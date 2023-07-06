Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association Hosts Military Bolt Gun Match Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is gearing up to host an exciting event for firearm enthusiasts. On Saturday, the association will be organizing a thrilling Military Bolt Gun Match at their club located at 9093 Ringwald Road. This event promises to bring together avid marksmen and women for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie. Whether you're a seasoned shooter or a novice looking to test your skills, the Military Bolt Gun Match offers an opportunity to showcase your marksmanship abilities.

Event Details:

The event will kick off with a safety briefing at 9:30 a.m., ensuring that all participants are well-informed and prepared for the day's activities. Following the briefing, the match will officially commence at 9:45 a.m. Participants will have the chance to showcase their precision and accuracy with military bolt-action rifles. The competition is expected to be fierce, with participants vying for top honors and bragging rights.

What to Expect:

The Military Bolt Gun Match will provide a unique opportunity for firearm enthusiasts to put their skills to the test. Participants can expect a challenging course of fire that will require them to demonstrate their proficiency in handling and shooting bolt-action rifles. From engaging targets at different distances to navigating various shooting positions, the match will provide a thrilling and dynamic experience for all involved.

Not only will participants have the chance to showcase their shooting abilities, but they will also have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for firearms and marksmanship. The event fosters a sense of community among participants, creating an environment where knowledge and experiences can be shared and celebrated.

Conclusion:

If you're a firearm enthusiast looking for a competitive yet friendly environment to showcase your marksmanship skills, the Military Bolt Gun Match hosted by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association is an event you won't want to miss. With a challenging course of fire and the chance to connect with fellow shooting enthusiasts, this event promises to be an exciting experience for all participants. Mark your calendars for Saturday and head to the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club for a day filled with camaraderie and impressive displays of shooting prowess.