New Precision Medicine For Cancer Patients

Precision Medicine

Research in Laboratory on Unsplash Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

Did you ever wonder why a medication works for someone else, but it doesn’t work well for you? The answer is your DNA.

Traditionally medications have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach, which works for most people but not for everyone.

Pharmacogenomics (a branch of precision medicine or personalized medicine) is an innovative approach to tailor disease prevention and treatments by taking into account a person’s genes, environment, and lifestyle.

Precision Medicine’s goal is to target the right treatments to the right patient at the right time!

Pharmacogenomics is a field of research, which studies the way a person’s genes affect the way they will respond to particular medications.

Understanding the way the medications are being processed by the body enables the doctor to select the drugs and the dosages that are best suited for their patients.

Facts About Genes

The genes in our body determine things like eye and hair color, but they partially affect how our bodies respond to medications. The genes are actually instructions, which are written in our DNA.

Different people have slightly different versions of the same genes and DNA sequences. Some gene variances are common, and some are rare. Some of them affect our health since some variants are linked to certain diseases.

Precision Medicine (Personalized Medicine) Benefits

This field of research has resulted in powerful new discoveries of FDA-approved treatments, which are tailored to specific characteristics of a person’s genetic makeup or very importantly, the genetic profile of an individual’s tumor.

A person with cancer will routinely have molecular testing, which enables the doctor to select treatments that greatly improve a patient's chances of survival and reduce their exposure to any adverse effects.

Precision treatment is only as good as the testing guiding the diagnosis and the treatment. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) tests can rapidly identify or “sequence” large sections of a patient’s genome (complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell).

Liver Enzymes

Pharmacogenomics has looked at variations in genes including liver enzymes that chemically change drugs. The chemical change can make a drug more or less active in the body.

Ultimately, even a small difference in the enzyme can have a big impact on the safety or effectiveness of a medication.

For instance, one liver enzyme (CYP2D6) acts on a quarter of all prescription drugs. It converts codeine (a painkiller) into its active form, morphine.

Precision Medicine Future

There is a vast amount of ongoing research into this area of medicine. The end goal is better health without disease.

One of the big problems at the time is cost. Genome sequencing alone can cost upward of $5,000. Precision therapies as a result of genomic sequencing carries a staggering cost, too often, of more than $10,000 a month. This is obviously unaffordable for many people!

Eliminating disease in the future is exciting, and we can hope the costs will also be reduced as technology increases.

References