Boost Your Credit Score with These Five Tips Before Renting Your Next Apartment

PadHacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKDEw_0gNJgt1Q00
Shutterstock

Are you looking to move but don’t have good credit? Do not panic, there are ways to better your score to be able to move into that sweet new spot. Landlords look at credit scores when considering possible tenants. Sometimes, credit scores are the deciding factor for who gets to rent the apartment unit. Learn about how you can better your credit score and slide into the groovy new apartment you have been dreaming of.

How Are Credit Scores Calculated?

In order to better your credit score, you have to understand how the credit score functions. A credit score is a numerical portrayal of how dependable you are at paying back borrowed money. There are multiple variables with credit scores, such as how long you have had credit, your payment history, and the amount of credit you use against the amount of credit you have available. The amount of new credit you build as well as what types of credit you have are important factors adding to your credit score, too.

Pay Bills Promptly

Thirty-five percent of your total credit score is made up of your payment history, which is simply paying your bills on time. Paying your bills on time will keep your credit score higher as you are proving that you have the ability to pay the money you owe when the time comes. If you borrow five dollars from your friend, and you are able to pay them back the next day, your friend will deem you credible since you were able to pay them back promptly. If your friend has to give you multiple reminders over the course of a few weeks in order for you to reimburse the five dollars you borrowed, they will deem you as uncredible as you were not able to pay back the money you owe when the time came.

Do Not Let Your Debt Accumulate

Your amount of debt compared to your amount of available credit is called your credit utilization. For example, if you have $200 in credit card debt and a $1,000 credit card limit, you have twenty percent credit utilization. It is encouraged to use ten percent of your total credit. You do not want to utilize more credit than you can pay when the bill comes, as this will lower your credit score. By utilizing ten percent of your available credit, you will be able to pay your bill on time, making your credit score increase. Additionally, by paying off your debt, you will lower your credit utilization and make your credit score a little better.

Make Yourself an Authorized User on a Responsible Credit Card

If you have a responsible family member or close friend with good credit that you can trust, you should look into being added to their credit card as an authorized user. Being an authorized user allows you to help build your credit with someone else’s card. If you do not have a credit card or are not eligible to get a credit card due to a lack of credit history, this is a good starting option as the cardholder will prevent you from spending unwisely, as you affect their score, too. The cardholder will be able to instruct and guide you on how they use their credit, and hopefully, in the future, you will be able to have a credit card of your own starting with a high credit score.

Open a Secured Card

If you have a low credit score (often below 600), look into a secured credit card to help you increase your score. A secured credit card will use cash collateral upfront as the credit line. It is imperative to know your secured card issuer reports to all three major credit bureaus to give you a correct credit score.

Rental Payments Are Included in Your Credit Score

If you plan to occupy your current apartment for some time, ask your landlord to report your on-time rent payments to credit agencies. While your landlord is the best option, there are many ways to go about reporting your on-time rent payments. If you desperately need your on-time rent payments report, you can pay to use a rent reporting service, however, you should still ask your landlord to report for you, first.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apartment Living# Finance# Credit Score# Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Published by

PadHacks is the home for all of the tips and tricks that make apartment living better! Discover the best decor inspiration, cleaning and organizing hacks, and more! We also explore various cities and all of the great things each has to offer!

Wisconsin State
177 followers

More from PadHacks

Growing Vegetables in Your Apartment

A common misconception with apartment living is that you are not able to garden; this could not be further from the truth. The ability to grow fresh and scrumptious vegetables in your apartment is totally feasible! A balcony or outdoor space is prime; however, some plants will grow well inside near a window that gets sufficient sunlight.

Read full story

Make the Most of Your Laundry Space

Having an in-unit washer and dryer is one of the best amenities your apartment can have. Not only does it save you tons of time going somewhere to wash your clothes, but you also will save tons of money throughout your lease. No matter how small your laundry area is in your apartment, you can use these helpful tips to make the most of it.

Read full story
1 comments

Your Toilet Is Not the Dirtiest Part of Your Apartment

Your bathroom should definitely be a part of your weekly cleaning regimen; however, you may still be missing these six spots that are nastier than your toilet. Germs and bacteria are floating all around us, many of which can make us terribly ill, but sanitizing where they hide still gets missed. Go round up your cleaning supplies and get ready to clean these belongings that may in fact be dirtier than your toilet.

Read full story

The Difference Between Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

Everyone has a varying standard of cleaning. For some, grabbing their clothes off the bedroom floor is cleaning, while for others, cleaning means getting on your hands and knees to scrub the dirt out of the grout in the kitchen backsplash. While everyone’s definition of cleaning varies, there are noticeable discrepancies between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting. The definitions of each are put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and articulate the level of contamination still on a surface after treating it.

Read full story
5 comments

Keeping Your Cables Neat and Tidy

NorGal - stock.adobe.com. Clutter is an internal mess being expressed physically. Managing your cords is just as important as managing your bedroom or kitchen clutter. A mess of cables looks bad and can hinder your mental health and productivity. Aside from aesthetic ugliness, a pile of cables can also be a safety issue. It is easy to trip on cords and destroy your computer by accidentally pulling it off the desk when you pull on the mess of cords. Get your cables under control with these helpful tips and tricks.

Read full story
2 comments

Talking About Money with Your Roommates

As children, we are taught not to bring up money in conversations with friends and acquaintances. Before you sign a lease and make an agreement legally binding, it is necessary to have monetary discussions with your potential roommates. Learn how you can politely bring up money in conversation with your roommates.

Read full story

Houseplants to Avoid when Living with Pets and Children

While houseplants give cleaner air, a boost in mood and a better-looking room, not all houseplants are good with pets or children. Some common houseplants are toxic to animals and can harm humans, too. If you have pets or children, be advised when it comes to the houseplants below. Touching or ingesting the roots and leaves, eating the soil, or drinking the water from the plant tray can result in poisoning. Pet owners and parents be warned.

Read full story

How to Clean Your Apartment After Being Sick

To stop the spread of an illness, you need to clean your apartment when you or a roommate are sick or just got over a sickness. While proper handwashing is most effective to prevent the spread of disease, keeping your space clean and sanitized is just as important. There are viruses that can live on surfaces for up to two weeks, which means your apartment is still contaminated even though you may have already beaten an illness. This is why you need to clean and sanitize your apartment if you or a roommate is sick.

Read full story
1 comments

What to Know About Renting When You Have Pets

Hunting for the right apartment can be difficult, and if you have pets, this can make a hard task even more difficult. As long as you plan accordingly and are willing to compromise, finding a spot to rent will be a lot easier. There are a few aspects to keep in mind when seeking an apartment with a pet. If you do not have a pet when you first move into an apartment, it is still worth your while to know the apartment complex’s policy regarding pets should you want to adopt one during your lease.

Read full story

The Best Plants for Your Apartment

Plants cleanse the air in your apartment unit while cheering the place up. It may not seem possible to find plants that live best indoors, especially for greenhorns of the green thumb, but the houseplants below will live their best life in your apartment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy