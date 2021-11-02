Can’t miss events happening in Atlanta this November

November is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun happenings for the entire family as the city gets geared up for the holiday season. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

The Atlanta Fair

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

You only have a short time left to enjoy the Atlanta Fair, rescheduled from its usual spring dates. As Georgia’s only urban fair, the event features plenty of exciting rides, carnival foods, and carnival games in Turner Field’s Gray Lot. See the acclaimed Lady Houdini, a female escape artist who broke the original Houdini’s record in 2012.

Free Admission Days at The Center

Event Dates: November 4, 2021 through November 7, 2021

Get four days of free admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights this month in honor of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s 70th anniversary. Celebrate how the Center inspires us to move forward toward equity and shared prosperity for all.

Panel Discussion of Collective Wisdom at the Atlanta History Center

Event Date: November 4, 2021

Collective Wisdom is a rich and multilayered collection of interviews and photographs of over 100 trailblazing women. This Author Talk at the Atlanta History Center features Grace Bonney, author of Collective Wisdom, alongside Elizabeth Brim, Gail Marquis, Grace Lynn Haynes, Cheryl Riley, and Mahboube Abbasgholizadeh.

Free Fridays at The Carlos Museum

Event Dates: November 5, November 12, and November 19, 2021

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University is offering free admission on select Fridays this November in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. Visitors can experience all the permanent collection galleries as well as special exhibitions. These include “Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger” and “Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography”.

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Event Date: November 6, 2021

The annual Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival includes an artist market, live music, and a chili cook-off featuring more than 70 teams. The festival benefits Cabbagetown parks, green spaces, and community centers.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021

The 10th annual Chastain Park Arts Festival features fine arts and crafts, a children’s area, gourmet food trucks, and local acoustic musicians. The event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists. The event is free to attend.

World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas

Event Dates: November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The world’s largest holiday drive-through animated light show returns with World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. This mile-long symphony of light and sound features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 1, 2022

Enjoy Stone Mountain’s annual holiday celebration with special winter attractions. Immerse yourself in holiday magic full of festive music, millions of lights, spectacular shows, and your favorite holiday characters.

Winter Wonderland at Fernbank

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 7, 2022

Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s annual Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World returns with holiday-inspired exhibitions featuring trees and other displays decorated by local cultural partners. Traditions and practices recognize celebrations such as Christmas, Hanukkah, origami, indigenous art, and national symbols.

Garden Lights Holiday Nights

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 15, 2022

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s annual holiday light show is back for 2021. Enjoy the 11th annual holiday extravaganza featuring a dazzling light display with millions of brilliantly colored LED lights.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Event Dates: select dates November 20, 2021 through January 2, 2021

Six Flags Over Georgia’s annual holiday festival features more than one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees to create the perfect magical atmosphere.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Event Dates: November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The Atlanta Christkindl Market, hosted at The Buckhead Village District, is a traditional Germany market featuring authentic German food and beverages, a festive atmosphere, and holiday gifts. Find the perfect handmade gift for your family from wooden toys to clothes.