Can’t miss things to do in Cobb County this November

November in Cobb County is full of exciting fall events and pre-holiday-season fun. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Cobb County this month.

November calendar. Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

Mistletoe Market

Event Dates: November 4, 2021 through November 7, 2021

This beloved holiday fundraiser at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta benefits the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta. You can shop through more than 50 specialty merchants from across the Southeast. You’ll have access to onsite monogramming, holiday décor, jewelry, and more.

The Gift of the Magi 2.0

Event Dates: November 5, 2021 through December 5, 2021

In this adaptation of O. Henry’s classic holiday fable, an Atlanta streetcar driver struggling to make ends meet during the Atlanta Transit Strike of 1950 goes to great lengths to buy a Christmas gift for his wife, unaware that she is going to similar lengths for him. See the play at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square.

Taste of Kennesaw

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sample food from Kennesaw and Cobb County restaurants during this event. Admission is free with food samples ranging in price from $1 to $4. The Beer Garden will feature live music, beer, and an area to watch top college football games.

Rockin’ Christmas

Event Dates: November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The world’s largest holiday drive-through animated light show returns to Marietta with world of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas. This mile-long symphony of light and sound features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.

Acworth Beer & Wine Festival

Event Date: November 13, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This festival at Logan Farm Park allows you to sample more than 100 beers and 25 wines while enjoying live music and watching the top college football games of the day. Your ticket will get you entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup, and all beer and wine samples.

Play the Upper Deck at Truist Park

Event Dates: November 18, 2021 through November 20, 2021

For three days only, Stadiumlinks is transforming Truist Park into a one-of-a-kind golf experience. Play golf from nine custom-designed tee boxes while enjoying exclusive stadium access.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Event Dates: select dates November 20, 2021 through January 2, 2021

Six Flags Over Georgia’s annual holiday festival features more than one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees to create the perfect magical atmosphere.

Gobble Jog

Event Date: November 25, 2021

More than 10,000 runners will take to Marietta Square on Thanksgiving morning for the 19th Annual Gobble Jog, benefitting MUST Ministries. Choose between the 10K, 5K, 1K, Tot Trot (50 yards), or phantom runner options. By signing up, you are helping to provide food and shelter to someone in need.

Lights of LIFE

Event Dates: November 25, 2021 through December 31, 2021

The annual Lights of LIFE at Life University will feature more than one million LED bulbs in various holiday designs. The event will run nightly, rain or shine.