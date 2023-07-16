California Senate Candidate Adam Schiff Proving To Be A Fundraising Force

Palm Springs, CA

Adam Schiff’s senatorial campaign appears to be gaining momentum. His campaign recently announced it raised over $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. This updated number reflects the campaign’s finalized report filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The campaign had over 146,000 unique donors in Q2 of 2023, making nearly 236,000 contributions across every county in California and every state in the country.

At the end of Q2, the Schiff campaign’s total cash on hand was at over $29.8 million.

Schiff is running to replace California Senator Dianne Feinstein in the upcoming 2024 election against two other Democrats, Congresswoman Katie Porter and Congresswoman Barbara Lee . Early polling released on May 25th suggests a tight race between the three with 17% to Katie Porter, 14% to Adam Schiff, and 9% to Barbara Lee. 31% were undecided. Second quarter fundraising numbers have not come out yet for either Katie Porter or Barbara Lee.

In addition to raising gobs of cash, Schiff has earned the endorsement of more than 200 current and former California elected officials and 60 percent of California’s Democratic congressional delegation including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Fundraising in a political campaign is a crucial element because it helps the candidate get their message out to voters by the way of campaign mailers, door to door knockers, phone bankers, and other media outlets like radio, tv, and newspaper ads.












