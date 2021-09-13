Decatur is one of the most happening areas in Atlanta. Inside the Perimeter just a few miles from Downtown, Decatur is a great location for foodies and has plenty of delicious restaurants to explore. Check out the best restaurants in Decatur here.

Ms. Icey’s Kitchen & Bar

Ms. Icey’s Kitchen & Bar in North Decatur is one of the top brunch spots in Atlanta. This restaurant hosts brunch from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., proving that brunch does not need to be saved until the weekend. They offer one of the most alluring brunches in the city, with all-day mimosa specials, a long list of cocktails and wines, and delicious brunch menu items like the Bodega Breakfast Sandwich, Grandma’s Oxtails, Sweet Potato Waffle & Eggs, and Nene’s Etoufee.

Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Grindhouse Killer Burgers has been known as the place to get some great burgers in Atlanta since opening in 2009. You can style your own burger or get it in one of their fun signature burger styles like Hillbilly Style (with pimento cheese, jalapenos, chili, and red onion) or Yankee Style (with bleu cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mixed greens). In addition to their Decatur location, you can get these killer burgers all over the city, including locations on Piedmont Avenue, on Memorial Drive, in Brookhaven, in Athens, and even at two terminals at the Atlanta airport.

Chai Pani

Chai Pani in Downtown Decatur serves delicious Indian street food that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of Mumbai. Their menu also offers traditional Indian dishes, but they’re most known for their street snacks, or chaat, like samosas covered in chutney, okra fries, and crunchy kale fritters. Their meat and vegetables are sourced from local and regional farmers in the U.S., like chicken and catfish from North Carolina and sustainably raised lamb from Pennsylvania.

Leon’s Full Service

Leon’s Full Service is located in the restaurant hub of Downtown Decatur. This unique restaurant has transformed an old gas station into a modern restaurant. They’ve kept the service, hospitality, and guest satisfaction of the good old days at a full-service gas station, though. Their heated covered patio is a perfect patio experience, and they have a bocce ball court to help keep you and the kids entertained while you wait for your food.

Kimball House

Kimball House occupies a space that was once an 1891 train station. This sleek restaurant resembles something out of The Great Gatsby and is a great spot for seafood lovers. You can enjoy fresh oysters from the raw bar while you sip a carefully crafted cocktail from their unique menu. The Kimball House is a great date night spot; you and your sweetie can grab a drink at the big wooden bar or head out to the patio to enjoy the night air.

