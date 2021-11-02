Fun festivals happening in Atlanta this November

November is full of festival fun! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this November.

Gathering. Samantha Gades / Unsplash

Olympic Memorabilia Collectors Festival

Event Dates: November 5, 2021 through November 7, 2021

This festival celebrates all things Olympic Games. There will be dozens of dealers offering Olympic pins, torches, uniforms, posters, coins, stamps, and other memorabilia. You can also expect a pin trading area, live and silent auctions, Olympic torch selfie station, a collector banquet, and a presentation by an Atlanta-based Olympic branding expert.

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival includes an artist market, live music, and a chili cook-off featuring more than 70 teams. The festival benefits Cabbagetown parks, green spaces, and community centers.

Suwanne Wine Fest

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 8th annual Suwanee Wine Festival allows you to sip and stroll around Suwanee Town Center Park while enjoying unlimited samples of wines that have been hand-selected by local wine experts. The festival will feature more than 150 wines from all around the world plus a Georgia winery section showcasing local wineries.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021

The 10th annual Chastain Park Arts Festival features fine arts and crafts, a children’s area, gourmet food trucks, and local acoustic musicians. The event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists. The event is free to attend.

BLM 5K Atlanta Festival

Event Date: November 18, 2021 through November 20, 2021

The Black Lives Matter 5k Atlanta Festival honors the black community, celebrates black lives, and supports black businesses and black non-profits. When you register for the walk/run, you will receive a shirt, medal, and bib. The event includes live music, food trucks, vendors, a 2-day expo, a kids’ zone, special guests, and motivational speeches from powerful black leaders.

Sphire Fest

Event Date: November 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This health and wellness event in Piedmont Park features a variety of health and wellness vendors, food trucks, and yoga in the park.

Mandela Market Days Holiday Festival

Event Dates: multiple dates from November 20, 2021 through December 19, 2021

This series of outdoor events held on the Martin Luther King Jr Corridor allows small business owners to reach their customers in a safe environment. The outdoor marketplace will feature startups, hobbyist, farmers, crafters, companies with five or fewer employees, and persons interested in swapping or bazaar type activities.

Georgia Festival of Trees

Event Dates: November 30, 2021 through December 4, 2021

Enjoy live music, local vendors, and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at this event at the Georgia World Congress Center. Trees will be auctioned during the festival with proceeds benefiting Wellspring Living, an organization that serves the victims of sex trafficking.