Fun events happening in Georgia this September

Paige Minds The Gap

Enjoy the beginning of the fall season with plenty of fun events and festivals taking place all over the state of Georgia. These are the best, can’t-miss events for the whole family happening in Georgia this September.

Music festival.Tony Pham/Unsplash

Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain, Georgia

Event Dates: September 9, 2021 through September 12, 2021

The Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park is one of the top arts and crafts shows in the country. This festival features more than 250 artists and crafters displaying their works for you to purchase. There will be festival food and craft demonstrations throughout the event.

Oktoberfest

Helen, Georgia

Event Dates: September 9, 2021 through September 12, 2021; September 16, 2021 through September 19, 2021; September 23, 2021 through September 26, 2021; and Daily from September 30, 2021 through November 7, 2021

Helen’s 50th Annual Oktoberfest is the small town’s biggest celebration. You can enjoy German music, food, drinks, and dancing. The Oktoberfest parade takes place on September 11, 2021 at noon.

ArtsCity Festival

Augusta, Georgia

Event Dates: September 17, 2021 through September 19, 2021

The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is being modified this year to a mini festival called ArtsCity Festival. There will be over 80 fine artists booths lining the center of broad Street, two stages of nonstop entertainment from cultural music and dance to featured music, and a Global Food Village featuring ten international food booths.

Music Midtown

Atlanta, Georgia

Event Dates: September 18, 2021 through September 19, 2021

Music Midtown is Atlanta’s premier music festival held every September. Featuring a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across 4 stages, this year’s festival is perfect for music lovers of all kinds. This year’s lineup includes Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

Savannah Jazz Festival

Savannah, Georgia

Event Dates: September 23, 2021 through September 26, 2021

The Savannah Jazz Festival will be going ahead this year with a smaller audience and live streaming. You can enter an online raffle to win tickets to join the small studio audience, or you can stay home and watch the livestream from anywhere in the world.

AthFest Arts and Music Festival

Athens, Georgia

Event Dates: September 24, 2021 through September 26, 2021

The 3-day music and arts festival is one of Athens’ iconic annual festivals. AthFest features local and regional musicians and artists, attracting touring artists from around the world. This free outdoor festival will take place in downtown Athens and will have several live performances on three outdoor stages, an artist market, KidsFest, food vendors, retail vendors, and multiple beer gardens.

Blind Willie McTell Music Festival

Thomson, Georgia

Event Date: September 25, 2021

This annual music festival named for native Thomson native Blind Willie McTell, an influential blues guitarist and singer, is back this year to honor his legacy. The festival features music, food, and fun with performances by the North Mississippi Allstars, Son Volt, Pine Leaf Boys, Blair Crimmins and The Hookers, Todd Albright, and Ariel Posen.

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com. I'm passionate about events happening in Atlanta and traveling the South.

Atlanta, GA
