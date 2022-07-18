Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022

Josh Allen - September 26, 2021 https://www.flickr.com/photos/joeglo/

NFL Insider for ESPN, Field Yates, named Josh Allen as The Scariest Player in the NFL for the upcoming 2022 season. The discussion video attached to this opinion discusses the main argument of whether or not a quarterback, in this case, Josh Allen, can be considered one of the best. Do we judge a quarterback's skill solely on their abilities, or must we include the wins / loses they have, along with whether or not they have ever won a Superbowl?

This is a discussion that it seems most people can not agree upon.

Some people, such as Field Yates, believe you need to look at the quarterback in his position and what he can do. Quarterbacks may be the most crucial position on the team but not the only position. After all, wins and losses are a team stat, not a quarterback stat. However, opposing viewpoints often state that if a quarterback has not won a championship or even has terrible games, they can not be one of the greats.

Disclaimer: I am a Buffalo Bills Fan

As a Buffalo Bill fan, my opinion might be skewed by my fanship. However, I do not believe that is the case. Josh Allen is a premier quarterback and will someday be a hall of Famer. Unless something completely changes, I do not see any other path for Josh Allen.

Josh Allen has not won a Superbowl. Josh Allen has never been to a Superbowl. That does not diminish his greatness.

I do not even see how this is a question when the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, did something no other team has done. The Bills became the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on their first 7 possessions. They played the first perfect offensive game in NFL history in their win over the Patriots in the playoffs last year.

The Buffalo Bills managed to play a game in the playoffs where they had no field goals, punts, fumbles, or picks. Every possession until their final kneel-down resulted in a touchdown.

I do not care if you hate the Buffalo Bills. I do not care if you think Allen is overrated. It does not matter if you are a patriot fan. Every football fan should have respect for this game.

Even Bill went out of his way to come to Josh Allen in the locker room to express his respect.

This was also the most embarrassing playoff loss of Bill Belichick's career.

So the question remains, can a quarterback be great without a Superbowl?

Although I am a Buffalo Bills fan, I think people need to look at Allen as a quarterback, not just a Buffalo Bill.

Wide Right has nothing to do with Allen.

4 Superbowl losses have nothing to do with Allen.

13 seconds has nothing to do with Allen. It does not matter if he was the quarterback of that game. He is only one man on the roster and can not be blamed for the defense or the coaching decisions. He played another great game and came away with the L. It happens. It is painful, but this was not his fault outside of losing the coin toss. And fans can not blame him for a coin toss.

Where do the "Experts" rank Allen?



Even without a championship, most experts rank him as a top 5 quarterback entering the 2022 season.

Pro Football Talk ranks him at 2, behind Patrick Mahomes.

ranks him at 2, behind Patrick Mahomes. PFF ranks in different tiers – he was ranked at 2, behind Patrick Mahomes in Tier B: Shooting Stars – The Best Under the Age of 30.

ranks in different tiers – he was ranked at 2, behind Patrick Mahomes in Tier B: Shooting Stars – The Best Under the Age of 30. NBC Sports ranked him at 3, with Mahomes coming in at 1 and Brady coming in at 2.

ranked him at 3, with Mahomes coming in at 1 and Brady coming in at 2. NFL (dot) com ranked him at 2 in the category of 5 scariest quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season.

ranked him at 2 in the category of 5 scariest quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season. Steelers Wire ranked Allen as the #1 quarterback entering the 2022 season.

ranked Allen as the #1 quarterback entering the 2022 season. The Game Day was the only outlier I saw where Allen was not ranked as one of the top 3 quarterbacks. They ranked him at 6. The game day has Rodgers at 1, Mahomes at 2, Brady at 3, Burrow at 4, and Herbert at 5.

Outside of The Game Day, everyone above Allen has won the Superbowl. So, perhaps there is something to comparing championships to ranking. Still, since most people, journalists, and websites rank Allen in the top 3, it appears that a championship is the cherry on top, not a requirement.

What do you think? Is Josh Allen still a great quarterback if he never wins a Super Bowl?



