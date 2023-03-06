There was an attempted robbery at UC BERKELEY campus.

Title: Attempted Robbery Reported on Berkeley Campus Sunday Afternoon



Uc Berkeley robbery Photo by Audrey Nicole Kurniawan on Unsplash



On Sunday afternoon, an attempted robbery took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag. California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag.



UCPD provided safety tips to the campus community in response to this incident. They advise using a safe means of conveyance at all times, such as traveling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle. Electronic devices are popular robbery targets, so it's important to be aware of your surroundings and keep your devices out of public view to reduce the risk.



If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner, and anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents nearby is asked to contact the Berkeley Police at 510-981-5900.



This attempted robbery serves as a reminder for all of us to stay vigilant and take precautions to keep ourselves and our belongings safe. Always be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If you see something suspicious, report it to the authorities immediately. By working together, we can help prevent crime and keep our communities sa