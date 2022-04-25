Cinco de Mayo 2022 celebrations happening in Atlanta

Atlanta is ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with parties, tacos, and margaritas all over the city. If you’re ready to celebrate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French during the 1862 Battle of Puebla (not Mexico’s Independence Day, as is the common misconception), then check out these great Cinco de Mayo events in Atlanta below.

Sabel Blanco/Pexels

On The Border's Countdown to Cinco de Mayo

Event Dates: Thursdays now through May 5, 2022

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is counting down the days to Cinco de Mayo. Every Thursday from now through May 5, they will offer $3 draft beer specials and $5 bar bites. On Cinco de Mayo, you can get $5 Grande House Margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Chattahoochee Food Works

Event Date: May 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day at Chattahoochee Food Works with entertainment, food, and drinks. This event will feature a mariachi band, an iHeart Radio DJ, tequila shots, flavored margaritas, and more.

Cinco de Mayo at Pure Taqueria Inman Park

Event Date: May 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pure Taqueria Inman Park will be serving up food and drink specials all weekend long. Join on Cinco de Mayo for live music, promos, delicious food, and a good time. Brotherland Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sounds by Padron will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Fiesta de Mayo: Cinco de Mayo Party at Live! at the Battery

Event Date: May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Live! at the Battery along with Don Julio and Topo Chico are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live local music, Latin owned local business vendors, drink specials, themed dancers, and more. Ages 21+ only.

Cinco de Mayo at The Collective at Coda

Event Date: May 5, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy tacos and margaritas in the courtyard of The Collective Food Hall. DJs will be spinning the hottest music. There is free parking in the garage with purchase.

Cinco de Mayo Party at Atlantic Station

Event Date: May 5, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Party at Hobnob Atlantic Station with a night of live Latin music, dancing, and margarita and taco specials. No cover charge.

Day Drinking Cinco de Mayo Painting at Painting With a Twist

Event Date: May 5, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Paint a delicious margarita beach scene in honor of Cinco de Mayo at Painting With a Twist. This event costs $37 per person and is for adults aged 18+.