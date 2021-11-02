Can’t miss events happening in Atlanta this November

Paige Minds The Gap

November is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun happenings for the entire family as the city gets geared up for the holiday season. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzHri_0cjOMmjk00
November calendar next to pumkins.Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

The Atlanta Fair

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

You only have a short time left to enjoy the Atlanta Fair, rescheduled from its usual spring dates. As Georgia’s only urban fair, the event features plenty of exciting rides, carnival foods, and carnival games in Turner Field’s Gray Lot. See the acclaimed Lady Houdini, a female escape artist who broke the original Houdini’s record in 2012.

Free Admission Days at The Center

Event Dates: November 4, 2021 through November 7, 2021

Get four days of free admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights this month in honor of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s 70th anniversary. Celebrate how the Center inspires us to move forward toward equity and shared prosperity for all.

Panel Discussion of Collective Wisdom at the Atlanta History Center

Event Date: November 4, 2021

Collective Wisdom is a rich and multilayered collection of interviews and photographs of over 100 trailblazing women. This Author Talk at the Atlanta History Center features Grace Bonney, author of Collective Wisdom, alongside Elizabeth Brim, Gail Marquis, Grace Lynn Haynes, Cheryl Riley, and Mahboube Abbasgholizadeh.

Free Fridays at The Carlos Museum

Event Dates: November 5, November 12, and November 19, 2021

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University is offering free admission on select Fridays this November in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. Visitors can experience all the permanent collection galleries as well as special exhibitions. These include “Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger” and “Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography”.

Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp

Event Date: November 6, 2021

The annual Cabbagetown Chomp & Stomp Chili Cook-off and Bluegrass Festival includes an artist market, live music, and a chili cook-off featuring more than 70 teams. The festival benefits Cabbagetown parks, green spaces, and community centers.

Chastain Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 7, 2021

The 10th annual Chastain Park Arts Festival features fine arts and crafts, a children’s area, gourmet food trucks, and local acoustic musicians. The event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists. The event is free to attend.

World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas

Event Dates: November 12, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The world’s largest holiday drive-through animated light show returns with World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. This mile-long symphony of light and sound features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 1, 2022

Enjoy Stone Mountain’s annual holiday celebration with special winter attractions. Immerse yourself in holiday magic full of festive music, millions of lights, spectacular shows, and your favorite holiday characters.

Winter Wonderland at Fernbank

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 7, 2022

Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s annual Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World returns with holiday-inspired exhibitions featuring trees and other displays decorated by local cultural partners. Traditions and practices recognize celebrations such as Christmas, Hanukkah, origami, indigenous art, and national symbols.

Garden Lights Holiday Nights

Event Dates: November 13, 2021 through January 15, 2022

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s annual holiday light show is back for 2021. Enjoy the 11th annual holiday extravaganza featuring a dazzling light display with millions of brilliantly colored LED lights.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Event Dates: select dates November 20, 2021 through January 2, 2021

Six Flags Over Georgia’s annual holiday festival features more than one million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees to create the perfect magical atmosphere.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Event Dates: November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022

The Atlanta Christkindl Market, hosted at The Buckhead Village District, is a traditional Germany market featuring authentic German food and beverages, a festive atmosphere, and holiday gifts. Find the perfect handmade gift for your family from wooden toys to clothes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South. Check out PaigeMindsTheGap.com for more local travel stories and tips.

Atlanta, GA
678 followers

More from Paige Minds The Gap

Georgia State

Can’t-miss Thanksgiving events in Georgia this year

Celebrate Turkey Day this year with the top Thanksgiving weekend events happening throughout the state of Georgia. Attend a special Thanksgiving dinner, run a marathon, work off your meal in the great outdoors, and do some holiday shopping!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Thanksgiving weekend events happening in Atlanta this year

Celebrate Turkey Day in style with the top Thanksgiving weekend events happening this year in Atlanta. Run a marathon, catch a football game, and do some holiday shopping!. Event Date: November 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Read full story
Georgia State

Fun events happening in Georgia this November

There are plenty of fun events, fall festivals, and pre-holiday cheer taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events happening in Georgia this November.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Jump-start the holidays with these cool events happening in Atlanta this November

Get ready to get into the holiday spirit! Many of Atlanta’s best Christmas celebrations begin early, giving you and your family plenty of time to make holiday memories that will last a lifetime. Check out the best holiday events happening this November in Atlanta.

Read full story
1 comments

Top special museum and art exhibits happening this November in Atlanta

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this November. Young boy in an art museum.Aaina Sharma / Unsplash. Encounter ghostly visitors in the shadows of Fernbank Museum’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest during this annual fall exhibit, which features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more.

Read full story

Live theatre performances happening this November in Atlanta

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this November in Atlanta. Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read full story

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta this November

November is full of festival fun! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this November. Event Dates: November 5, 2021 through November 7, 2021. This festival celebrates all things Olympic Games. There will be dozens of dealers offering Olympic pins, torches, uniforms, posters, coins, stamps, and other memorabilia. You can also expect a pin trading area, live and silent auctions, Olympic torch selfie station, a collector banquet, and a presentation by an Atlanta-based Olympic branding expert.

Read full story

Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this November

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this November. Enjoy family-friendly fall and pre-holiday fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Can’t miss things to do in Cobb County this November

November in Cobb County is full of exciting fall events and pre-holiday-season fun. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Cobb County this month. Event Dates: November 4, 2021 through November 7, 2021.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Veterans Day events and offers in Atlanta

Honor veterans this year with local parades, ceremonies, events, and special offers. Check out the best Veterans Day events happening in Atlanta this year. Event Dates: November 1, 2021 through November 11, 2021.

Read full story

Top special museum and art exhibits happening this October in Atlanta

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this October. Person looking at a painting in an art gallery.Antenna/Unsplash. Event date: October 14, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story

How to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta this year

Get ready for spirits and frights along with some classic Halloween fun. Atlanta is celebrating the spooky season all month long with these great Halloween events you won’t want to miss.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Live theatre performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this October in Atlanta. Silhouette of three performers on stage.Kyle Head/Unsplash.

Read full story

Fall festivals happening in Atlanta this October

October is full of fall festival fun! Check out the best fall festivals happening in and around Atlanta this October. Event Dates: October 8, 2021 through October 9, 2021. This event for the whole family features a special beer collaboration with Hippin Hops Brewery, Georgia’s first African-American owned brewery, for a beer release and tasting, as well as a pumpkin patch tailgate with fun for the children.

Read full story

Live musical performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch a live concert or musical performance this month. Check out who’s playing in Atlanta this October. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s outdoor concert series, Jazz on the Lawn, continues this month on Friday, October 8, 2021 and Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This month’s performances include Joe Alterman on the 8th and Joe Gransden with special guest Robin Latimore on the 22nd.

Read full story

Fun events happening in Georgia this October

Fall is finally in full swing, and there are plenty of fun events and festivals taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events that everyone will enjoy happening in Georgia this October.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this October

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this October. Enjoy family-friendly fall fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month. Portrait of a family with Halloween decorations.Daisy Anderson/Pexels.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this October

October is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun fall events, autumn festivals, and Halloween happenings for the entire family. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy