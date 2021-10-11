Atlanta, GA

Live theatre performances happening this October in Atlanta

Paige Minds The Gap

Catch an award-winning play or support a local theatre troop. Check out what live theatre performances you can see this October in Atlanta.

Silhouette of three performers on stage.Kyle Head/Unsplash

The Bluest Eyes

Event Dates: October 10, 2021 and October 13, 2021 through October 17, 2021

See Toni Morrison’s classic novel come to life in this powerful story of an African-American girl who believes that all the obstacles in her life could be overcome if only she had blue eyes. The story is adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond and performed at Synchronicity Theatre.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls

Event Dates: October 13, 2021 through October 30, 2021

Enjoy creepy stories, songs, and dances from around the world. Your favorite band of specters is back from the grave and back on stage at the Center For Puppetry Arts to tell classic stories like “The Girl in the New Dress” and “The Horrific Experiment.”

Everybody Loves Pirates

Event Dates: Fridays through Saturdays from October 16, 2021 through October 24, 2021

Enjoy this puppet play at the Center For Puppetry Arts featuring 15 hand-crafted mouth and rod puppets and an 8-foot paper-mache pirate ship.

MasterChef Live!

Event Date: October 19, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV show straight to you live on stage. See MasterChef Live! at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

FAME (Fashion Art Music and Experience)

Event Date: October 21, 2021 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Atlanta’s Resource for Entertainment and Arts (AREA) is hosting its 3rd annual Fashion Art Music and Experience (FAME) event featuring a mash-up of dance styles, musical genres, live music, and fashion infusions at 4 Corners Studio in Chamblee.

Macbeth

Event Dates: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays now through October 23, 2021

During Shakespeare in the Ponce, you can see Macbeth at RoleCall Theater’s indoor space. Shakespeare’s classic play is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with some live theatre.

Atlanta Black Theatre Festival

Event Dates: October 28, 2021 through October 30, 2021

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. This two-day theatre party celebrates Black theatre excellence with staged readings, talkbacks, an Afro-futuristic Soiree, and a throw-back celebration of four decades of music and theatre.

“In The Face Of Fear” Dance Showcase

Event Dates: October 29, 2021 through October 30, 2021

This collaborative showcase will feature established and emerging local choreographers and dancers at The B Complex. The performance will speak to fear, hope, and resilience in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments

Event Dates: now through October 31, 2021

Hands Up at the Alliance Theatre features seven monologues by seven Black playwrights depicting the realities of Black America from the perspective of varying genders, sexual orientations, skin tones, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South. Check out PaigeMindsTheGap.com for more local travel stories and tips.

