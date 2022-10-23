How to Take Care of Your House Each Season

Phil Hearing/Unsplash

Taking care of your house during the winter is just as important as taking care of it in the summer because when you don’t take proper care of your home during the cold months, it can lead to a myriad of problems in the spring and fall. So what do you need to know about how to take care of your home each season? We will try and give you some tips on this below.

1. Winterizing your Home

Winterizing your home is a good way to ensure that you are prepared for any potential dangers that arise throughout the colder seasons, especially if you live somewhere where snow or ice might be an issue. This means:

making sure that all windows are covered with storm windows, which keep out the rain;

keeping doors and garage doors closed;

ensuring that heating oil tanks and gas lines stay clear of ice build-up;

and checking around every few weeks to make sure that none of these things have been broken by something like a fallen tree limb or rock slide.

It also includes checking that your furnace is working properly and that your water heater has enough hot water. When doing so, remember to check that nothing is leaking from those areas too!

2. Spring Cleaning

Spring cleaning is a great time to clean up the inside of your home – not only does it remove clutter, but it makes a huge difference to your indoor air quality . If you have pets and kids, consider having them come over for a day while you get everything done. If you feel overwhelmed at the prospect of cleaning, hire someone who knows how to do it well. Remember to start with the hardest part first, such as dusting ceilings, washing down walls, wiping baseboards, etc., before moving on to more difficult tasks.

3. Storing Firewood Safely

If you store firewood, it should be kept away from anything that could catch fire easily, including flammable objects like paper, rags, clothing, chemicals, and the wood itself. Don't leave firewood lying around on your property - it's best stored offsite, either indoors or outside depending on the weather.

Most people purchase their firewood in large quantities, so there's no real reason why they shouldn't be able to afford to buy a stack of kindling and split logs as well. The firewood needs to be dry before building a fire, but otherwise, it doesn't require much upkeep. However, if you're storing wet firewood outdoors, then it should be wrapped in burlap or treated canvas to protect against mold growth.

4. Preparing for Summer

If you plan on spending hours lounging in your backyard pool or simply soaking up the sun in the sunshine, you may want to think about getting rid of the harshness of winter once and for all. Here are some ways to prepare yourself for summer:

Do some research on landscaping companies and find one willing to help you design your garden.

Get a professional handyman service, like for example, Puls services , to install new faucets and sinks, and fix old ones as necessary. The best technicians and professionals will do everything possible to make your house safe and convenient.

, to install new faucets and sinks, and fix old ones as necessary. The best technicians and professionals will do everything possible to make your house safe and convenient. Check that your roof is sealed correctly, although it won’t prevent leaks in certain cases.

The easiest way to deal with heavy accumulation of snow or ice is to wait, but if you need to remove it immediately, here are a few tips and tricks to get the job done quickly and efficiently:

Try using salt instead of sand. Salt can work in situations where sand will melt into slush, but it also works better than sand when dealing with frozen surfaces because it helps separate ice from the ground surface. Use a shovel instead of a snow blower. Shovels have handles that allow you to dig deep into the snow without causing damage to surrounding plantings or driveways.

Mowing lawns during the cold season is essential. During this time, grass grows slower and is less likely to die back. For this reason, mowers must run at lower speeds than usual. Grass clippings tend to freeze solid, so you'll need to rake them up regularly. Because your lawn is cooler, you may need to use fertilizer sparingly during this period.

During warm weather, many homeowners spend their weekends hosting outdoor parties and picnics. But before you invite guests over, take safety precautions to protect yourself against heat stroke, dehydration, and hypothermia. Start preparing early for any possible health emergencies through regular exercise and daily hydration. Always remember to drink plenty of fluids, especially after exercising outdoors.

5. Exterior Painting

Exterior painting is another task that shouldn't be left until spring unless you absolutely must have your house painted right now . When you paint your exterior, you'll want to choose a color that complements your home's architecture and apply two coats of primer to give the paint extra protection. Once the paint dries, you should also add three coats of paint, along with any other finishing details you might have planned.

6. Repairing Damaged Roofs

Damaged roofs can lead to problems ranging from water leakages to structural issues. If your roof has been damaged over the winter months, contact a local contractor who specializes in roof repairs. They will know how to treat the type of concrete used by builders, which varies according to climate. In colder climates, concrete is more vulnerable to cracking.

7. Keeping Up With Maintenance On Air Conditioners

Air condition units keep your home cool throughout the year, whether it's during the summer or winter. It's important not only to clean out debris such as dust and dirt from inside the unit, but it's also vital to check for signs of flooding. Water leaking behind air conditioner compressors can cause expensive repair bills later. To avoid these costly problems, make sure you inspect your air conditioning unit annually to ensure it isn't experiencing any problems.

Final advice

If you take care of your home during the winter months, you can save money on heating bills by cutting down on energy costs. Keep your home well-maintained, and don't forget to enjoy the warmer months!