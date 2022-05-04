Atlanta, GA

Best Memorial Day 2022 events happening in Atlanta

Paige Minds The Gap

Take some time during your three-day weekend to honor those who have served our country by participating in Memorial Day ceremonies all around the city. These are the best Memorial Day events happening in Atlanta this year.

Memorial Day Weekend at Stone Mountain

Event Dates: May 27, 2022 through May 30, 2022

Stone Mountain honors troops and their families at this four-day Memorial Weekend event. Spend the day enjoying the attractions at Stone Mountain Park, and then enjoy a special tribute Lasershow. The sky will light up during this special Lasershow with choreographed music, honoring the men and women who protect our country. A special patriotic fireworks finale will immediately follow the Lasershow.

Acworth Memorial Day Ceremony

Event Date: May 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Honor those who have given their lives in service to our country during this Memorial Day Ceremony in Cauble Park at Patriots Point. Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to the brave men and women who have fought and died for our country. Engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served, purchased since the previous Veterans Day, will be presented at the event.

Marietta Memorial Day 5k / 10k / 15k

Event Date: May 30, 2022, check-in starts at 6:30 a.m.

Pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve with this Memorial Day 5k / 10k /15k run in Marietta. In honor of Memorial Day, all active and retired military can race for free on May 30. Routes start and finish in the parking lot of the Sprayberry square Shopping Center on the corner of Sandy Plains and E. Piedmont.

Alpharetta Memorial Day Tribute

Event Date: May 30, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The City of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta are hosting a Memorial Day Tribute. The program will include an invocation, the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, keynote speaker retired Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, and “Taps” played by Dr. Curtis Malcom.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony

Event Date: May 30, 2022 at 10 a.m.

The City of Woodstock is honoring those who have fought during this free Memorial Day Ceremony at the Park at City Center. The band begins playing at 9:30 a.m. There will be special musical performances by The Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band and bagpiper Don McCook.

The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra FREE Memorial Day Concert

Event Date: May 30, 2022 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra for a free Memorial Day Concert at Brooke Street Park located behind Alpharetta City Hall in downtown Alpharetta. Bring your family, friends, and a blanket or chairs to sit on. The concert will feature Takosha Swan, music from the Roaring '20s, and some patriotic favorites.

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South. Check out PaigeMindsTheGap.com for more local travel stories and tips.

