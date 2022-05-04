The best events happening in May 2022 in Cobb County

Things are heating up in Cobb County! Enjoy some family fun time in this gorgeous spring weather with the best upcoming festivals and events happening in Cobb County this May.

Art Blooms at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Event Dates: now through May 31, 2022

Smith-Gilbert Gardens presents an art exhibit surrounded by nature. Every Saturday, from April 1 through May 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., artists and performers will be on-site at the Gardens to demonstrate their crafts. A sculpture exhibit by new and emerging artists, Designed by Nature, will open May 7.

Food Truck Tuesdays

Event Dates: now through September 27, 2022

The City of Smyrna, Georgia Power and Cobb Travel & Tourism have teamed up for Food Truck Tuesdays at Taylor-Brawner Park. You can enjoy unique gourmet food trucks, live music, and the local community all summer long.

Kennesaw First Friday Concert Series

Event Dates: the first Friday of the month now through October 7, 2022

Enjoy an evening in historic downtown Kennesaw with the First Friday Concert series. Admission is free, but you can rent tables and chairs that sit a group of 6 for $50. The concerts will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the pedestrian underpass off Main Street. The series will continue every first Friday through October.

Fiesta de Mayo: Cinco de Mayo Party at Live! at the Battery

Event Date: May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Live! at the Battery along with Don Julio and Topo Chico are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live local music, Latin owned local business vendors, drink specials, themed dancers, and more. Ages 21+ only.

USA BMX Dixieland Nationals

Event Dates: May 6, 2022 through May 8, 2022

Experience the rush of BMX racing, with big jumps and big air, at Dixieland Nationals, a USA BMX Pro Series at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs. Admission costs $35.

Vincent Keiman/Unsplash

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

Event Dates: May 6, 2022 through May 7, 2022

The Annual Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival returns to Logan Farm Park. Enjoy an outdoor concert, the infamous Lord of the Wings contest, and taste your way through some of the best BBQ in the Southeast.

Taste of East Cobb

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Get a taste of East Cobb with this premiere outdoor food festival. Head to the Johnson Ferry Church south parking lot for food from delicious local restaurants, live music, inflatables, sand art, and face painting.

Opening Weekend at Six Flags White Water

Event Dates: May 7, 2022 through May 8, 2022

Start the summer off right with the opening of Six Flags White Water. The water park is unveiling its newest addition to the park, the Python Plunge. The five stories tall and 500 feet long ride snakes through the park with a huge splash at the bottom.

Marietta Greek Festival

Event Dates: May 13, 2022 through May 15, 2022

East Cobb’s Marietta Greek Festival is back with its 31st annual event. Experience the beauty of Greek culture as you taste homemade Greek goodies, listen to live music, and watch traditional dancing.

Galina Afanaseva/Pixabay

National Collegiate Championships Rugby 7s

Event Dates: May 14, 2022 through May 15, 2022

The official national championship tournament for both men's and women's collegiate Rugby 7s takes place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The tournament will follow the Olympic format, and more than 100 matches will be played with the champions crowned at the finale.

Acworth Dragon Boat Festival

Event Date: May 21, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up a team or cheer on your favorite during the Acworth Dragon Boat Festival. A race of 40-foot long, colorful boats with the head and tail of a dragon, filled with 20 paddlers, a drummer, and a steer-person will be making their way to the finish line at Dallas Landing Park.