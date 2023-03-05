"Silence is Loudest: Colin Kaepernick Criticized for Lack of Response to Partner's Child Exploitation Allegations"

In recent times, there has been a widespread political divide in the United States with Democrats and Republicans engaging in accusations of corruption against each other. It has come to light that a company known to support Democratic causes, Ben & Jerry's, has been involved in the exploitation of migrant laborers, who do not enjoy the same civil rights and liberties as citizens. While there is a demand for jobs, it is worth considering who exactly is benefitting from the available opportunities.

Cap is cappin' Photo by https://kaepernick7.com/pages/mission

The New York Times published an investigative article by Hannah Dreier and Kirsten Luce on February 25, 2023, that revealed migrant children in record numbers arriving in the United States without their parents and ending up in dangerous and brutal jobs that violate child labor laws.

The article highlights how these children are being exploited and subjected to working in some of the most punishing jobs in the country, including factories making products for well-known brands like Cheetos and Fruit of the Loom. The article reports that this shadow workforce is flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century and that this exploitation of migrant children has been slowly growing for almost a decade but has exploded since 2021, while the systems meant to protect children have broken down.

The report draws on court and inspection records, interviews with hundreds of lawyers, social workers, educators, and law enforcement officials, and spoke with over 100 migrant child workers in 20 states who described jobs that were grinding them into exhaustion, and fears that they had become trapped in circumstances they never could have imagined.

The article also mentions how the federal government knows they are in the United States and that the Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for ensuring sponsors will support them and protect them from trafficking or exploitation, but the Biden White House has ramped up demands on staffers to move the children quickly out of shelters and release them to adults, which has resulted in children being under intense pressure to earn money and being in debt to their sponsors for smuggling fees, rent, and living expenses.

The article concludes that this exploitation of migrant children is benefiting both under-the-table operations and global corporations, and is ultimately tantamount to indentured servitude.

Colin Kaepernick gained recognition for his activism against racial injustice and collaborated with Ben & Jerry's to create a civil rights-themed ice cream flavor. However, Ben and Jerry’s used illegal child migrant labor, which contradicts Kaepernick's mission statement

Kaepernick's organization, Know Your Rights, aims to empower black and brown children to share their stories. It remains to be seen if he will extend this opportunity to migrant children affected by the actions of a company he was once associated with. Some individuals suggest that Kaepernick's continued silence on the matter calls into question the authenticity of his activism.

Colin Kaepernick has gained prominence for his advocacy against inequality. However, he is currently in a business partnership with a corporation that has been accused of exploiting children. It has been almost two weeks since an article was published revealing these allegations, and some have criticized Kaepernick for not publicly addressing the issue. Some argue that the exploitation of children by his business partners is a more severe form of injustice than the exploitation of NFL players.

