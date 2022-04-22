The best spring events happening in Cobb County in 2022

Spring has finally sprung finally in Cobb County! If you are itching to get outside and enjoy some family fun, there are plenty of spring activities this season to keep you busy. Here are the best upcoming festivals and events happening in Cobb County this spring.



Photo by Jill Wellington from Pexels

Art Blooms at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Event Dates: April 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022

Smith-Gilbert Gardens presents an art exhibit surrounded by nature. Every Saturday, from April 1 through May 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., artists and performers will be on-site at the Gardens to demonstrate their crafts. A sculpture exhibit by new and emerging artists, Designed by Nature, will open May 7.

Dreamland Amusements Spring Carnival

Event Dates: April 1, 2022 - April 10, 2022

Dreamland Amusements is hosting their annual Spring Carnival at Town Center at Cobb with more than 50 rides, including kiddie rides like the Dizzy Dragons, spectacular rides like Dreamcatcher, and more. Dreamland also features traditional games for children and adults, including water pistol fun, skeeball, and the strength test.

Kennesaw First Friday Concert Series

Event Dates: the first Friday of the month from April 1, 2022 - October 7, 2022

Enjoy an evening in historic downtown Kennesaw with the First Friday Concert series. Admission is free, but you can rent tables and chairs that sit a group of 6 for $50. The concerts will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the pedestrian underpass off Main Street. The series will continue every first Friday through October.



Photo by Aranxa Esteve on Unsplash

Acworth Art Fest

Event Dates: April 2, 2022 - April 3, 2022

The Acworth Art Fest returns to historic downtown Acworth on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This festival will host booths from more than fifty talented artisans from around the country, featuring paintings, pottery, folk art, jewelry, and more.

Big Shanty Festival

Event Dates: April 9, 2022 - April 10, 2022

Kennesaw's annual Superior Plumbing Big Shanty Festival features more than 150 arts and crafts booths, 25 food booths, an two stages for live entertainment, in downtown Kennesaw. Parking is available at Adams Park & Swift-Cantrell with a free shuttle. Admission to the festival is free.



Photo by Michelle Ventura from Pexels

Parade of Playhouses

Event Dates: April 18, 2022 - April 30, 2022

During regular mall hours at Town Center at Cobb, you can see one-of-a-kind playhouse designs on display. Each house is a fully-functional piece of art, uniquely designed and brought to life by volunteer build teams. In May, the playhouses will be auctioned off to benefit the Center for Family Resources

Spring Jonquil Festival

Event Dates: April 23, 2022 - April 24, 2022

The annual Spring Jonquil Festival will take place at the Village Green in downtown Smyrna. There will be 150 arts and crafts booths, 12 food booths, local entertainment, and plenty of kids' activities. The festival will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Taste of Marietta

Event Date: April 24, 2022

Enjoy the 27th annual Taste of Marietta, one of Cobb County's top festivals. This festival brings together more than 80 Cobb County restaurants on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and tastes will range from $1 to $5 each.

USA BMX Dixieland Nationals

Event Dates: May 6, 2022 - May 8, 2022

Experience the rush of BMX racing, with big jumps and big air, at Dixieland Nationals, a USA BMX Pro Series at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs. Admission costs $35.

National Collegiate Championships Rugby 7s

Event Dates: May 14, 2022 - May 15, 2022

The official national championship tournament for both men's and women's collegiate Rugby 7s takes place at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The tournament will follow the Olympic format, and more than 100 matches will be played with the champions crowned at the finale.