outdated thinking in time and use their changes to promote the progress of the entire society.

Fathers are undoubtedly the men who are most exposed to this after their children are born. Whether they are little boys or little girls, they will more or less regard their fathers as their idols or heroes after birth, especially boys will imitate their father’s words and deeds, girls It will also turn some of the admirable qualities of the father into a potential standard for choosing a spouse.

A good father may not be able to take care of his children as meticulously as his mother. But he must first set an example for his children regarding the pattern, and pass on a self-confident, upward, persevering, and courageous character. This will have far-reaching significance for their character-shaping throughout their lives.

The image of an unsmiling father who lacks a sense of humor is already a bit rigid. Only when fathers become interesting and lively can they truly maintain their children's innocence, respect their imagination, and fit their children's character and healthy development path. The most direct way, is to learn to communicate with children in a child's way because only if you truly learn the child's playfulness can you effectively shorten the distance between each other and make the relationship truly harmonious.

What a child needs is a good father who is humorous, knowledgeable, and interesting. No child would not want to have such a father role. Let them truly feel the joy of childhood brought by their father, and let them grow up with radiance throughout their lives.

The father’s character affects the child’s destiny. There are these kinds of fathers, and the child will have great prospects in the future.

The role of the father is absolutely special in the family. Only when we get closer to our children can we talk to them and help them maintain a healthy state of mind. So, if you also want to be good for your baby, hurry and be a good dad and help your baby win the starting line!

