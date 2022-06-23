How to Clean Your Apartment After Being Sick

PadHacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NlRv_0gJqIa9O00
Shutterstock

To stop the spread of an illness, you need to clean your apartment when you or a roommate are sick or just got over a sickness. While proper handwashing is most effective to prevent the spread of disease, keeping your space clean and sanitized is just as important. There are viruses that can live on surfaces for up to two weeks, which means your apartment is still contaminated even though you may have already beaten an illness. This is why you need to clean and sanitize your apartment if you or a roommate is sick.

Needed Supplies

To correctly clean your space after an illness will require the proper disinfectant cleaners. If you do not have a disinfectant, make your own with chlorine bleach by adding two tablespoons of bleach to four cups of water. Always mix this solution fresh as bleach loses its cleaning properties when exposed to oxygen for too long.

Proper Disinfectant Cleaner Uses

Always follow the instructions found on the label of a store-bought disinfectant. Should you find yourself using a homemade disinfecting solution, such as the bleach and water one provided above, use a cloth dipped in the solution and apply it to the areas you want to clean. Allow the solution to sit for a minimum of three minutes before rinsing the surface with water. Dispersing the solution with a spray bottle is also an efficient technique. You do not want to use sponges as bacteria will get lodged in the crevices; instead, use disposable paper towels or a washable cotton rag. Dip a cotton swab in the disinfectant for hard-to-reach areas, like in-between the keys on your keyboard.

The Bedroom

Ample rest is one of the most important parts of overcoming a sickness. As a result, the sheets and comforter of your bed will be crawling with sickness. All bedding and pillowcases need to be washed as soon as possible on a “sanitize” cycle in your washer. As there are likely a ton of germs on the bedding, wearing gloves when doing laundry and changing the bedding is recommended. All clothing, including the hamper, should be disinfected as well. Disinfect high-touched areas in the bedroom, being doorknobs, light switches, and phone chargers.

Bathrooms

Bathrooms are normally one of the dirtiest rooms in your apartment to start with, and illness in the household will only make your bathroom dirtier. Use a disinfectant on the entire toilet, the floor near the toilet, the sink and shower handles, light switches, doorknobs, toiletries, and trash cans often. Set aside a hand towel to be used by the sick person or switch to paper towels until the illness has passed. After the illness has passed, throw out the toothbrush and disinfect the toothbrush holder.

Living Areas

Germs do not stay trapped in one or two rooms of the apartment; all the living areas will have to be cleaned as well. Should you have furniture covers, these will need to be washed. If not, you can use a disinfecting spray such as Lysol on fabric, like your couch or pillows. Again, you will want to disinfect all areas that get touched often, like remotes, doorknobs, light switches, and any games or toys.

Kitchen

Sick people typically are not cooking for other people, but the kitchen still has to be fully disinfected. Wash all dishes in the dishwasher in a “sanitize” setting. If you wash dishes by hand, make a disinfecting solution containing one-half cup of bleach to one gallon of hot water and dip the dishes in the solution, removing them quickly. As there is bleach in the solution, using gloves for this step would be a wise idea. All hard surfaces like countertops, cabinet handles, stove knobs, the fridge handle, light switches, and doorknobs need to be wiped, too.

Cars

Our automobiles tend to be forgotten during this process of cleaning. If you are sick or have taken your sick roommate to the doctor or pharmacy, congratulations, there are germs in here as well. Use a disinfectant to wipe down the steering wheel, radio, turn signals, controls, garage door openers, door handles, and keys. If you have a young child that sits in a car seat, it is mandatory to wash the cover and wipe down all of the hard surfaces. Likewise, disinfecting spray may be used to cleanse the fabric seats and headliner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cleaning# Apartment Living# Health

Comments / 1

Published by

PadHacks is the home for all of the tips and tricks that make apartment living better! Discover the best decor inspiration, cleaning and organizing hacks, and more! We also explore various cities and all of the great things each has to offer!

Wisconsin State
138 followers

More from PadHacks

Make the Most of Your Laundry Space

Having an in-unit washer and dryer is one of the best amenities your apartment can have. Not only does it save you tons of time going somewhere to wash your clothes, but you also will save tons of money throughout your lease. No matter how small your laundry area is in your apartment, you can use these helpful tips to make the most of it.

Read full story

Your Toilet Is Not the Dirtiest Part of Your Apartment

Your bathroom should definitely be a part of your weekly cleaning regimen; however, you may still be missing these six spots that are nastier than your toilet. Germs and bacteria are floating all around us, many of which can make us terribly ill, but sanitizing where they hide still gets missed. Go round up your cleaning supplies and get ready to clean these belongings that may in fact be dirtier than your toilet.

Read full story

Boost Your Credit Score with These Five Tips Before Renting Your Next Apartment

Are you looking to move but don’t have good credit? Do not panic, there are ways to better your score to be able to move into that sweet new spot. Landlords look at credit scores when considering possible tenants. Sometimes, credit scores are the deciding factor for who gets to rent the apartment unit. Learn about how you can better your credit score and slide into the groovy new apartment you have been dreaming of.

Read full story

Growing Vegetables in Your Apartment

A common misconception with apartment living is that you are not able to garden; this could not be further from the truth. The ability to grow fresh and scrumptious vegetables in your apartment is totally feasible! A balcony or outdoor space is prime; however, some plants will grow well inside near a window that gets sufficient sunlight.

Read full story

The Difference Between Cleaning, Sanitizing, and Disinfecting

Everyone has a varying standard of cleaning. For some, grabbing their clothes off the bedroom floor is cleaning, while for others, cleaning means getting on your hands and knees to scrub the dirt out of the grout in the kitchen backsplash. While everyone’s definition of cleaning varies, there are noticeable discrepancies between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting. The definitions of each are put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and articulate the level of contamination still on a surface after treating it.

Read full story
5 comments

Keeping Your Cables Neat and Tidy

NorGal - stock.adobe.com. Clutter is an internal mess being expressed physically. Managing your cords is just as important as managing your bedroom or kitchen clutter. A mess of cables looks bad and can hinder your mental health and productivity. Aside from aesthetic ugliness, a pile of cables can also be a safety issue. It is easy to trip on cords and destroy your computer by accidentally pulling it off the desk when you pull on the mess of cords. Get your cables under control with these helpful tips and tricks.

Read full story
1 comments

Talking About Money with Your Roommates

As children, we are taught not to bring up money in conversations with friends and acquaintances. Before you sign a lease and make an agreement legally binding, it is necessary to have monetary discussions with your potential roommates. Learn how you can politely bring up money in conversation with your roommates.

Read full story

Houseplants to Avoid when Living with Pets and Children

While houseplants give cleaner air, a boost in mood and a better-looking room, not all houseplants are good with pets or children. Some common houseplants are toxic to animals and can harm humans, too. If you have pets or children, be advised when it comes to the houseplants below. Touching or ingesting the roots and leaves, eating the soil, or drinking the water from the plant tray can result in poisoning. Pet owners and parents be warned.

Read full story

What to Know About Renting When You Have Pets

Hunting for the right apartment can be difficult, and if you have pets, this can make a hard task even more difficult. As long as you plan accordingly and are willing to compromise, finding a spot to rent will be a lot easier. There are a few aspects to keep in mind when seeking an apartment with a pet. If you do not have a pet when you first move into an apartment, it is still worth your while to know the apartment complex’s policy regarding pets should you want to adopt one during your lease.

Read full story

The Best Plants for Your Apartment

Plants cleanse the air in your apartment unit while cheering the place up. It may not seem possible to find plants that live best indoors, especially for greenhorns of the green thumb, but the houseplants below will live their best life in your apartment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy