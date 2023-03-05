"Silence is Loudest: Colin Kaepernick Criticized for Lack of Response to Partner's Child Exploitation Allegations"

P world news network

In recent times, there has been a widespread political divide in the United States with Democrats and Republicans engaging in accusations of corruption against each other. It has come to light that a company known to support Democratic causes, Ben & Jerry's, has been involved in the exploitation of migrant laborers, who do not enjoy the same civil rights and liberties as citizens. While there is a demand for jobs, it is worth considering who exactly is benefitting from the available opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XscXb_0l7mLu4F00
Cap is cappin'Photo byhttps://kaepernick7.com/pages/mission

The New York Times published an investigative article by Hannah Dreier and Kirsten Luce on February 25, 2023, that revealed migrant children in record numbers arriving in the United States without their parents and ending up in dangerous and brutal jobs that violate child labor laws.

The article highlights how these children are being exploited and subjected to working in some of the most punishing jobs in the country, including factories making products for well-known brands like Cheetos and Fruit of the Loom. The article reports that this shadow workforce is flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century and that this exploitation of migrant children has been slowly growing for almost a decade but has exploded since 2021, while the systems meant to protect children have broken down.

The report draws on court and inspection records, interviews with hundreds of lawyers, social workers, educators, and law enforcement officials, and spoke with over 100 migrant child workers in 20 states who described jobs that were grinding them into exhaustion, and fears that they had become trapped in circumstances they never could have imagined.

The article also mentions how the federal government knows they are in the United States and that the Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for ensuring sponsors will support them and protect them from trafficking or exploitation, but the Biden White House has ramped up demands on staffers to move the children quickly out of shelters and release them to adults, which has resulted in children being under intense pressure to earn money and being in debt to their sponsors for smuggling fees, rent, and living expenses.

The article concludes that this exploitation of migrant children is benefiting both under-the-table operations and global corporations, and is ultimately tantamount to indentured servitude.

Colin Kaepernick gained recognition for his activism against racial injustice and collaborated with Ben & Jerry's to create a civil rights-themed ice cream flavor. However, Ben and Jerry’s used illegal child migrant labor, which contradicts Kaepernick's mission statement

Kaepernick's organization, Know Your Rights, aims to empower black and brown children to share their stories. It remains to be seen if he will extend this opportunity to migrant children affected by the actions of a company he was once associated with. Some individuals suggest that Kaepernick's continued silence on the matter calls into question the authenticity of his activism.

Colin Kaepernick has gained prominence for his advocacy against inequality. However, he is currently in a business partnership with a corporation that has been accused of exploiting children. It has been almost two weeks since an article was published revealing these allegations, and some have criticized Kaepernick for not publicly addressing the issue. Some argue that the exploitation of children by his business partners is a more severe form of injustice than the exploitation of NFL players.

Dreier, Hannah. “‘We Were Like Merchandise’: Migrant Child Workers Endure Abuse on U.S. Farms.” The New York Times, 25 Feb. 2023, www.nytimes.com/2023/02/25/us/unaccompanied-migrant-child-workers-exploitation.html.

"Mission." Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, kaepernick7.com/pages/mission

Stracqualursi, Veronica. "Ben & Jerry's founders on why they're giving some Democrats the cold shoulder." CNN, 22 Sept. 2018, www.cnn.com/2018/09/22/politics/ben-and-jerrys-ice-cream-democrats-endorsement/index.html.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ben and Jerrys# Kaepernick# Colin Kaepernick# migrant labor# child hood workers

Comments / 408

Published by

Welcome to our local news blog, your one-stop source for all the latest news and happenings in our community. Our mission is to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information to our readers, keeping them informed and connected to the events.

Pittsburg, CA
792 followers

More from P world news network

BART’s Inspector General Resigns Amid Ongoing Financial Woes

BART’s Inspector General Resigns Amid Ongoing Financial Woes. The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system is currently facing a dire financial situation, and the situation has only worsened with the recent resignation of the agency’s Inspector General, Harriet Richardson. Richardson is leaving the Office of the Inspector General with four and a half months left on her four-year term, citing a lack of cooperation from BART’s staff, board, and unions.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburg, CA

Fatal Vehicle Collision Claims Pedestrian's Life in Pittsburg, California

Fatal Vehicle Collision Claims Pedestrian's Life in Pittsburg, California. On the evening of March 8, 2023, a tragic accident occurred in Pittsburg, California, claiming the life of a pedestrian. The incident was reported on social media as police activity at approximately 8:20 p.m., with details emerging shortly after that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle just outside Black Diamond High School in the area of Stoneman Avenue at Briarcliff Drive.

Read full story
2 comments

Air Pollution: A Major Threat to Global Health and Prosperity

Air Pollution: A Major Threat to Global Health and Prosperity. Air pollution is a familiar environmental health hazard that is a major threat to global health and prosperity. It is a mix of hazardous substances from both human-made and natural sources and is responsible for more than 6.5 million deaths each year globally.

Read full story
1 comments
Martinez, CA

Residents Near Martinez Refinery Advised to Avoid Eating Home-Grown Produce

Residents Near Martinez Refinery Advised to Avoid Eating Home-Grown Produce. Contra Costa Health (CCH) recently issued a health advisory to residents near the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) in California. The advisory warns residents not to eat produce grown in soil that may have been exposed to "spent catalyst" with elevated levels of heavy metals on November 24, 2022. The refinery had accidentally released over 20 tons of metal-laden dust into the community over Thanksgiving weekend, which contained elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Childhood actor Ben Savage decides to run for Congress.

Savage's decision to run for office isn't surprising given his prior political involvement. He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote. However, Savage is hoping to leverage his fame and popularity to bring attention to his campaign and appeal to a broader audience.

Read full story
Colorado State

US Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby, Won't Go To Jail

US Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby, Won't Go To Jail. The case has sparked outrage and controversy, with many questioning the fairness and justice of the legal system. The survivor's mother is unhappy with the deal and feels that if the genders were reversed, the accused would face harsher punishment. Incest is a class four felony in Colorado, but it has been dropped to a lesser charge in this case. Andrea Serrano could be sentenced to 10 years to life of 'intensive supervised probation' by the judge, and a hearing in May will determine her probation period.

Read full story
31 comments
Berkeley, CA

There was an attempted robbery at UC BERKELEY campus.

Title: Attempted Robbery Reported on Berkeley Campus Sunday Afternoon. Title: Attempted Robbery Reported on Berkeley Campus Sunday Afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, an attempted robbery took place on the University of California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag. California, Berkeley campus, according to the University of California Police Department. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm on the 2600 block of Durant Avenue when a suspect approached a person and tried to take the victim's bag by using force. The suspect, described as a man wearing a dark jacket, tan pants, and sandals, was not successful in stealing the victim's bag.

Read full story

Education vs. Marriage: The Cost of Higher Learning on Love"

The idea of equality in relationships is a hotly debated topic in today's society, and for good reason. While many women strive for equality in all aspects of their lives, including their romantic relationships, there seems to be a contradiction when it comes to the topic of finances.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Antioch Woman Arrested for Sending Threats to Private School in Walnut Creek

An Antioch woman was recently arrested on suspicion of sending threatening messages to a private Christian school in Walnut Creek. The incident occurred earlier this week when Contra Costa Christian Schools, a K-12 school in Walnut Creek, reported receiving numerous emails and voicemails containing vague threats of violence from an unknown person.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

"Why Did Denzel Washington Appear 'Fiery' During Lakers Game Interaction with Jay-Z?"

"Why Did Denzel Washington Appear 'Fiery' During Lakers Game Interaction with Jay-Z?" It's unclear from the video what exactly was happening when Jay-Z tried to pull Denzel Washington back from a conversation with someone else. It's possible that Denzel was just caught up in an intense conversation, or perhaps he was joking around with someone and Jay-Z was playfully trying to pull him back.

Read full story
Pleasant Hill, CA

"The Shocking Allegations Against Former Mayor Patrick Wojahn and his Connection to Pete Buttigieg"

Pedophilia is a heinous crime that is often met with outrage and condemnation from society. The recent arrest of former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography has once again brought this issue to the forefront. However, what makes this case even more troubling is Wojahn's long-time mentor-mentee relationship with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
2 comments

"The Rise of Erratic Violence: Holding Individuals Accountable for Property Damage and Threats to Safety"

In recent years, social media has been filled with videos of erratic and violent behavior, including property destruction. These incidents have caught the attention of many, as they often result in damage to property and put people's safety at risk.

Read full story

"Separated at Birth? No, Just Celebrity Doppelgangers!"

We have some of the best celebrity double gangers you never knew existed, from Dave Chappelle, to KD and Martha Stewart. Have you ever met someone who looks so much like you that you were convinced they must be a long-lost twin? Or have you ever seen a celebrity and thought they look strikingly similar to another famous person? This phenomenon is known as a doppelganger.

Read full story

"Preventing Pediatric Heart Failure: How Body Positivity Can Help Combat Rising Rates"

It is important to prioritize both promoting body positivity and preventing childhood obesity and related health problems. According to the data provided, there was a significant increase in child heart failure emergency department visits between the birth cohorts of 1930 and 1993, equivalent to a 2,300% rise. The prevalence of obesity also increased among both boys and girls, with a 1400% increase for boys and a 500% increase for girls. Therefore, it is crucial to address childhood obesity through education, prevention, and interventions to reduce the risk of associated health problems while also promoting positive body image and self-esteem.

Read full story

Is Cosmetics Enhancement Catfishing?"

Catfishing is a term used to describe a deceptive practice in which someone creates a fake persona online, typically on social media or dating apps, using fake photos and information to trick others into believing they are someone else. The person behind the fake persona may use this deception to establish relationships, gain trust, or obtain personal information from their victims. The term originated from a 2010 documentary where a man shared his experience of being deceived by someone pretending to be someone else online.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

The Cost of Child Care: A Crisis in America

Raising children in America is expensive, but the cost of child care is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many families. In some cases, child care costs more than a mortgage, which makes it difficult for parents to afford the service they need to work and raise their children. This issue is particularly pressing in Greensboro, North Carolina, where parents pay twice as much for child care as they do for their homes. Meanwhile, child care center employees earn low wages, with some making as little as $10 per hour.

Read full story

"AOC under scrutiny for Met Gala expenses and delayed payment, blames former staffer"

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal critic of wealthy politicians and their lack of accountability, has recently faced criticism for her own conduct. Despite her public stance against frivolous spending and calling for the rich to pay their fair share, AOC attended an upscale event with celebrities, the Met Gala, and failed to pay for the associated expenses on time.

Read full story
3 comments
Alameda County, CA

"Beyond Accountability: Balancing Support and Oversight for Social Workers"

Child abuse is a devastating problem in our society, and the responsibility to protect vulnerable children often falls on the shoulders of caseworkers. However, a recent analysis of Alameda County caseworkers' responses to referrals of child abuse and neglect shows a concerning trend of systemic deficiencies.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Oakland Hotel Parking Lot

In a shocking incident, a man was shot in the parking lot behind a hotel in Oakland on Monday, leaving him in critical condition. The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Hegenberger Road. The victim was sitting in his van in the parking lot when another car pulled up, and a man got out and shot him in the chest.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy