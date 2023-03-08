Air Pollution: A Major Threat to Global Health and Prosperity

bad air Photo by Chris LeBoutillier on Unsplash

Air pollution is a familiar environmental health hazard that is a major threat to global health and prosperity. It is a mix of hazardous substances from both human-made and natural sources and is responsible for more than 6.5 million deaths each year globally.

What Is Air Pollution?

Air pollution is a mixture of hazardous substances from human-made and natural sources. The primary sources of human-made air pollution include vehicle emissions, fuel oils, by-products of manufacturing and power generation, and fumes from chemical production. Nature also releases hazardous substances into the air, such as smoke from wildfires, ash and gases from volcanic eruptions, and gases from decomposing organic matter in soils.

Traffic-related air pollution (TRAP) is a mixture of gasses and particles that has most of the elements of human-made air pollution, including ground-level ozone, various forms of carbon, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and fine particulate matter. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) is a subset of PM and is 30 times thinner than a human hair. It can be inhaled deeply into lung tissue and contribute to serious health problems.

Air Pollution and Climate Change

Air pollution and climate change affect each other through complex interactions in the atmosphere. Both problems come largely from the same sources, such as emissions from burning fossil fuels, and are threats to people’s health and the environment worldwide.

Impact of Air Pollution on Health

Air pollution exposure is associated with oxidative stress and inflammation in human cells, which may lay a foundation for chronic diseases and cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified air pollution as a human carcinogen. Air pollution affects health in various ways, including increasing the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory diseases, diabetes, obesity, and reproductive, neurological, and immune system disorders.

Groups Most Affected by Air Pollution

Air pollution affects everyone’s health, but certain groups may be harmed more. Children, pregnant women, older adults, rural dwellers, and people with certain genetic variations are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. Children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution because their bodies are still developing, and they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults.

Prenatal exposure to air pollution can have long-term effects on the health of both mothers and their children. Older adults are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution because their bodies may not be as able to fight off infections and their immune systems may not be as strong. People who live in rural areas are not immune to air pollution, and some rural areas may have higher levels of air pollution from sources such as large-scale animal feeding operations. People with certain genetic variations may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution because of their genes.

Air pollution is a significant public health threat that affects everyone, but some groups are more vulnerable to its harmful effects. It is intricately linked with climate change because both problems come largely from the same sources. It is crucial that we take steps to reduce air pollution to protect the health and well-being of people and the environment.