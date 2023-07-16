California Senate Candidate Adam Schiff Proving To Be A Fundraising Force

Palm Springs Tribune
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss19Y_0nS9fYzb00

Palm Springs, CA

Adam Schiff’s senatorial campaign appears to be gaining momentum. His campaign recently announced it raised over $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. This updated number reflects the campaign’s finalized report filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The campaign had over 146,000 unique donors in Q2 of 2023, making nearly 236,000 contributions across every county in California and every state in the country.

At the end of Q2, the Schiff campaign’s total cash on hand was at over $29.8 million.

Schiff is running to replace California Senator Dianne Feinstein in the upcoming 2024 election against two other Democrats, Congresswoman Katie Porter and Congresswoman Barbara Lee . Early polling released on May 25th suggests a tight race between the three with 17% to Katie Porter, 14% to Adam Schiff, and 9% to Barbara Lee. 31% were undecided. Second quarter fundraising numbers have not come out yet for either Katie Porter or Barbara Lee.

In addition to raising gobs of cash, Schiff has earned the endorsement of more than 200 current and former California elected officials and 60 percent of California’s Democratic congressional delegation including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Fundraising in a political campaign is a crucial element because it helps the candidate get their message out to voters by the way of campaign mailers, door to door knockers, phone bankers, and other media outlets like radio, tv, and newspaper ads.





Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 915

Published by

The Palm Springs Tribune is an online media publication providing hyper local news to those living in, visiting, or interested in Greater Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs, CA
2K followers

More from Palm Springs Tribune

California State

In California’s Senate Race, Adam Schiff Significantly Ahead In Fundraising

(Adam Schiff With Wife Eve Schiff Earlier This Month) The race to replace outgoing senator Dianne Feinstein (D) in 2024 is on in California with three Democrats, Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee vying for the position.

Read full story
246 comments
California State

Top 5 Ways California is Protecting People from Extreme Heat

With near record-high temperatures, California is mobilizing to help people stay safer from extreme heat in Greater Palm Springs. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect across the southern half of the state. Extreme heat is a killer – it’s more deadly than wildfires, flooding, and other climate-driven extreme weather.Here are the top five ways California is working to protect people from extreme heat:

Read full story
10 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Modernism Week – October Offers Four Days of Tours and Events

(Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate) Modernism Week, the annual festival that highlights midcentury modern architecture, art, interior and landscape design, and vintage culture in the Palm Springs area of Southern California, will offer Modernism Week – October from October 19-22, 2023. While smaller in scope than the 11-day festival held annually each February, the October event will offer nearly 50 events over four days, including many free and low-cost programs. A full schedule of events may be viewed online at modernismweek.com starting July 25 and tickets will go on sale August 1, 2023 at 12 noon PST.

Read full story
Rancho Mirage, CA

Local Rehabilitation Hospital Unveils New Name

Ernest Health announced today that Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern California is the new name of the medical rehabilitation hospital formerly called Vibra Rehabilitation Hospital of Rancho Mirage.

Read full story

With Trump Indictment Looming, This Dark Horse Republican Presidential Candidate Is Flush With Campaign Cash.

(Tim Scott, Presidential Candidate & U.S. Senator from SC) Those paying close attention to the Republican primary might be noticing subtle shifts going on in the early part of the race. The former president and current Republican front runner Donald Trump, is facing yet another indictment this week. The third indictment is coming this time from special councel Jack Smith in relation to Trump’s role in attempting to sow doubts in US Democracy by trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Read full story
206 comments
Cathedral City, CA

The Perez Art District Offers Exciting Art Walk Event On Fourth Fridays At 4pm Beginning September, 2023

Beginning in September, The Perez Art District’s highly anticipated Art Walk event moves to Fourth Fridays at 4pm. The season’s inaugural event is scheduled for September 22, 2023, promising an immersive experience for art enthusiasts and the local community.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Additional Cooling Center Day Of Operation Set For Sunday, July 16 At Demuth Community Center

Due to an excessive heat warning that runs through Tuesday night — and with temperatures expected to reach five to 15 degrees above normal over the next several days, the City of Palm Springs would like to advise the community it will add an additional Cooling Center day of operation on Sunday, July 16 at the Demuth Community Center.

Read full story

President Biden Touts Bidenomics Amidst Lower Inflation And Stock Market Rally

Amidst reports that inflation has cooled to 3% in June, to the slowest pace in more than 2 years, President Joe Biden couldn’t be happier. The president, touting his “Bidenomics” stated,

Read full story
19 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Desert Business Association Announces Recipients of the 2023 DBA Impact Awards – Business and Community Awards

(The Desert Business Association Impact Awards will be held at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs) T he Desert Business Association (DBA) , the Coachella Valley’s LGBTQ Chamber, will recognize recipients of the DBA Impact Awards, its annual event to honor business leaders, community leaders and organizations, at 5 p.m., Monday, July 24, in the Cascade Lounge at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. These recipients have been examples of strength and foresight in our communities.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs to Benefit from Barry Manilow’s ‘A Gift of Love’ Concert Series in December

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs announced that it has been chosen for the first time to participate in Barry Manilow’s upcoming popular Christmas show “A Gift of Love VI.” This popular series of benefit concerts at the McCallum Theatre will feature Barry Manilow’s hit songs and holiday favorites. Past holiday concerts have surprised audiences with a children’s choir, Santa Claus, and even snow. Each year, the MANILOW Fund for Health & Hope selects charities to benefit from the concerts, and this year chose Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs to be one of the twenty-five beneficiaries. The concerts will take place on December 12, 13, 15, 16, and 17 and tickets will go on sale tomorrow, July 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased exclusively at http://www.agol6.com or by phone at 424-298-4818. Tickets will not be available at the McCallum box office.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Desert Ensemble Theatre Announces Cast Of Singing With The Desert Stars

( Singing with the Desert Stars, 2022. L-R: Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, Lizzie Schmelling, Christine Tringali Nunes. Credit: Barbara Kerr.) Desert Ensemble Theater (DET) has announced Celebrity Star Contestants and Star Coaches for the second annual Singing With the Desert Stars , the company’s gala benefit on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The event, a friendly competition that teams Broadway veterans and prominent vocalists with nonprofessional singers who are community leaders, benefits DET’s student Internship/Mentorship and Scholarship Programs.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs City Council Amends Agreement With Developer Over The Orchid Tree Hotel Project

(Original Rendering of Orchid Tree Hotel Project) Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously on July 10th to amend the agreement with developer Richard Weintraub on the Orchid Tree Hotel Project located at the corner of Baristo and Belardo in the Tennis Club neighborhood which sits adjacent to Downtown Palm Springs. However, several councilmembers made it clear they were not happy with the continued lack of progress and the developer’s assertion that he had the absolute right to build a 7 story 308 unit affordable housing apartment complex under new California law.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs International Airport Launches New Website

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has launched a completely new website at flypsp.com . Guided by the new airport brand, approved by the Palm Springs City Council in spring 2023, the site is vibrant, intuitive, and accessible to all.

Read full story
California State

Gavin Newsom Wants Democrats To Put the Republican Party On Their Heels

(California Governor Gavin Newsom and Wife Siebel Newsom pictured with President Joe Biden) California Governor Gavin Newsom is publicly questioning why Democrats are being put into defensive political positions. Appearing on MSNBC in an interview with Jen Psaki , Joe Biden’s former Press Secretary, Newsom made a clear case for Democrats to go on the offensive nationwide against Republican controlled leadership.

Read full story
1530 comments
California State

Congresswoman Barbara Lee Running To Replace Dianne Feinstein Making Waves. Condemns SCOTUS Ruling On Student Loans & Biden’s Plan To Give Ukraine Cluster Bombs

(Congresswoman Barbara Lee CA-12, Running To Replace Senator Feinstein) California Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-12) who is running to replace Dianne Feinstein is making waves in national news lately, taking on the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down President Biden’s student debt relief program in Department of Education v. Brown and criticizing Biden on giving Ukraine cluster bombs.

Read full story
442 comments
Palm Springs, CA

For The First Time Ever, WWE Comes To The Coachella Valley

WWE , the world’s premier and most explosive wrestling organization wil bring the WWE Supershow to Acrisure Arena , Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Some Residents Bemoan Latest Iteration of the Orchid Tree Hotel Project Turned 308 Unit Apartment Complex

The Orchid Tree Hotel project development has been up in the air for some time. Since 2014, the project located at 261 Belardo Road in Downtown Palm Springs has seen numerous delays and extensions. Now, the developer has filed a new proposal with the City of Palm Springs.

Read full story
4 comments
La Quinta, CA

Newly Constructed SolTerra Luxury Rental Homes Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-ins

SolTerra Luxury Rental Homes, a brand new single-family rental project from Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), is now pre-leasing for move-ins August 2023. The 131 single-family, build-for-rent home project includes one- and two-story units, with three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from 1,520 to 2,441 square feet. Rental rates start at $3,800 per month.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Springs, CA

Local Republican and Democrat Work Together To Secure 1 Million Funding for DAP Health in State Budget

In a show of bi-partisanship, Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R- AD47) and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-AD36) announced that they secured a $1 million appropriation for DAP Health in the 2023-24 state budget. DAP Health serves more than 10,000 residents of the Coachella Valley.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy