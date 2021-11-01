Atlanta, GA

Veterans Day events and offers in Atlanta

Paige Minds The Gap

Honor veterans this year with local parades, ceremonies, events, and special offers. Check out the best Veterans Day events happening in Atlanta this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xpvl_0cjKDOUt00
Military veterans.Craig Adderley / Pexels

Veteran Bravery Nomination

Event Dates: November 1, 2021 through November 11, 2021

The Khaki Law Firm is recognizing those veterans who have committed themselves to serving the country through their Veteran Bravery Nomination. Nominate brave individuals on their website. The winner of the award will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.

World of Coca-Cola Veterans Day Offer

Event Dates: November 6, 2021 through November 14, 2021

While military members already enjoy free admission to the World of Coca-Cola, for Veterans Day the attraction is extending a special offer to military loved ones. Members of the Armed Forces can purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price for a visit with friends and family

Georgia Veterans Day Parade and Festival

Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a parade supporting military men and women, equipment displays from the National Infantry Museum, and more at this free event at The Battery.

Veterans Day Cruz-In

Event Date: November 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be classic, vintage, off-road, muscle, motorcycle, and military cars on display at this free event at the American Legion in Alpharetta. You can also enjoy food, live music, and children’s activities.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Brook Run Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Honor veterans at this free event at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. This year’s theme will be “Centennial Commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Atlanta History Center will be holding its annual ceremony to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans with speaks and music. The event is free, and registration is encouraged.

12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration at City Green

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Sandy Springs will be holding their annual Veterans Day Tribute, complete with keynote speakers, the Sandy Springs Police Department, and the Sandy Springs Fire Department Honor Guard. The event is free to attend.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Cauble Park

Event Date: November 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Honor the men and women how have served this country with this ceremony at Cauble Park in Acworth.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Park at City Center

Event Date: November 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Honor veterans at this free event at The Park at City Center in Woodstock.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South. Check out PaigeMindsTheGap.com for more local travel stories and tips.

Atlanta, GA
698 followers

More from Paige Minds The Gap

Georgia State

Can’t-miss Thanksgiving events in Georgia this year

Celebrate Turkey Day this year with the top Thanksgiving weekend events happening throughout the state of Georgia. Attend a special Thanksgiving dinner, run a marathon, work off your meal in the great outdoors, and do some holiday shopping!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Thanksgiving weekend events happening in Atlanta this year

Celebrate Turkey Day in style with the top Thanksgiving weekend events happening this year in Atlanta. Run a marathon, catch a football game, and do some holiday shopping!. Event Date: November 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Read full story
Georgia State

Fun events happening in Georgia this November

There are plenty of fun events, fall festivals, and pre-holiday cheer taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events happening in Georgia this November.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Jump-start the holidays with these cool events happening in Atlanta this November

Get ready to get into the holiday spirit! Many of Atlanta’s best Christmas celebrations begin early, giving you and your family plenty of time to make holiday memories that will last a lifetime. Check out the best holiday events happening this November in Atlanta.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Top special museum and art exhibits happening this November in Atlanta

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this November. Young boy in an art museum.Aaina Sharma / Unsplash. Encounter ghostly visitors in the shadows of Fernbank Museum’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest during this annual fall exhibit, which features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more.

Read full story

Live theatre performances happening this November in Atlanta

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this November in Atlanta. Event Date: November 6, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta this November

November is full of festival fun! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this November. Event Dates: November 5, 2021 through November 7, 2021. This festival celebrates all things Olympic Games. There will be dozens of dealers offering Olympic pins, torches, uniforms, posters, coins, stamps, and other memorabilia. You can also expect a pin trading area, live and silent auctions, Olympic torch selfie station, a collector banquet, and a presentation by an Atlanta-based Olympic branding expert.

Read full story

Can’t miss events happening in Atlanta this November

November is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun happenings for the entire family as the city gets geared up for the holiday season. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story

Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this November

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this November. Enjoy family-friendly fall and pre-holiday fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Can’t miss things to do in Cobb County this November

November in Cobb County is full of exciting fall events and pre-holiday-season fun. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Cobb County this month. Event Dates: November 4, 2021 through November 7, 2021.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top special museum and art exhibits happening this October in Atlanta

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this October. Person looking at a painting in an art gallery.Antenna/Unsplash. Event date: October 14, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

How to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta this year

Get ready for spirits and frights along with some classic Halloween fun. Atlanta is celebrating the spooky season all month long with these great Halloween events you won’t want to miss.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Live theatre performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this October in Atlanta. Silhouette of three performers on stage.Kyle Head/Unsplash.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fall festivals happening in Atlanta this October

October is full of fall festival fun! Check out the best fall festivals happening in and around Atlanta this October. Event Dates: October 8, 2021 through October 9, 2021. This event for the whole family features a special beer collaboration with Hippin Hops Brewery, Georgia’s first African-American owned brewery, for a beer release and tasting, as well as a pumpkin patch tailgate with fun for the children.

Read full story

Live musical performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch a live concert or musical performance this month. Check out who’s playing in Atlanta this October. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s outdoor concert series, Jazz on the Lawn, continues this month on Friday, October 8, 2021 and Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This month’s performances include Joe Alterman on the 8th and Joe Gransden with special guest Robin Latimore on the 22nd.

Read full story

Fun events happening in Georgia this October

Fall is finally in full swing, and there are plenty of fun events and festivals taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events that everyone will enjoy happening in Georgia this October.

Read full story

Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this October

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this October. Enjoy family-friendly fall fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month. Portrait of a family with Halloween decorations.Daisy Anderson/Pexels.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this October

October is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun fall events, autumn festivals, and Halloween happenings for the entire family. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy