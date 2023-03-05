Is there a connect between bad tipping and bad dates?

Young, Damon. "Intentionally Bad Tippers Are Trash People You Should Never Trust, and There Are No Exceptions to This Rule." The Root, 2 August 2018, https://www.theroot.com/intentionally-bad-tippers-are-trash-people-you-should-n-1828067350. Are there connections between dating and tipping?



Bad Tippers Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash



Red flags can often be ignored but how people treat customer service workers can be an indicator of how you'll be treated.



There can be connections between how a person treats service workers and how they behave in a romantic relationship. It is possible that someone who is disrespectful or rude to service workers may also exhibit similar behavior in their personal relationships. This is because the way a person treats others is often indicative of their values, beliefs, and attitudes towards people in general.



If someone is dismissive or condescending towards service workers, it may be a sign that they lack empathy, respect, or consideration for others. This can translate to how they treat their romantic partner or other people in their personal life. Additionally, someone who is entitled or believes that paying for a service gives them the right to mistreat workers may also display similar entitlement in their relationships.



In general, it is important to pay attention to how someone treats others, particularly service workers, as it can be an indicator of their character and values. It is important to look for red flags and address any concerns early on in a relationship to ensure that you are entering a healthy and respectful partnership.





A Couple years ago an article was written about intentional low tippers.



the article, "Intentionally Bad Tippers Are Trash People You Should Never Trust, and There Are No Exceptions to This Rule" by Damon Young, was written in 2018 and discusses the issue of intentionally bad tippers and how this behavior can reflect a person's character. The article argues that being a bad tipper is a sign of disrespect and disregard for service workers, and suggests that people who are intentionally bad tippers may not be trustworthy in other areas of their life.

