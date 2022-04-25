Can’t-miss spring 2022 events happening in Atlanta, Georgia

Spring is a very fun time in Atlanta, Georgia, and you won’t want to miss a thing! From spring camps to keep the kids entertained to the city’s best festivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spring. Check out these best spring events taking place in Atlanta this year.

Photo by Alena Koval from Pexels

Atlanta Film Festival

Event Dates: April 21, 2022 through May 1, 2022

Celebrating its 46th year, the Atlanta Film Festival is one of the largest and longest-running film festivals in the country. Attendees have the opportunity to view more than 150 films over the seven day film festival. You can expect a variety of genres, from documentaries to foreign films to animation to local productions. You can even mix and mingle with filmmakers and film industry professionals during the Atlanta Film Festival events, such as awards ceremonies and workshops.

SpringPhest Fair

Event Dates: April 25, 2022 through May 1, 2022

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine at Shoppes On Memorial / Stone Mountain Mall. The fair will be set up for some classic fun and games. The event will also host a pop up shop, a spring fashion show, performances, and a live DJ.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Shaky Knees Music Festival

Event Dates: April 29, 2022 through May 1, 2022

The popular Shaky Knees Music Festival features a lineup of more than 60 bands, with big names like Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket headlining this year. The festival takes place in Central Park in Old Fourth Ward, offering stunning skyline views.

Sweet Auburn Springfest Festival

Event Dates: May 7, 2022 through May 8, 2022

The Sweet Auburn Springfest is the largest free outdoor festival in the Southeast. This spring festival in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn District offers a mix of live music, food, and family-friendly fun. The mile-and-a-half avenue will be lined with 10 stages and dozens of vendors selling art, jewelry, fashion, and more. Children can enjoy rides and games in the Fantastic Fun Zone. You can discover new artists playing on the numerous stages. And you’ll get the chance to explore the historic district rich in African American history.

Spring River Canoe Trip on Chattahoochee

Event Dates: multiple dates now through May 29, 2022

Join the Chattahoochee Nature Center for a leisurely 2.5-hour evening paddle with an experienced canoe guide. You'll learn all about the environment of the Chattahoochee River and reconnect with nature.

Spring Break at Six Flags

Event Dates: multiple dates now through May 30, 2022

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open for spring thrills on selected dates from March through May. Come experience a fun and exciting Spring Break!