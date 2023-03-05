Antioch Woman Arrested for Sending Threats to Private School in Walnut Creek

An Antioch woman was recently arrested on suspicion of sending threatening messages to a private Christian school in Walnut Creek. The incident occurred earlier this week when Contra Costa Christian Schools, a K-12 school in Walnut Creek, reported receiving numerous emails and voicemails containing vague threats of violence from an unknown person.

crazy Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

The situation escalated on Wednesday after the school received more threats, including a photo of an assault rifle, which prompted school officials to send students home early for their safety. Walnut Creek police immediately launched an investigation and searched the campus, but no weapons were found.

The suspect, identified as Danielle Nye, 33, was later arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a $25,000 bail. It is unclear whether Nye had any connection to the school.

Authorities have said that they are conducting a follow-up investigation to determine whether Nye had accomplices. However, they believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the school or its students.

The incident highlights the importance of being vigilant and proactive when it comes to safety in schools. It is essential to take any threat seriously and to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to keep students, staff, and faculty safe.

In light of this incident, Contra Costa Christian Schools has canceled classes on Thursday as a precautionary measure. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.