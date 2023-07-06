Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association Hosts Military Bolt Gun Match

P world news network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP2ZV_0nITxWhq00
Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association Hosts Military Bolt Gun MatchPhoto byTyler NixonUnsplash

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is gearing up to host an exciting event for firearm enthusiasts. On Saturday, the association will be organizing a thrilling Military Bolt Gun Match at their club located at 9093 Ringwald Road. This event promises to bring together avid marksmen and women for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie. Whether you're a seasoned shooter or a novice looking to test your skills, the Military Bolt Gun Match offers an opportunity to showcase your marksmanship abilities.

Event Details:

The event will kick off with a safety briefing at 9:30 a.m., ensuring that all participants are well-informed and prepared for the day's activities. Following the briefing, the match will officially commence at 9:45 a.m. Participants will have the chance to showcase their precision and accuracy with military bolt-action rifles. The competition is expected to be fierce, with participants vying for top honors and bragging rights.

What to Expect:

The Military Bolt Gun Match will provide a unique opportunity for firearm enthusiasts to put their skills to the test. Participants can expect a challenging course of fire that will require them to demonstrate their proficiency in handling and shooting bolt-action rifles. From engaging targets at different distances to navigating various shooting positions, the match will provide a thrilling and dynamic experience for all involved.

Not only will participants have the chance to showcase their shooting abilities, but they will also have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for firearms and marksmanship. The event fosters a sense of community among participants, creating an environment where knowledge and experiences can be shared and celebrated.

Conclusion:

If you're a firearm enthusiast looking for a competitive yet friendly environment to showcase your marksmanship skills, the Military Bolt Gun Match hosted by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is an event you won't want to miss. With a challenging course of fire and the chance to connect with fellow shooting enthusiasts, this event promises to be an exciting experience for all participants. Mark your calendars for Saturday and head to the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club for a day filled with camaraderie and impressive displays of shooting prowess.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Military Bolt Gun Match# Van Wert County# Outdoorsmen Association# Military# gun

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to our local news blog, your one-stop source for all the latest news and happenings in our community. Our mission is to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information to our readers, keeping them informed and connected to the events.

Pittsburg, CA
6K followers

More from P world news network

Bronx, NY

Tragic Shooting Outside Bronx Liquor Store Claims the Life of a 28-Year-Old Man

In a heartbreaking incident, a 28-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting that took place outside a liquor store in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx. The incident has left the community in shock and highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in our society. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working diligently to bring justice to the victim and his grieving family.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, KS

Tragic Shooting at Southwest Atlanta Gas Station: A Community in Mourning

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning, a deadly shooting took place at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. The incident claimed the life of a man and left a woman injured, sending shockwaves through the local community. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Walter Favors, was subsequently arrested and now faces serious charges. The incident highlights the devastating consequences of violence and serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and community support.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Film Industry Takes a Hit as Actors Join Writers on Strike

Georgia's vibrant film industry is currently facing a significant setback as actors have decided to join writers on strike. With approximately 3,700 actors and writers from the Peach State participating in the protest, the consequences are starting to ripple through the local entertainment landscape. The strike initially stemmed from the writers' demands for higher pay, and now the actors' union has voted to join forces. In this blog post, we will explore the impact of this strike on Georgia's film industry and the businesses that support it.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Changes Ahead: Las Vegas Strip Resorts End Free Self-Parking

In a recent announcement, two renowned Las Vegas Strip properties, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, including The Venetian, The Palazzo, and The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, have decided to discontinue their free self-parking service. This move comes as a result of an evaluation of their operations and business demand, signaling a shift in the parking policies of these iconic resorts. While the decision may not sit well with some visitors, the resorts aim to provide alternative options and maintain convenience for their valued guests. Let's delve deeper into this significant change and explore what it means for visitors to the Las Vegas Strip.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Teen Mom 2 Star Arrested for Strangulation in Las Vegas

In a shocking turn of events, Nathan Griffith, a star from MTV's "Teen Mom 2," has been arrested in Las Vegas on charges of battery by strangulation. The incident involving his sister has left fans and the public in disbelief. This blog post delves into the details surrounding the arrest and provides an overview of the alleged events that unfolded.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tragic Two-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Woman on SW Barbur Boulevard in Portland

In a devastating incident on Friday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard in Portland resulted in the loss of a woman's life. The collision occurred just east of the Barbur Transit Station, prompting the closure of the road in both directions. Authorities from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The Shifting Tornado Hotspots: Is Chicago in Danger?

In recent years, severe weather events have become more frequent and intense across various parts of the United States. Tornado outbreaks have been on the rise, but the traditional tornado alley is undergoing a shift. While many might associate tornadoes with the wide-open plains of states like Kansas and Oklahoma, the new epicenter seems to be further east. However, for Chicago-area residents, the question remains: Is the Windy City at an increasing risk of tornadoes? Let's explore the insights shared by NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes and understand the dynamics of tornado formation and its connection to climate change.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

26 Exciting Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Looking for fun activities and events to fill your weekend in Chicago? Look no further! The Windy City is buzzing with a wide range of exciting options for everyone to enjoy. From street festivals to art exhibitions, cultural celebrations, and community gatherings, there's something for every taste and interest. Here are 26 things you can do in Chicago this weekend that are sure to make your time memorable.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Woman Carlee Russell Goes Missing after Act of Kindness

In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell from Alabama has gone missing after a selfless act of kindness. Carlee called 911 to report a child walking on the side of an interstate, but shortly after stopping to help the child and contacting a family member, all contact with her was lost. The disappearance has left the community and authorities deeply concerned, launching a vigorous search effort to locate Carlee Russell and uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

Read full story

The Controversy Surrounding the Inconclusive White House Cocaine Investigation

In a recent episode of "The Breakfast Club," radio host Charlamagne Tha God and his crew expressed their skepticism and criticism regarding the inconclusive White House cocaine investigation. The investigation, conducted by the Secret Service, failed to identify a culprit responsible for bringing the illegal substance onto the White House premises. This development has sparked outrage and raised questions about accountability and fairness in the criminal justice system. In this blog post, we will delve into the details of the incident and explore the concerns voiced by Charlamagne and his crew.

Read full story
Atlanta, KS

Tragic Incident at Atlanta Gas Station Highlights the Need for Community Vigilance

In a disturbing turn of events, an Atlanta gas station became the setting for a deadly attack that has left the local community shaken. The incident, which took place on June 27th, has prompted the Atlanta Police Department to launch an investigation while urging the public to come forward with any relevant information. As we delve into the details of this tragic event, it serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the need to prioritize safety measures in our daily lives.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Tragic Road-Rage Incident in New York City Leaves Construction Worker Fatally Injured

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the streets of New York City, a construction worker lost his life during a heated road-rage altercation. The incident occurred on the Upper East Side and involved two drivers engaged in a clash of anger and frustration. The shocking event, captured on video, has left the community in shock and raised concerns about the consequences of road rage. This blog explores the details of the incident and its aftermath.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Woman Arrested in Connection with Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson

In a shocking turn of events, a 20-year-old woman named Sofia Haley Marks has been arrested in New York City in connection with the death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro. The arrest came as part of a drug dealing investigation, and Marks is believed to have sold drugs to the 19-year-old victim. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and has raised concerns about drug-related issues among young people.

Read full story
Antioch, CA

Menacing Band of Car Burglars Caught on Camera in Antioch Neighborhood

In the quiet early morning hours of July 6, residents in the Country Hills neighborhood of Antioch, California, were jolted awake by the blaring alarms of their home security systems. What they witnessed on their video surveillance footage was nothing short of disturbing—a group of individuals clad in hooded sweatshirts, their faces concealed, prowling the streets and breaking into vehicles. The brazenness and sheer number of these criminals left the community in shock and fear. This blog post delves into the details of this unsettling incident and sheds light on the ongoing investigation.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The Ongoing Dispute Over Vacant Rent-Stabilized Apartments in New York City

In the bustling city of New York, a heated battle is underway between landlords and the city itself over the number of vacant rent-stabilized apartments. The controversy stems from conflicting claims regarding the extent of the issue and the financial challenges faced by landlords when it comes to renovating and renting out these units. This blog post dives into the heart of the matter, exploring the different perspectives and shedding light on the complexities of the situation.

Read full story
Bismarck, ND

Discover History and Weather at Camp Hancock State Historic Site

Camp Hancock State Historic Site in Bismarck invites you to step back in time and explore the rich history of North Dakota. This fascinating site is not only a treasure trove of historical artifacts but also hosts engaging events that cater to all ages. Whether you're interested in weather science or eager to delve into the captivating stories of prominent figures from the past, Camp Hancock has something for everyone. In this blog post, we'll take a closer look at two exciting events happening this month at Camp Hancock: "Weather Day" and a book talk featuring local historian Paulette Bullinger.

Read full story
Eastaboga, AL

Celebrating Excellence in Woodworking: Local Craftsman Receives Prestigious Award

Woodworking is a craft that combines skill, creativity, and precision. It's an art form that has been honed over centuries, with craftsmen pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with wood. In the small town of Eastaboga, Alabama, a local craftsman has recently been recognized for his outstanding work in the cabinet industry. His dedication, talent, and contributions to the field have earned him a coveted spot among the Woodworking Network's 40 Under 40 honorees for 2023. Let's take a closer look at this remarkable individual and his journey to success.

Read full story
Anniston, AL

Community Engagement on State Redistricting in Anniston, Alabama

In a preliminary hearing with lawmakers in Montgomery, Alabama, the state's redistricting process was taken out into communities for input. The Anniston community recently had an opportunity to provide feedback on the redistricting map. This blog post highlights the importance of redistricting, the perspectives of the residents, and the significance of their involvement in shaping the state's congressional lines.

Read full story
Madison, WI

8 Great Things to Do in the Madison Area This Weekend

Looking for some exciting activities to enjoy in the Madison area this weekend? Look no further! We've curated a list of eight fantastic events and attractions that are sure to bring joy and entertainment to your weekend plans. Whether you're a fan of music, art, nature, or community gatherings, there's something for everyone in this vibrant Wisconsin city.

Read full story
Carroll County, GA

Evaluating Carroll County's Mountain View Community Nursing Home Rating

Carroll County's Mountain View Community nursing home, a long-standing provider of care for elderly residents, recently received a one-star rating from Medicare.gov. This low rating came as a surprise to many, considering Mountain View's previous strong ratings and reputation for quality care. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind the rating, its implications, and the nursing home's response.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy