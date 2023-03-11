Retail suspects under arrest after ramming multiple police cars

Retail Theft Suspects Arrested After Slamming into Several Vehicles in Walmart Parking Lot



Shopping at Walmart should be a straightforward experience for everyone, but unfortunately, some individuals choose to engage in criminal activities that put others in harm's way. In a recent incident at an American Canyon Walmart shopping center parking lot, three retail theft suspects were arrested

American Canyon suspects arrested Photo by Yahoo news

after a dramatic chase that resulted in several vehicles being rammed.



The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 10, 2023, at around 3:34 p.m. when an American Canyon police officer and a Napa Sheriff's deputy responded to a call of a theft that just occurred at Walmart. The suspects, identified as 27-year-old parolee William Duckworth from San Francisco, 19-year-old Pakia Hawkins, and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect, were spotted trying to exit the parking lot in a white Kia Forte that had been reported stolen in Daly City.



The officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Kia, later identified as Hawkins, proceeded to intentionally drive into and ram an American Canyon police car, Napa Sheriff's car, and three other parked citizens' cars in a desperate attempt to evade arrest. One of the parked citizen's cars was occupied, which put the individual's life in danger.



The suspects refused to get out of the car, and officers deployed less lethal bean bag rounds at the vehicle's windows. However, the suspects continued to ignore commands and refused to surrender. Duckworth, one of the suspects, bolted out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but he was detained by a police K9 that bit him.



Hawkins, who was the driver, was arrested as she got out of the car. The 17-year-old juvenile ran out of the back seat, fleeing back into Walmart but was arrested by officers as she was running away. The police recovered stolen merchandise related to thefts at Walmart and several other stores from the Kia.



Hawkins and Duckworth were booked into county jail for multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon against officers and a citizen, violation of parole, grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft. The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for charges related to this incident and a warrant for her violation of probation.



Fortunately, no citizens or officers were injured during the incident. However, this incident highlights the potential dangers of criminal activities and the importance of police intervention in keeping our communities safe.



Retail theft is a common problem that affects retailers and shoppers alike. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers in the United States lose billions of dollars every year due to theft and fraud. Retail theft not only hurts businesses but also impacts consumers by increasing prices and reducing the availability of products.



To prevent retail theft, retailers must invest in security measures such as surveillance cameras, security personnel, and anti-theft devices. Shoppers can also play a role in preventing retail theft by being vigilant and reporting suspicious activities to store employees or law enforcement.



In conclusion, the recent incident at an American Canyon Walmart shopping center parking lot serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of criminal activities and the importance of police intervention in keeping our communities safe. We must work together to prevent retail theft and other criminal activities by investing in security measures and reporting suspicious activities.









