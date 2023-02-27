"California Community Colleges Fall Short of Hiring Full-Time Faculty and Misallocate State Funds, State Audit Reveals"

california Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash

California has long been known for its excellent community college system, providing accessible and affordable education to students from all backgrounds. However, a recent audit has revealed that California's community colleges are not employing enough full-time faculty and, in some cases, are misspending state funds allocated for hiring those faculty.

The audit, ordered last year by state lawmakers, probed hiring practices for full-time faculty at four community college districts: Foothill-De Anza, Kern, Los Rios, and San Diego. The report found that the districts are falling well short of California's longstanding goal of having 75% of community college classes taught by full-time faculty. In San Diego, only 50% of classes are taught by full-time faculty, and Los Rios, based in Sacramento, has only 63% of classes taught by full-time faculty.

The audit also found that some districts were misspending state funds allocated for hiring full-time faculty by instead hiring too many part-time adjuncts. The state auditor faults the state chancellor's office for not providing proper oversight, and the audit recommends that the office should have more oversight of how districts spend state budget allocated to full-time teachers.

The overreliance on part-time faculty is not unique to California. Across the United States, community colleges have relied heavily on part-time faculty for years. According to a 2022 EdSource survey, part-time employees make up more than 70% of faculty in 35 of the state's 73 community college districts. In total, there are approximately 37,000 part-time faculty members in California's community college system, accounting for two-thirds of instructors.

The lack of full-time faculty can have a significant impact on the quality of education that students receive. Full-time faculty members have more time to devote to teaching and student support, and they often have a greater stake in the success of their students. In contrast, part-time faculty members may not have the same level of commitment to their students and may not have as much time to provide individualized support.

The audit also highlighted concerns about the lack of diversity among faculty and staff in community colleges. According to the report, only 18% of faculty and staff identify as Hispanic, compared to 47% of community college students. The report recommends that the university should do more to recruit racially and ethnically diverse faculty and ensure that school districts follow best practices in hiring, including enforcing equal employment opportunity procedures.

In response to the audit, Evan Hawkins, executive director of the Association of California Community College Faculty, said, "It's been done. We heard from local members that the allocated full-time teacher funds were not actually being used to hire full-time teachers." The audit's findings are a wake-up call for California's community colleges to reassess their hiring practices and ensure that they are providing their students with the best possible education.

In conclusion, the recent audit of California's community colleges has highlighted significant concerns about the overreliance on part-time faculty and the misallocation of funds for hiring full-time faculty. It is imperative that California's community colleges take these findings seriously and work to address the issues raised in the report. California's community colleges have the potential to provide students with an excellent education, but only if they have the necessary resources and support to do so.

