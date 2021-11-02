Atlanta, GA

Live musical performances happening this November in Atlanta

Paige Minds The Gap

Catch a live concert or musical performance this month. Check out who’s playing in Atlanta this November.

Lead singer.Austin Neill / Unsplash

Twenty One Pilots

Event Dates: November 2, 2021 through November 6, 2021

Twenty One Pilots are bringing their brand new Takeover Tour to Center Stage Theatre on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 through Saturday, November 6, 2021. The shows will start at 8:30 p.m.

A Day To Remember

Event Date: November 3, 2021

A Day To Remember are bringing their brand new The Re-Entry Tour to the Coca-Cola Roxy on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 with special guests Asking Alexandria and Point North. The show will start at 7 p.m.

George Strait, Eric Church, and Caitlyn Smith

Event Date: November 5, 2021

George Strait, Eric Church, and Caitlyn Smith are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Metallica, Cage The Elephant, and Greta Van Fleet

Event Date: November 6, 2021

Metallica, Cage The Elephant, and Greta Van Fleet are coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Steward Copeland

Event Date: November 7, 2021

Stewart Copeland with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform live at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The show will start at p.m.

Maverick City Music

Event Date: November 7, 2021

Maverick City Music is bringing their Welcome To Maverick City Tour, with favorites like Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, and Aaron Moses, to State Farm Arena on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The show will start at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Stones

Event Date: November 11, 2021

The Rolling Stones are bringing their No Filter Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Alina Baraz

Event Date: November 17, 2021

Alina Baraz is bringing her Alone With You Tour to The Tabernacle on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Celtic Thunder: IRELAND

Event Date: November 21, 2021

Celtic Thunder will return to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, November 21, 2021 with a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Jesse McCartney

Event Date: November 24, 2021

Jesse McCartney will bring his brand new New Stage Tour to Buckhead Theatre on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Will Downing

Event Date: November 27, 2021

Will Downing will perform live at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The show will start at 8 p.m.

