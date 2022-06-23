What to Know About Renting When You Have Pets

Shutterstock

Hunting for the right apartment can be difficult, and if you have pets, this can make a hard task even more difficult. As long as you plan accordingly and are willing to compromise, finding a spot to rent will be a lot easier. There are a few aspects to keep in mind when seeking an apartment with a pet. If you do not have a pet when you first move into an apartment, it is still worth your while to know the apartment complex’s policy regarding pets should you want to adopt one during your lease.

Finding an Apartment Community that Allows Animals

During your process of seeking apartments in your area, try to find ones that openly advertise as being pet friendly. A phone call to your local Humane Society or animal shelter might be wise to see if they know any apartment communities in the vicinity that are pet friendly. There are a few luxury apartment communities that provide amenities for your pets. Just because an apartment community does not openly market pet amenities does not mean they do not allow them. If an apartment does allow pets but does not cater any amenities to your pet, you might be able to find a dog park close by or a trail nearby that is walkable.

A Short-Term Lease May Not Be A Bad Idea

If you adopt a pet but the apartment building you are living in does not allow pets, find a kennel that will watch your pet as you seek out a new apartment. Friends and family are great resources to ask if they can watch your pet for you or look for a short-term, pet-friendly rental option until you are able to find a long-term living situation.

The Biggest Mistake is Trying to Hide Your Pet

If you adopt a pet while living in your current apartment, double-check with your landlord or property management prior to bringing your pet home. Aside from confirming if pets are allowed, you need to know if there are additional fees you are responsible to pay. If you do not speak with your landlord or property manager before you bring your new pet home, you may end up getting yourself and your pet evicted.

Even Your Pet Needs a Resume

A pet resume can be provided to your landlord with all the necessary information regarding your pet, such as breed, weight, age, vaccinations, neuter or spading, history of annual checkups, and if your pet has been housetrained. All documentation of vaccinations and training certificates your pet may have received from your pet’s veterinarian will aid your landlord as well as help your case of convincing your landlord to let you have the pet. If you had your pet while renting from a previous landlord, use them as a reference for your new landlord.

Read the Lease and Know Every Rule Regarding Pets

Prior to signing a lease, make sure you competently know all the pet rules of your apartment complex. It is common to be responsible for an additional pet fee to bring a pet into your apartment unit. Sometimes, an increased security deposit will be required before you can bring a pet into the unit. Read your lease and the pet policy closely at the start of your lease to save yourself when you are midway through your lease agreement and would like to adopt a pet.

A Happy Pet is A Well-Behaved Pet

If you want your pet to behave properly, you have to be treating your pet properly, and that means keeping them happy. If you spend your days at work, this means you need to be taking your dog out for a walk in the morning before or in the evenings after work. You may want to schedule time into your days where you play with your dog outside or at the dog park. Any pent-up energy your pet has will be released and this will allow your pet to behave better while you are away from the apartment. To keep your pet entertained while you are away, buy busy toys for your pet that will keep them occupied for a period of time. Busy toys are puzzles your pet has to figure out in order to get rewarded. Normally, busy toys can fit small treats or pieces of food inside to give your pet motivation for solving the puzzle. If you have a high-energy pet, you should highly consider adding daycare or a dog-walker into your monthly budget.

Parents Child-Proof Their Apartments, So You Should Pet-Proof Your Apartment

Pet-proof your apartment to keep your pet safe as well as ensure the return of your security deposit. If you adopt a puppy, they tend to like to chew when their adult teeth make their way in, which means you need to make sure they are not chewing up your apartment. Any rooms or areas you do not want your pet in should be blocked off using a pet gate. Furthermore, having enough of the correct toys for your pet will keep them from getting bored and destroying your furniture. Keep your pet’s food and water bowl in the same spot to avoid confusion as well as make it easy on you to clean. A good spot for your pet’s bowls is in the kitchen, where you can monitor their eating and drinking habits.

Do Not Be The Obnoxious Pet Neighbor

Part of being a responsible pet owner is being a responsible pet neighbor. Everyone dislikes the neighbor whose hound is always howling or whose Chihuahua is constantly splitting ears with their yapping. Pick up your pet’s droppings and make sure you keep it on a leash whenever you walk them down the sidewalk. No one wants a random dog running up and jumping on them when they are minding their own business, especially if they are not comfortable with dogs or never had one; even though your dog may just be happy to see them, this can cause tremendous fear for some folks. The hardest part will be breaking your dog’s instinct to bark and make excessive noise when they want attention. It will take some work, but these tips should keep your pet and your neighbors happy.