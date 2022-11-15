Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4

Magic City Nutcracker Magic City Performing Arts

BIRMINGHAM, AL—November 15, 2022 – The Magic City Nutcracker (MCN) is returning to the stage December 2-4 at the Lyric Theatre.

The performance features 150 dancers from 48 dance studios across the state. The cast is comprised of dancers as young as five, college students and professionals from the entire Birmingham metro area, Gadsden, Anniston and beyond, making the MCN the only true community Nutcracker in central Alabama.

Additionally, guest principal artists, Camila Rosado and Luis Victor Santana (Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico) will star as the Snow King and Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Dancers from Samford Dance Company (Artistic Director Alisa McCool), and local professional guest artists from Formations Dance Company (Artistic Directors Whitney Renfroe) and Sanspointe (Artistic Directors Anna Foshee and Sara Wallace) will also perform. This original version of the ballet is brought to you by Artistic Director Stephanie Rangel and the Magic City Performing Arts (MCPA) artistic staff.

Tickets start at $25. Ticket purchases and sponsorships help the MCPA provide weekly outreach classes to places such as the Boys and Girls Club, and provide arts opportunities, such as Ballet in the Park, to the entire Greater Birmingham community.

“Two years ago, we formed Magic City Performing Arts which let us go beyond a holiday ballet and provide classes at other non-profits in an effort to extend fine arts education to those who haven’t had the experience yet,” said Stephanie Rangel, Artistic Director of Magic City Performing Arts. “We provide classes to places like the Boys and Girls Club and two of our students from that outreach program performed in the 2021 production. Performance experience with local and professional talent would be something unheard of without the generosity of past and current sponsors allowing us to establish an organization with a broader fine arts mission.”

2022 Performance Dates

Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3 2 p.m. — Children’s Matinee; 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 4 – 2 p.m. — Children’s Matinee

For more information, please visit www.magiccitynutcracker.org or email info@magiccitynutcracker.org .



About The Magic City Nutcracker

The Magic City Nutcracker, the premiere production of Magic City Performing Arts, was established in 2012 by Kelly Avery, Stephanie Rangel, Angel White and Leslie DuPont, who had a passion for dance, philanthropy, and local arts organizations. Their vision was to create a new version of the traditional nutcracker ballet performed by local talent. The directors hope to inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their passions and encourage young dancers to support other local arts organizations.

About Magic City Performing Arts

Magic City Performing Arts is committed to supporting and maintaining the highest quality of artistic vision as a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization using only local community talent and providing a beautiful holiday tradition, the Magic City Nutcracker, along with other performances and outreach events for the city of Birmingham.