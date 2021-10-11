How to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta this year

Get ready for spirits and frights along with some classic Halloween fun. Atlanta is celebrating the spooky season all month long with these great Halloween events you won’t want to miss.

FANTAstic Halloween After Dark at World of Coke

Event date: October 14, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The World of Coca-Cola is holding its first-ever adults-only event featuring a live DJ, Halloween-themed entertainment, a full bar with an exclusive FANTAstic Halloween cocktail, and more. Costumes are welcome.

Little 5 Points Halloween Monsterfest

Event Dates: October 15, 2021 through October 17, 2021

During this year’s Halloween Monsterfest, you can search Little 5 Points for monsters designed by local artists using a map from the L5P Business Association tent, collecting selfies to complete the hunt. There will also be special ghoul appearances throughout the neighborhood. In the weeks leading up to the Halloween festival, keep an eye out for the L5P Cocktail Parade, Ghost Tours, Halloween Photo Contest, and a Monster Ball.

Fright Climb & Zipline

Event Dates: October 22, 2021 and October 29, 2021

Venture in to the forest at night for a nighttime excursion guided only by your headlamp and the moonlight. Those aged 15 and up can explore the spooky forest canopy for two hours at Treetop Quest in Dunwoody during this special seasonal event.

Boo at the Zoo

Event Dates: October 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2021

Zoo Atlanta’s favorite annual event allows kids to sample treats throughout the zoo and enjoy characters and adventures in the Zoo Boo Town. Costumes are encouraged

Great Pumpkin-Carving Fest

Event Date: October 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amateur carvers compete in the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Great Pumpkin-Carving Contest. You can watch as they make unique creations as well as enjoy live music and fall fun for all ages.

Halloween Speakeasy: Harlem Renaissance Edition

Event Date: October 28, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come dressed in your best Harlem Renaissance costume and travel back to the roaring 1920s at Center Stage Atlanta.

Midtown Halloween Block Party

Event Dates: October 29, 2021 through October 30, 2021

Enter a costume contest and enjoy a restaurant and bar crawl during Atlanta’s Largest Halloween Party. This adults-only event includes entry to 20+ bars, clubs, and restaurants; complimentary shots; drink specials; food specials, and DJs and live music.

The Wren’s Nest Séance

Event Dates: Fridays and Saturdays now through October 30, 2021

This family-friendly fall event features a night of spirited storytelling. During this show, the mediums attempt to solve the mystery of Hugh Deeni, a magician’s supply salesman who disappeared attempting to capture a rabbit that would be pulled out of a magicians magical top hat.

A Maskarade Halloween Party

Event Date: October 30, 2021 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Celebrate Halloween at Park Tavern with a masked-up adults-only party, a costume contest, drink specials, and a DJ.

Buckhead Creepy Crawl

Event Dates: October 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021

Go on an adults-only Halloween-themed bar crawl through the Buckhead entertainment district, hitting up the hottest bars, clubs, and restaurants. There will be a costume contest, complimentary shots, food and drink specials, and DJs and live music.

Haunted Hall of Fame

Event Dates: October 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame gets a spooky makeover during this annual event. Explore the haunted halls full of tricks, treats, and shrieks. Costumes are encouraged. Kids 12 and under get in for free with a costume from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stone Mountain Park Pumpkin Festival

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

Enjoy Stone Mountain Park’s family-friendly Pumpkin Festival where you can “Play By Day” and “Glow By Night”. During the day, you can visit the park’s family-friendly attractions with special fall entertainment featuring classic storybook characters. At night, the park is lit up with the new Nighttime Parade and not-so-spooky glowing experiences.

First-ever FANTAstic Halloween at World of Coke

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

The World of Coca-Cola is hosting its first-ever, family-friendly Halloween takeover to celebrate an all-new Fanta flavor. All month long, you can participate in a scavenger hunt to unearth and sample the new Fanta flavor, take a picture with their beastly backdrops, enjoy ghostly performances, and more. Come wearing your best family-friendly costume and look out for festive features haunting the museum’s regular exhibits.

“Woodland Spirits” at Fernbank Museum

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

Fernbank Museum’s annual Halloween exhibit features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more throughout WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.

Netherworld Haunted House

Event Dates: now through November 13, 2021

Experience Atlanta’s favorite haunted house, now in its 25th season. This year’s haunts include Rise Of The Netherspawn and Return To Planet X.

