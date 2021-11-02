Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this November

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this November. Enjoy family-friendly fall and pre-holiday fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month.

Mother kissing her child.Yan Krukov / Pexels

Santa Tuck-ins at The Hotel at Avalon

Event Dates: November 5, 2021 through December 23, 2021

The Hotel at Avalon offers a unique experience for children of all ages. Little ones can share a bedtime snack and chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival includes an artist market, live music, and a chili cook-off featuring more than 70 teams. The festival benefits Cabbagetown parks, green spaces, and community centers.

The Atlanta Fair

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

There’s only a short time left to enjoy the Atlanta Fair, rescheduled from its usual spring dates. As Georgia’s only urban fair, the event features plenty of exciting rides, carnival foods, and carnival games. See the acclaimed Lady Houdini, a female escape artist who broke the original Houdini’s record in 2012. Catch the Atlanta Fair in Turner Field’s Gray Lot.

“Woodland Spirits” at Fernbank Museum

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

Fernbank Museum’s “Woodland Spirits” allows you to encounter ghostly visitors in the shadows of WildWoods and Fernbank Forest. The museum’s annual fall exhibit features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021

The 10th annual Chastain Park Arts Festival features fine arts and crafts, a children’s area, gourmet food trucks, and local musicians. This free event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists.

Junior League of Atlanta Literacy Walk

Event Date: November 7, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The inaugural Literacy Walk raises awareness of literacy with proceeds benefiting the Junior League of Atlanta and its work with local community organizations engaged in literacy development for children and adults. The event features face painting, treats, vendor tables, musical entertainment, and a one mile walk.

World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas

Event Dates: November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The world’s largest holiday drive-through animated light show returns to Marietta with world of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas at Six Flags White Water. This mile-long symphony of light and sound features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.

Garden Lights Holiday Nights

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 15, 2022

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s annual holiday light show is back for 2021. Enjoy the 11th annual holiday extravaganza dazzling light display with millions of brilliantly colored LED lights.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 1, 2022

Enjoy Stone Mountain’s annual Christmas celebrations with special winter attractions. Immerse yourself in holiday magic full of festive music, millions of lights, spectacular shows, and your favorite holiday characters.

World of Illumination’s Arctic Adventure

Event Dates: November 17, 2021 through January 2, 2022

World of Illumination’s Arctic Adventure at Atlanta Motor Speedway features holiday music and whimsical winter characters on this drive-through light show.

IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival

Event Dates: November 22, 2021 through January 16, 2022

Explore a nighttime lantern wonderland at Zoo Atlanta after dark. Stroll through a display of more than 80 animal lanterns, some up to 20 feet tall, depicting your favorite animals. Each lantern is made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans.

Rube Goldberg™: The World of Hilarious Invention

Event Dates: now through January 2, 2022

This brand new exhibit at Children’s Museum of Atlanta showcases Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist and inventor Rube Goldberg’s iconic contraptions, illustrations, and storytelling.

Fernbank “Antarctic Dinosaurs” Exhibit

Event Dates: now through January 2, 2022

Explore Fernbank Museum’s newest exhibit to uncover never-before-seen dinosaur fossils from one of the most isolated environments on Earth.

