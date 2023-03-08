Air Pollution: A Major Threat to Global Health and Prosperity

P world news network

Air Pollution: A Major Threat to Global Health and Prosperity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGYzy_0lBOeEb100
bad airPhoto byChris LeBoutillieronUnsplash

Air pollution is a familiar environmental health hazard that is a major threat to global health and prosperity. It is a mix of hazardous substances from both human-made and natural sources and is responsible for more than 6.5 million deaths each year globally.

What Is Air Pollution?

Air pollution is a mixture of hazardous substances from human-made and natural sources. The primary sources of human-made air pollution include vehicle emissions, fuel oils, by-products of manufacturing and power generation, and fumes from chemical production. Nature also releases hazardous substances into the air, such as smoke from wildfires, ash and gases from volcanic eruptions, and gases from decomposing organic matter in soils.

Traffic-related air pollution (TRAP) is a mixture of gasses and particles that has most of the elements of human-made air pollution, including ground-level ozone, various forms of carbon, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, volatile organic compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and fine particulate matter. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) is a subset of PM and is 30 times thinner than a human hair. It can be inhaled deeply into lung tissue and contribute to serious health problems.

Air Pollution and Climate Change

Air pollution and climate change affect each other through complex interactions in the atmosphere. Both problems come largely from the same sources, such as emissions from burning fossil fuels, and are threats to people’s health and the environment worldwide.

Impact of Air Pollution on Health

Air pollution exposure is associated with oxidative stress and inflammation in human cells, which may lay a foundation for chronic diseases and cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified air pollution as a human carcinogen. Air pollution affects health in various ways, including increasing the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory diseases, diabetes, obesity, and reproductive, neurological, and immune system disorders.

Groups Most Affected by Air Pollution

Air pollution affects everyone’s health, but certain groups may be harmed more. Children, pregnant women, older adults, rural dwellers, and people with certain genetic variations are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. Children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution because their bodies are still developing, and they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults.

Prenatal exposure to air pollution can have long-term effects on the health of both mothers and their children. Older adults are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution because their bodies may not be as able to fight off infections and their immune systems may not be as strong. People who live in rural areas are not immune to air pollution, and some rural areas may have higher levels of air pollution from sources such as large-scale animal feeding operations. People with certain genetic variations may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution because of their genes.

Air pollution is a significant public health threat that affects everyone, but some groups are more vulnerable to its harmful effects. It is intricately linked with climate change because both problems come largely from the same sources. It is crucial that we take steps to reduce air pollution to protect the health and well-being of people and the environment.

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. (2021). Air Pollution. Retrieved from https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/agents/air-pollution/index.cfm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pollution# toxic# bad air# carbon# toxic air

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to our local news blog, your one-stop source for all the latest news and happenings in our community. Our mission is to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information to our readers, keeping them informed and connected to the events.

Pittsburg, CA
803 followers

More from P world news network

Retail suspects under arrest after ramming multiple police cars

Retail Theft Suspects Arrested After Slamming into Several Vehicles in Walmart Parking Lot. Shopping at Walmart should be a straightforward experience for everyone, but unfortunately, some individuals choose to engage in criminal activities that put others in harm's way. In a recent incident at an American Canyon Walmart shopping center parking lot, three retail theft suspects were arrested.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Fatal Roof Collapse at Oakland Warehouse Claims One Life

Fatal Roof Collapse at Oakland Warehouse Claims One Life, Injures Another. On March 10, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at an East Oakland warehouse that claimed one life and left another person injured. The incident happened when a portion of the roof at the warehouse collapsed around 3:20 a.m., causing the death of a man and injuring a woman. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, and it is unknown whether the incident was weather-related.

Read full story

BART’s Inspector General Resigns Amid Ongoing Financial Woes

BART’s Inspector General Resigns Amid Ongoing Financial Woes. The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system is currently facing a dire financial situation, and the situation has only worsened with the recent resignation of the agency’s Inspector General, Harriet Richardson. Richardson is leaving the Office of the Inspector General with four and a half months left on her four-year term, citing a lack of cooperation from BART’s staff, board, and unions.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburg, CA

Fatal Vehicle Collision Claims Pedestrian's Life in Pittsburg, California

Fatal Vehicle Collision Claims Pedestrian's Life in Pittsburg, California. On the evening of March 8, 2023, a tragic accident occurred in Pittsburg, California, claiming the life of a pedestrian. The incident was reported on social media as police activity at approximately 8:20 p.m., with details emerging shortly after that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle just outside Black Diamond High School in the area of Stoneman Avenue at Briarcliff Drive.

Read full story
2 comments
Martinez, CA

Residents Near Martinez Refinery Advised to Avoid Eating Home-Grown Produce

Residents Near Martinez Refinery Advised to Avoid Eating Home-Grown Produce. Contra Costa Health (CCH) recently issued a health advisory to residents near the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) in California. The advisory warns residents not to eat produce grown in soil that may have been exposed to "spent catalyst" with elevated levels of heavy metals on November 24, 2022. The refinery had accidentally released over 20 tons of metal-laden dust into the community over Thanksgiving weekend, which contained elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Childhood actor Ben Savage decides to run for Congress.

Savage's decision to run for office isn't surprising given his prior political involvement. He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote. However, Savage is hoping to leverage his fame and popularity to bring attention to his campaign and appeal to a broader audience.

Read full story
Colorado State

US Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby, Won't Go To Jail

US Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby, Won't Go To Jail. The case has sparked outrage and controversy, with many questioning the fairness and justice of the legal system. The survivor's mother is unhappy with the deal and feels that if the genders were reversed, the accused would face harsher punishment. Incest is a class four felony in Colorado, but it has been dropped to a lesser charge in this case. Andrea Serrano could be sentenced to 10 years to life of 'intensive supervised probation' by the judge, and a hearing in May will determine her probation period.

Read full story
34 comments
Berkeley, CA

There was an attempted robbery at UC BERKELEY campus.

Title: Attempted Robbery Reported on Berkeley Campus Sunday Afternoon. Title: Attempted Robbery Reported on Berkeley Campus Sunday Afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, an attempted robbery took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag. California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag.

Read full story

Education vs. Marriage: The Cost of Higher Learning on Love"

The idea of equality in relationships is a hotly debated topic in today's society, and for good reason. While many women strive for equality in all aspects of their lives, including their romantic relationships, there seems to be a contradiction when it comes to the topic of finances.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Antioch Woman Arrested for Sending Threats to Private School in Walnut Creek

An Antioch woman was recently arrested on suspicion of sending threatening messages to a private Christian school in Walnut Creek. The incident occurred earlier this week when Contra Costa Christian Schools, a K-12 school in Walnut Creek, reported receiving numerous emails and voicemails containing vague threats of violence from an unknown person.

Read full story
2 comments

"Silence is Loudest: Colin Kaepernick Criticized for Lack of Response to Partner's Child Exploitation Allegations"

In recent times, there has been a widespread political divide in the United States with Democrats and Republicans engaging in accusations of corruption against each other. It has come to light that a company known to support Democratic causes, Ben & Jerry's, has been involved in the exploitation of migrant laborers, who do not enjoy the same civil rights and liberties as citizens. While there is a demand for jobs, it is worth considering who exactly is benefitting from the available opportunities.

Read full story
408 comments
Los Angeles, CA

"Why Did Denzel Washington Appear 'Fiery' During Lakers Game Interaction with Jay-Z?"

"Why Did Denzel Washington Appear 'Fiery' During Lakers Game Interaction with Jay-Z?" It's unclear from the video what exactly was happening when Jay-Z tried to pull Denzel Washington back from a conversation with someone else. It's possible that Denzel was just caught up in an intense conversation, or perhaps he was joking around with someone and Jay-Z was playfully trying to pull him back.

Read full story
Pleasant Hill, CA

"The Shocking Allegations Against Former Mayor Patrick Wojahn and his Connection to Pete Buttigieg"

Pedophilia is a heinous crime that is often met with outrage and condemnation from society. The recent arrest of former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography has once again brought this issue to the forefront. However, what makes this case even more troubling is Wojahn's long-time mentor-mentee relationship with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
2 comments

"The Rise of Erratic Violence: Holding Individuals Accountable for Property Damage and Threats to Safety"

In recent years, social media has been filled with videos of erratic and violent behavior, including property destruction. These incidents have caught the attention of many, as they often result in damage to property and put people's safety at risk.

Read full story

"Separated at Birth? No, Just Celebrity Doppelgangers!"

We have some of the best celebrity double gangers you never knew existed, from Dave Chappelle, to KD and Martha Stewart. Have you ever met someone who looks so much like you that you were convinced they must be a long-lost twin? Or have you ever seen a celebrity and thought they look strikingly similar to another famous person? This phenomenon is known as a doppelganger.

Read full story

"Preventing Pediatric Heart Failure: How Body Positivity Can Help Combat Rising Rates"

It is important to prioritize both promoting body positivity and preventing childhood obesity and related health problems. According to the data provided, there was a significant increase in child heart failure emergency department visits between the birth cohorts of 1930 and 1993, equivalent to a 2,300% rise. The prevalence of obesity also increased among both boys and girls, with a 1400% increase for boys and a 500% increase for girls. Therefore, it is crucial to address childhood obesity through education, prevention, and interventions to reduce the risk of associated health problems while also promoting positive body image and self-esteem.

Read full story

Is Cosmetics Enhancement Catfishing?"

Catfishing is a term used to describe a deceptive practice in which someone creates a fake persona online, typically on social media or dating apps, using fake photos and information to trick others into believing they are someone else. The person behind the fake persona may use this deception to establish relationships, gain trust, or obtain personal information from their victims. The term originated from a 2010 documentary where a man shared his experience of being deceived by someone pretending to be someone else online.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

The Cost of Child Care: A Crisis in America

Raising children in America is expensive, but the cost of child care is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many families. In some cases, child care costs more than a mortgage, which makes it difficult for parents to afford the service they need to work and raise their children. This issue is particularly pressing in Greensboro, North Carolina, where parents pay twice as much for child care as they do for their homes. Meanwhile, child care center employees earn low wages, with some making as little as $10 per hour.

Read full story

"AOC under scrutiny for Met Gala expenses and delayed payment, blames former staffer"

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal critic of wealthy politicians and their lack of accountability, has recently faced criticism for her own conduct. Despite her public stance against frivolous spending and calling for the rich to pay their fair share, AOC attended an upscale event with celebrities, the Met Gala, and failed to pay for the associated expenses on time.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy