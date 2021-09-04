Can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this September

September is here and with it comes the start of the fall season! The kids may be back in school, but that doesn’t mean the fun stops in Atlanta. Enjoy every weekend this September with these fun, can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta!

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Event Dates: September 1, 2021 through September 7, 2021

Each Labor Day Weekend, the Atlanta Black Pride celebration welcomes people from all around the world to join in community empowerment seminars and workshops, dance parties, poetry slams, jazz brunches, and more.

Dragon Con

Event Dates: September 2, 2021 through September 6, 2021

Taking place in Atlanta every Labor Day Weekend, Dragon Con is the largest multi-media, pop culture convention in the world, focusing on science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. The convention features contests, workshops, gaming, a parade, an art show, comic and pop artists, and more.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Event Dates: September 5, 2021 through September 6, 2021

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country. Held in Piedmont Park over Labor Day Weekend, the 43rd annual festival will showcase the best performers and jazz acts in the country, including Patti Austin, Archie Shepp, Mike Phillips, and more.

Candler Park Music Festival

Event Dates: September 10, 2021 through September 11, 2021

Candler Park Music Festival is making its much-anticipated return this September. This festival features a variety of music genres and artists such as Galactic, The Vegabonds, The Infamous Stringdusters, Spafford, Ripe, Voodoo Visionary, and more. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and an Artist Market featuring small and local businesses.

Imagine Music Festival

Event Dates: September 17, 2021 through September 19, 2021

Imagine Music Festival is an electronic dance music festival featuring top EDM headliners. The festival will feature a fantastical undersea aquatic theme with circus performers, mermaids, art installations, vendors, and more.

Music Midtown

Event Dates: September 18, 2021 through September 19, 2021

Music Midtown is Atlanta’s premier music festival. Featuring a diverse lineup of over 30 artists across 4 stages, this year’s festival is perfect for music lovers of all kinds. This year’s lineup includes Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

Sunday in the Park featuring Tunes from the Tombs

Event Date: September 26, 2021

Sunday in the Park at the Historic Oakland Cemetery returns for its 43rd year. This year, the event will also host the cemetery’s annual Tunes from the Tombs music festival. Along with live music, attendees will be able to enjoy a picnic in the cemetery, tours, craft beer and alcoholic beverages, an artist market, a Museum Store pop-up shop, food trucks, a vendor market, and more.

JapanFest

Event Dates: now until September 19, 2021

JapanFest explores the rich culture of Japan. The event is celebrating its 35th anniversary with live music, dance performances, martial arts, cultural workshops, Japanese food, a beer garden, an anime village, Japanese vendors and business booths, children’s games, and more.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Event dates: September 25, 2021 through September 26, 2021

Summer may be almost over, but there is still time for the rescheduled Virginia-Highland Summerfest. This top artists’ market in the Southeast is celebrating its 37th year with over 250 fine artists, live music, a KidsFest, and plenty of festival food vendors. There will also be a Peachtree Road Race qualifying 5K run.

FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Atlanta

Event Dates: now through September 26, 2021

Step inside the world of FRIENDS™ with this unique experience! You can explore 12 rooms of set recreations from the hit show, including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to sit on the iconic orange couch. The exhibition is located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs.

HAMILTON at the Fox Theatre

Event Dates: now through September 26, 2021

The Broadway sensation “HAMILTON” is coming to the Fox Theatre. The story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, features a score blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. The show has won Tony® Awards, Grammy® Awards, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

