Is Cosmetics Enhancement Catfishing?"

What is catfishing?

fake up Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash

Catfishing is a term used to describe a deceptive practice in which someone creates a fake persona online, typically on social media or dating apps, using fake photos and information to trick others into believing they are someone else. The person behind the fake persona may use this deception to establish relationships, gain trust, or obtain personal information from their victims. The term originated from a 2010 documentary where a man shared his experience of being deceived by someone pretending to be someone else online.

We all know the term catfishing, where someone pretends to be someone else online using fake photos and personas. But have you ever considered how excessive makeup can also be a form of catfishing?

With the rise of social media and beauty influencers, there has been a growing pressure to look perfect at all times. This has led to a trend of excessive makeup, where people use layers and layers of products to hide imperfections and create an idealized version of themselves.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting to enhance your natural beauty, using excessive makeup can be deceiving. It creates a false sense of perfection and can lead to unrealistic beauty standards that are impossible to achieve.

Just like catfishing, using excessive makeup can trick people into believing a false image of yourself. This can lead to disappointment and even resentment when people realize the real you doesn't match the heavily filtered and edited version they saw online. In addition, relying on excessive makeup to feel confident can also be damaging to one's self-esteem. It creates a dependency on external factors for validation, rather than cultivating self-love and acceptance.

So, while there's nothing wrong with using makeup to enhance your features, it's important to remember that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Embrace your natural beauty and use makeup as a tool to express yourself, not as a way to deceive others.

Source: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY. "Why do people catfish? What are the signs of it? Here's what you – and your kids – should know." 29 Nov. 2022, https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/11/29/what-is-catfishing-why-do-people-catfish/10794619002/ .

