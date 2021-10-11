Atlanta, GA

Top special museum and art exhibits happening this October in Atlanta

Paige Minds The Gap

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJXOG_0cNxUon900
Person looking at a painting in an art gallery.Antenna/Unsplash

FANTAstic Halloween After Dark at World of Coke

Event date: October 14, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The World of Coca-Cola will open its doors for its first-ever adults-only event featuring a live DJ, Halloween-themed entertainment, a full bar with an exclusive FANTAstic Halloween cocktail, and more. Costumes are welcome.

Responding Heroes: Remembering September 11, 2001

Event Dates: now through October 17, 2021

This special Atlanta History Center exhibit focuses on the experiences and memories of first responders during 9/11, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers. It is curated by the National EMS Museum for this 20th anniversary showing in Atlanta.

Boo at the Zoo

Event Dates: October 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2021

Zoo Atlanta’s favorite annual event allows kids to sample treats throughout the zoo and enjoy characters and adventures in the Zoo Boo Town.

Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience

Event Dates: now through October 24, 2021

The focus of this special Museum of Design Atlanta art exhibit is on the resilience of learning how to survive, adapt, and grow amid the repercussions of climate change, natural disasters, and other shocks.

Great Pumpkin-Carving Fest

Event Date: October 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amateur carvers compete in the Great Pumpkin-Carving Contest at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, making unique creations as visitors watch. There will be live music and fall fun for all ages during this festival.

Haunted Hall of Fame

Event Dates: October 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame gets a spooky makeover during this annual event. Explore the haunted halls and be prepared for tricks, treats, and shrieks. Costumes are encouraged. Kids 12 and under get in for free with a costume from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First-ever FANTAstic Halloween at World of Coke

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

The World of Coca-Cola is hosting its first-ever, family-friendly Halloween takeover. All month long, participate in a scavenger hunt to unearth and sample a new Fanta flavor, have a photo op with beastly backdrops, enjoy ghostly performances, festive features among the museum’s regular exhibits, and more. Come wearing your best family-friendly costume.

SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens features dozens of large-scale contemporary glass sculptures by Jason Gamrath. The special exhibit features 13 installations of about 150 pieces of colorful sculptures representing blooming plants like orchids, pitcher plants, aloes, lotuses, and more. About 30 pieces have been created exclusively for the Garden.

“Woodland Spirits” at Fernbank Museum

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

Encounter ghostly visitors in the shadows of Fernbank Museum’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest during this annual Halloween exhibit, which features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Pullman Yard

Event Dates: now through November 15, 2021

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience lets you step inside of Van Gogh’s famous paintings through a 360-degree digital art exhibition. The experience explores the life of the famous painter, his work, and his secrets through digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a unique light and sound show.

WILD: A Safari Experience at Illuminarium Atlanta

Event Dates: now through November 21, 2021

WILD: A Safari Experience at Illuminarium Atlanta transports you to the African safari. Through unique immersive technology, you will be surrounded by the natural habitat of wild animals in Africa like lions, zebras, and elephants.

Outside the Lines at the High Museum of Art

Event Dates: now through November 28, 2021

Outside the Lines at the High Museum of Art is an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments created by award-winning design and research practice Bryony Roberts Studio. This is the studio’s seventh site-specific installation on The Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza.

Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography

Event Dates: now through December 5, 2021

The photographs in this Michael C. Carlos Museum collection are intended to resonate with the unprecedented realities and profound emotions experienced by many during 2020.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition

Event Dates: now through January 17, 2022

This limited-time exhibition based on the beloved television show will transport you to post-Edwardian England and will bring your favorite characters to life. You’ll be immersed in the social history, culture, and memorable moments and sets from the show.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South. Check out PaigeMindsTheGap.com for more local travel stories and tips.

Atlanta, GA
597 followers

More from Paige Minds The Gap

Atlanta, GA

How to celebrate Halloween in Atlanta this year

Get ready for spirits and frights along with some classic Halloween fun. Atlanta is celebrating the spooky season all month long with these great Halloween events you won’t want to miss.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Live theatre performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this October in Atlanta. Silhouette of three performers on stage.Kyle Head/Unsplash.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fall festivals happening in Atlanta this October

October is full of fall festival fun! Check out the best fall festivals happening in and around Atlanta this October. Event Dates: October 8, 2021 through October 9, 2021. This event for the whole family features a special beer collaboration with Hippin Hops Brewery, Georgia’s first African-American owned brewery, for a beer release and tasting, as well as a pumpkin patch tailgate with fun for the children.

Read full story

Live musical performances happening this October in Atlanta

Catch a live concert or musical performance this month. Check out who’s playing in Atlanta this October. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s outdoor concert series, Jazz on the Lawn, continues this month on Friday, October 8, 2021 and Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This month’s performances include Joe Alterman on the 8th and Joe Gransden with special guest Robin Latimore on the 22nd.

Read full story
Georgia State

Fun events happening in Georgia this October

Fall is finally in full swing, and there are plenty of fun events and festivals taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events that everyone will enjoy happening in Georgia this October.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Family-friendly events in Atlanta to check out this October

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family in Atlanta this October. Enjoy family-friendly fall fun at these exciting events happening in Atlanta this month. Portrait of a family with Halloween decorations.Daisy Anderson/Pexels.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this October

October is a great time to get out and explore Atlanta! There are plenty of fun fall events, autumn festivals, and Halloween happenings for the entire family. Check out these can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this month.

Read full story

Second Puttshack location coming to Atlanta

Puttshack, an upscale and tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, announced that it has signed a second Atlanta lease at High Street, the $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use destination in Central Perimeter. The new location plans to open in 2023.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Can’t-miss things to do in Cobb County this October

October in Cobb County is full of fun fall events and Halloween happenings for the entire family. Check out these can’t-miss events celebrating the start of the fall season happening in Cobb County this month.

Read full story
Decatur, GA

The best restaurants in Decatur

Decatur is one of the most happening areas in Atlanta. Inside the Perimeter just a few miles from Downtown, Decatur is a great location for foodies and has plenty of delicious restaurants to explore. Check out the best restaurants in Decatur here.

Read full story

Council of community leaders to advise on Atlanta landmark renovation

UC Asset LP announced that the company will form a council of community leaders from diverse backgrounds to support its newly acquired Rufus Rose House. This council will advise on the restoration as well as the future use of Rufus Rose House, which is a national Historic Place and a Landmark Building of the city and is the oldest building in downtown Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Aquarium aims to reduce emissions footprint with Greener Life® For Business from Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Aquarium is the first organization to take advantage of Greener Life® for Business, a new service from Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) that purchases carbon offsets on behalf of GNG's commercial customers to make emissions from their natural gas use carbon neutral.

Read full story

9/11 Remembrance events happening in Atlanta

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Honor the victims and the families of those who lost their lives that day by commemorating the anniversary at these 9/11 remembrance events happening all around Atlanta.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

The best special museum and art exhibits in Atlanta this September

Atlanta is a great destination for art lovers and museum goers, and the city is filled with unique exhibits this month. Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this September.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Live musical performances happening this September in Atlanta

As live shows and concerts adjust to the rising COVID numbers, some performances are continuing on while others are postponed to later dates. Check out what live musical performances you can still catch this September in Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

What Atlanta events have been cancelled, postponed, or require proof of vaccination

COVID is keeping Atlanta event organizers on their toes. While many Atlanta events and festivals are still pushing forward, others have chosen to cancel or postpone their gatherings until a later time, and some have implemented increased safety measures.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The inaugural Black Travel Expo has been postponed until June 2022

The Black Travel Expo has made the decision to postpone its inaugural event due to the escalating COVID-19 / Delta Variant outbreak. Originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia on October 14-17, 2021 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the expo will now be held June 2-5, 2022.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fun festivals happening this September in Atlanta

September marks the start of the fall festival season in Atlanta. The calendar is filled with festivals and events that have moved to new dates, gone virtual, and offer in-person events. Check out the best festivals happening in Atlanta this September.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy