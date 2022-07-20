Why You Should Consider Adding Asparagus To Your Diet

Baked and Seasoned Asparagus Yulila Chyzhevska

Asparagus is a superfood. Superfoods are foods that are rich in various compounds which provide benefits to one's health. Asparagus is one of these foods.

Asparagus is a good choice if you want to add healthier foods to your diet. Here are some other reasons to include asparagus in your meals from now on.

10 Reasons To Eat More Asparagus

If you are considering adding this vegetable to your diet, you might wonder what kind of benefits it may provide. Here are ten health benefits of eating more asparagus.

Asparagus is an Excellent Source of Folate: Folate is the natural form of B9. Folate is good for healthy cell growth and red blood cell formation. This vitamin is essential for women in the early stages of their pregnancy. Folate can also be used to treat some forms of anemia.

It has Micronutrients: Asparagus is chock full of micronutrients such as zinc, iron, and riboflavin. These micronutrients are essential for immune function, energy production, and blood clotting.

Asparagus has Vitamin K: Asparagus is similar to other leafy greens because it has a lot of Vitamin K in this delicious vegetable. Vitamin K is essential for bone health and coagulation (stopping the bleeding after a cut).

Asparagus has Antioxidants: Asparagus is naturally full of antioxidants. Antioxidants can help a body fight against free radicals, including fighting cancer. If you want to get the most out of your asparagus in terms of vitamins and minerals, make sure you do not overcook it. Overcooking asparagus, or any veggies, can cause the vitamins to be leached out.

It has other vitamins and minerals as well: Some other reasons to eat asparagus include its vitamins A. C. E and K. It is also a good source of fiber and chromium. Chromium is a mineral that assists your body's ability to transport glucose into the cells from the bloodstream.

Hangover Help: Some people have reported that eating asparagus can ease the effects of a hangover. A study was published in 2016 by Sun Yat-Sen University in China that supported using natural products like Asparagus for the treatment of a hangover. Previous to this study, another study was done in 2009 and published in the Journal of Food Science that also discusses how asparagus can extract ethanol and toxicity from the liver.

Can Help Fight Against Bloating: Another fun effect of adding asparagus to your diet is that it has both insoluble and soluble fiber, which is excellent for your digestive tract. Asparagus can reduce gas and act as a natural diuretic, flushing away excess liquids and reducing belly bulge issues.

Asparagus Can Help People Lose Weight: One of the first reasons that asparagus can help someone lose weight is its low calories. Depending on the size of the asparagus spear, each one only has 2 – 3 calories. However, it is not only the low-calorie intake that helps people lose weight. Asparagus is high in fiber, and fiber takes longer to digest, making the person feel fuller.

It is a Mood Booster: Because of the presence of folate in Asparagus, people who add this veggie to their diet may notice that they are in a better mood than before they started eating asparagus. Often, when someone is suffering from depression, doctors start them out on Vitamin B-12 (folate is a B vitamin) because studies have shown people who are depressed typically have lower levers of vitamin B-12 and folate in their system.

Asparagus Can Boost Your Libido: If you are looking for a vegetable to help you in the bedroom, look no further than asparagus. This veggie is high in B6 and folate, aiding arousal. It also has vitamin E. This vitamin can stimulate the sex hormones of both men and women.

Easy Ways To Eat and Prepare Asparagus

Are you ready to give asparagus a try? Here are some quick and easy ways to get you started.