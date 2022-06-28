Your Toilet Is Not the Dirtiest Part of Your Apartment

PadHacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzIkC_0gNJsngU00
Shutterstock

Your bathroom should definitely be a part of your weekly cleaning regimen; however, you may still be missing these six spots that are nastier than your toilet. Germs and bacteria are floating all around us, many of which can make us terribly ill, but sanitizing where they hide still gets missed. Go round up your cleaning supplies and get ready to clean these belongings that may in fact be dirtier than your toilet.

Everyone Sits Upon the Porcelain Throne with Their Phone

Almost everyone is guilty of bringing their phone into the bathroom as a distraction while “taking care of business.” Even if you are innocent of bringing it into the bathroom, it is still crawling with bacteria from everything else you have touched throughout the day. Your cell phone may very well be the dirtiest thing on this list. With the proper materials, cleaning your phone is super easy. Grab the rubbing alcohol from your bathroom, some distilled water, and a microfiber cloth. While you clean your phone, you should also be cleaning your charging cable, earbuds, and other cell phone accessories. The best way for sickness to enter your body is through your mouth, nose, eyes, and ears, so any cell phone component that comes in contact with these parts of your body should be included in a weekly or daily cleaning routine.

Your Computer’s Keyboard and the TV’s Remote

Along with your cell phone, your keyboard and remote are being handled while you touch other dirty objects throughout the day. Germs accumulate on your keyboard and remote from all the handles, doorknobs, and other germy things you touch during an average. The worst part is that you are most likely not cleaning your remote and keyboard as thoroughly or often as you should. Worrying about damaging your electronics is a thought of the past thanks to electronic-safe disinfecting wipes. Depending on your usage, you should be cleaning your keyboards and remotes every other day to multiple times daily, and if you or a roommate is sick, you should double the number of times you are cleaning your electronic Petri dishes.

Doorknobs

Even if you religiously wash your hands after every trip to the bathroom, you cannot be certain that the other occupants are. Cleaning the bathroom doorknob is one of the most critical parts to clean during regular bathroom cleaning. Germs are not limited to the bathroom doorknob though; you should be cleaning all the doorknobs in your apartment to prevent germs from spreading. The ideal technique to clean your doorknobs is with a disinfecting wipe. While being frugal and using one wipe for multiple doorknobs is alluring, you could end up spreading disease from knob to knob, so it is best practice to only use a wipe for one doorknob.

Cutting Boards Trap Bacteria and Illness

Foodborne bacteria stemming from the kitchen is a major factor leading to many sicknesses. The greatest offenders of kitchen bacterial issues are cross-contamination, mishandling food, not washing produce, and not cooking food to high enough temperatures. Commonly forgotten culprits are your cutting boards, especially if they are wood. All the microscopic grooves and cuts in the board are perfect places for germs and bacteria to call home. After every use, clean your cutting boards in hot soapy water to eliminate all bacteria. To prevent cross-contamination, use different cutting boards for meat and vegetables.

Sponges for the Kitchen and Sponges for the Bathroom and Floors

Foul odors from your kitchen sponge are most likely due to trapped salmonella or E. Coli in the pores of the sponge. If you are using the same sponge to wipe countertops and clean your dishes, you are not cleaning anything; you are merely spreading sickness all over your apartment. Contrary to popular belief, your microwave will not kill the bacteria holding out in your sponges. The only way to properly clean your sponges is to use a heavy-duty disinfectant in boiling water to know for sure the bacteria has been killed off. Varying from person to person, a good habit to develop is replacing your sponge every five to seven days.

Ecological Grocery Bags

Do not throw away all your environmentally friendly grocery bags, you just need to know that these have the potential to accumulate germs and bacteria. Whenever you go to the grocery store, any bacteria and germs from other shoppers, employees, and even on your grocery items, move into the bag. Many people leave their reusable bags in their car between grocery shopping trips, so they do not forget them; the problem with this idea is the heat from your car only aids the growth of bacteria. Multiple-use grocery bags need to be included with your laundry at a minimum once per week to keep germs and bacteria at bay.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cleaning# Health# Apartment Living

Comments / 0

Published by

PadHacks is the home for all of the tips and tricks that make apartment living better! Discover the best decor inspiration, cleaning and organizing hacks, and more! We also explore various cities and all of the great things each has to offer!

Wisconsin State
177 followers

More from PadHacks

Growing Vegetables in Your Apartment

A common misconception with apartment living is that you are not able to garden; this could not be further from the truth. The ability to grow fresh and scrumptious vegetables in your apartment is totally feasible! A balcony or outdoor space is prime; however, some plants will grow well inside near a window that gets sufficient sunlight.

Read full story

Make the Most of Your Laundry Space

Having an in-unit washer and dryer is one of the best amenities your apartment can have. Not only does it save you tons of time going somewhere to wash your clothes, but you also will save tons of money throughout your lease. No matter how small your laundry area is in your apartment, you can use these helpful tips to make the most of it.

Read full story
1 comments

Boost Your Credit Score with These Five Tips Before Renting Your Next Apartment

Are you looking to move but don’t have good credit? Do not panic, there are ways to better your score to be able to move into that sweet new spot. Landlords look at credit scores when considering possible tenants. Sometimes, credit scores are the deciding factor for who gets to rent the apartment unit. Learn about how you can better your credit score and slide into the groovy new apartment you have been dreaming of.

Read full story

The Difference Between Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

Everyone has a varying standard of cleaning. For some, grabbing their clothes off the bedroom floor is cleaning, while for others, cleaning means getting on your hands and knees to scrub the dirt out of the grout in the kitchen backsplash. While everyone’s definition of cleaning varies, there are noticeable discrepancies between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting. The definitions of each are put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and articulate the level of contamination still on a surface after treating it.

Read full story
5 comments

Keeping Your Cables Neat and Tidy

NorGal - stock.adobe.com. Clutter is an internal mess being expressed physically. Managing your cords is just as important as managing your bedroom or kitchen clutter. A mess of cables looks bad and can hinder your mental health and productivity. Aside from aesthetic ugliness, a pile of cables can also be a safety issue. It is easy to trip on cords and destroy your computer by accidentally pulling it off the desk when you pull on the mess of cords. Get your cables under control with these helpful tips and tricks.

Read full story
2 comments

Talking About Money with Your Roommates

As children, we are taught not to bring up money in conversations with friends and acquaintances. Before you sign a lease and make an agreement legally binding, it is necessary to have monetary discussions with your potential roommates. Learn how you can politely bring up money in conversation with your roommates.

Read full story

Houseplants to Avoid when Living with Pets and Children

While houseplants give cleaner air, a boost in mood and a better-looking room, not all houseplants are good with pets or children. Some common houseplants are toxic to animals and can harm humans, too. If you have pets or children, be advised when it comes to the houseplants below. Touching or ingesting the roots and leaves, eating the soil, or drinking the water from the plant tray can result in poisoning. Pet owners and parents be warned.

Read full story

How to Clean Your Apartment After Being Sick

To stop the spread of an illness, you need to clean your apartment when you or a roommate are sick or just got over a sickness. While proper handwashing is most effective to prevent the spread of disease, keeping your space clean and sanitized is just as important. There are viruses that can live on surfaces for up to two weeks, which means your apartment is still contaminated even though you may have already beaten an illness. This is why you need to clean and sanitize your apartment if you or a roommate is sick.

Read full story
1 comments

What to Know About Renting When You Have Pets

Hunting for the right apartment can be difficult, and if you have pets, this can make a hard task even more difficult. As long as you plan accordingly and are willing to compromise, finding a spot to rent will be a lot easier. There are a few aspects to keep in mind when seeking an apartment with a pet. If you do not have a pet when you first move into an apartment, it is still worth your while to know the apartment complex’s policy regarding pets should you want to adopt one during your lease.

Read full story

The Best Plants for Your Apartment

Plants cleanse the air in your apartment unit while cheering the place up. It may not seem possible to find plants that live best indoors, especially for greenhorns of the green thumb, but the houseplants below will live their best life in your apartment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy