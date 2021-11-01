Veterans Day events and offers in Atlanta

Honor veterans this year with local parades, ceremonies, events, and special offers. Check out the best Veterans Day events happening in Atlanta this year.

Military veterans. Craig Adderley / Pexels

Veteran Bravery Nomination

Event Dates: November 1, 2021 through November 11, 2021

The Khaki Law Firm is recognizing those veterans who have committed themselves to serving the country through their Veteran Bravery Nomination. Nominate brave individuals on their website. The winner of the award will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.

World of Coca-Cola Veterans Day Offer

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 14, 2021

While military members already enjoy free admission to the World of Coca-Cola, for Veterans Day the attraction is extending a special offer to military loved ones. Members of the Armed Forces can purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price for a visit with friends and family

Georgia Veterans Day Parade and Festival

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a parade supporting military men and women, equipment displays from the National Infantry Museum, and more at this free event at The Battery.

Veterans Day Cruz-In

Event Date: November 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be classic, vintage, off-road, muscle, motorcycle, and military cars on display at this free event at the American Legion in Alpharetta. You can also enjoy food, live music, and children’s activities.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Brook Run Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Honor veterans at this free event at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. This year’s theme will be “Centennial Commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Atlanta History Center will be holding its annual ceremony to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans with speaks and music. The event is free, and registration is encouraged.

12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration at City Green

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Sandy Springs will be holding their annual Veterans Day Tribute, complete with keynote speakers, the Sandy Springs Police Department, and the Sandy Springs Fire Department Honor Guard. The event is free to attend.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Cauble Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Honor the men and women how have served this country with this ceremony at Cauble Park in Acworth.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Park at City Center

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Honor veterans at this free event at The Park at City Center in Woodstock.