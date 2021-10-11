Top special museum and art exhibits happening this October in Atlanta

Check out these special museum exhibits and art exhibitions on display in Atlanta this October.

FANTAstic Halloween After Dark at World of Coke

Event date: October 14, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The World of Coca-Cola will open its doors for its first-ever adults-only event featuring a live DJ, Halloween-themed entertainment, a full bar with an exclusive FANTAstic Halloween cocktail, and more. Costumes are welcome.

Responding Heroes: Remembering September 11, 2001

Event Dates: now through October 17, 2021

This special Atlanta History Center exhibit focuses on the experiences and memories of first responders during 9/11, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers. It is curated by the National EMS Museum for this 20th anniversary showing in Atlanta.

Boo at the Zoo

Event Dates: October 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2021

Zoo Atlanta’s favorite annual event allows kids to sample treats throughout the zoo and enjoy characters and adventures in the Zoo Boo Town.

Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience

Event Dates: now through October 24, 2021

The focus of this special Museum of Design Atlanta art exhibit is on the resilience of learning how to survive, adapt, and grow amid the repercussions of climate change, natural disasters, and other shocks.

Great Pumpkin-Carving Fest

Event Date: October 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amateur carvers compete in the Great Pumpkin-Carving Contest at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, making unique creations as visitors watch. There will be live music and fall fun for all ages during this festival.

Haunted Hall of Fame

Event Dates: October 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame gets a spooky makeover during this annual event. Explore the haunted halls and be prepared for tricks, treats, and shrieks. Costumes are encouraged. Kids 12 and under get in for free with a costume from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First-ever FANTAstic Halloween at World of Coke

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

The World of Coca-Cola is hosting its first-ever, family-friendly Halloween takeover. All month long, participate in a scavenger hunt to unearth and sample a new Fanta flavor, have a photo op with beastly backdrops, enjoy ghostly performances, festive features among the museum’s regular exhibits, and more. Come wearing your best family-friendly costume.

SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens features dozens of large-scale contemporary glass sculptures by Jason Gamrath. The special exhibit features 13 installations of about 150 pieces of colorful sculptures representing blooming plants like orchids, pitcher plants, aloes, lotuses, and more. About 30 pieces have been created exclusively for the Garden.

“Woodland Spirits” at Fernbank Museum

Event Dates: now through November 7, 2021

Encounter ghostly visitors in the shadows of Fernbank Museum’s WildWoods and Fernbank Forest during this annual Halloween exhibit, which features kooky sculptures, a haunted outpost, a monster garden, and more.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Pullman Yard

Event Dates: now through November 15, 2021

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience lets you step inside of Van Gogh’s famous paintings through a 360-degree digital art exhibition. The experience explores the life of the famous painter, his work, and his secrets through digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a unique light and sound show.

WILD: A Safari Experience at Illuminarium Atlanta

Event Dates: now through November 21, 2021

WILD: A Safari Experience at Illuminarium Atlanta transports you to the African safari. Through unique immersive technology, you will be surrounded by the natural habitat of wild animals in Africa like lions, zebras, and elephants.

Outside the Lines at the High Museum of Art

Event Dates: now through November 28, 2021

Outside the Lines at the High Museum of Art is an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments created by award-winning design and research practice Bryony Roberts Studio. This is the studio’s seventh site-specific installation on The Woodruff Arts Center’s Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza.

Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography

Event Dates: now through December 5, 2021

The photographs in this Michael C. Carlos Museum collection are intended to resonate with the unprecedented realities and profound emotions experienced by many during 2020.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition

Event Dates: now through January 17, 2022

This limited-time exhibition based on the beloved television show will transport you to post-Edwardian England and will bring your favorite characters to life. You’ll be immersed in the social history, culture, and memorable moments and sets from the show.

